Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2024 8:46 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.22K Followers

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference June 6, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamey Mock - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Michael Yee

[Starts Abruptly] of Moderna, Jamey Mock, up here with us. Jamey, it's great to be here. Last I checked, you have a second product that is going to be generating revenue. So, that's very exciting. We'll talk about that, in RSV. You just got back from ASCO, a long week at ASCO talking about the pipeline and with a particular focus on the INT adjuvant melanoma data, three-year data. So, that's pretty exciting. And obviously, a lot going on with financial guidance and trying to get Moderna back to a profitability standpoint and setting the stage for the next few years of growth.

So, maybe I would take the opportunity to ask you first from a high-level perspective, the guidance this year, starting from a high-level 2024, you have guidance, talk about the inputs in that guidance, the confidence in hitting that guidance with a particular focus on what I think is the wildcard, which is RSV. So, financial guidance and your approval of RSV and how much is RSV going to contribute this year.

Jamey Mock

Terrific. Well, good to see you, Mike, and thanks for having us.

Michael Yee

Yes.

Jamey Mock

And thanks for your coverage and videos, including your new song.

Michael Yee

Very good. Very good. The next one, I'll get Moderna into the [indiscernible]

Jamey Mock

Appreciate that. And thanks, everybody, for joining and your interest. Yes. So, in terms of the guidance, maybe I'll just go through the categories that we've talked through in the past, which is our APAs, which we came into the year with $1 billion that we said, and we've learned our lessons on the APAs in the past in terms

Recommended For You

About MRNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRNA

Trending Analysis

Trending News