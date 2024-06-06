yorkfoto

Earnings of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) will most probably dip this year because of pressure on the net interest margin. However, the bottom line will likely receive some support from subdued loan growth. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.39 per share for 2024, down 12% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a buy rating on CVB Financial.

Loan Growth to Remain Lackluster Amid an Absence of M&A Deals

CVB Financial Corp’s loan portfolio declined by 1.5% during the first quarter of 2024, after falling by 2.0% last year. In past years, the company has relied on acquisitions for loan growth (see graphic from the earnings presentation copied below). In most of the years without M&A deals, the loan growth has been negative.

1Q 2024 Earnings Presentation

Without committing, the management hinted in the conference call that it could use its excess capital for an M&A deal or stock repurchases this year. As there has been no news of upcoming M&A transactions, I’ve decided not to include the component of acquisitions in my investment thesis.

As for organic loan growth, the operating environment appears lackluster. CVB Financial’s branch network is present throughout most of California, however, it is concentrated in the Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties. As shown below, most of CVBF’s markets currently have a worse labor market compared to the national average, which indicates that business activity is below par. This doesn’t bode well for loan demand.

Data by YCharts

As a result, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by just 0.75% in each of the last three quarters of 2024, leading to full-year loan growth of 0.8%. Further, I’m expecting deposits to grow in line with loans for the remainder of this year. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net Loans 7,496 8,255 7,823 8,994 8,818 8,885 Growth of Net Loans (2.7)% 10.1% (5.2)% 15.0% (2.0)% 0.8% Other Earning Assets 2,445 4,857 6,778 5,882 5,549 6,266 Deposits 8,705 11,737 12,976 12,836 11,434 12,165 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 477 530 695 1,560 2,342 2,322 Common equity 1,994 2,008 2,082 1,949 2,078 2,148 Book Value Per Share ($) 14.3 14.7 15.4 13.9 15.0 15.5 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.2 9.6 10.3 8.3 9.4 9.9 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Sticky Deposit Costs to Lead to Margin Compression

CVB Financial Corporation’s net interest margin dropped by 18 basis points during the first quarter of the year. The deposit mix shifted away from non-interest-bearing deposits, which was one of the major reasons for the margin compression.

SEC Filings

Although non-interest-bearing deposits are down, they still make a very large portion of total deposits. These non-interest-bearing deposits will make the average deposit cost sticky in a falling interest-rate environment. Meanwhile, the average loan yield will decline normally when interest rates dip. As a result, a decline in interest rates will squeeze the net interest margin.

The results of the management’s rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing show that a 200-basis points rate cut could reduce the net interest income by 4.69% over twelve months.

1Q 2024 10-Q Filing

I’m expecting the Fed funds rate to dip by 25-50 basis points in the second half of 2024. Based on my interest-rate outlook and the balance sheet’s rate sensitivity, I’m expecting the net interest margin to dip by 2 basis points in each of the last three quarters of 2024.

Earnings to Decline Due to Margin Compression

Earnings of CVB Financial Corporation will likely dip this year because of pressure on the margin amid a falling interest-rate environment. However, subdued loan growth will provide some support to the bottom line. Additionally, I’m making the following assumptions:

I’m expecting the provisioning-expense -to-loan ratio to average 0.02% this year, the same as last year. I’m expecting non-interest income to remain stable at the first quarter’s level. I’m expecting the efficiency ratio (calculated as non-interest expenses divided by total revenue) to remain at the first quarter’s level of 47%.

Based on these assumptions, I’m projecting earnings of $1.39 per share for 2024, down 12% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net interest income 436 416 415 506 488 455 Provision for loan losses 5 24 (26) 11 2 2 Non-interest income 59 50 47 50 59 57 Non-interest expense 199 193 190 217 230 241 Net income - Common Sh. 207 177 212 234 220 193 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.48 1.30 1.56 1.67 1.59 1.39 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risks Appear to be Moderate

Office loans totaled $1.1 billion at the end of March 2024, representing a hefty 13% of total loans. Surprisingly, not one of these office loans is currently classified as non-performing, which gives me hope that CVBF’s office portfolio might just survive the work-from-home culture. Further, I can make out from the loan origination details given in the presentation that the company isn’t focusing on this category anymore.

Further, CVB Financial has excess capital, which makes the company’s risk level low. The company reported a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.8%, which is much higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%.

The only risk source which is a cause of concern is the quality of the securities portfolio. Unrealized losses on the Available-for-Sale securities portfolio totaled $497 million at the end of March 2024, which is around a hefty 24% of total equity book value.

Considering these risk factors, I believe the company’s overall risk level is moderate.

Adopting a Buy rating

CVB Financial is offering a good dividend yield of 4.8% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.20 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 57.5% for 2024, which is higher than the five-year average of 46.8%. Nevertheless, I believe the current dividend payout is secure because a payout ratio of 57.5% can be easily maintained.

I’m using the peer average price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value CVB Financial. Peers are trading at an average P/TB ratio of 1.83 and an average P/E ratio of 13.8, as shown below.

CVBF BOH WAFD PRK CBU EBC Average P/E GAAP ("fwd") 11.64 16.11 12.13 16.75 14.07 11.74 14.16 P/E GAAP ("ttm") 10.83 14.61 10.54 17.35 14.51 12.11 13.82 P/TB ("ttm") 1.75 1.83 1.03 2.22 3.16 0.91 1.83 P/B ("ttm") 1.1 1.79 0.85 1.9 1.43 0.73 1.34 Source: Seeking Alpha Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $9.9 gives a target price of $18.1 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 9.2% upside from the June 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.63x 1.73x 1.83x 1.93x 2.03x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 9.9 9.9 9.9 9.9 9.9 Target Price ($) 16.1 17.1 18.1 19.1 20.0 Market Price ($) 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 Upside/(Downside) (2.7)% 3.2% 9.2% 15.2% 21.1% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.39 gives a target price of $19.2 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 16.3% upside from the June 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 11.8x 12.8x 13.8x 14.8x 15.8x EPS 2024 ($) 1.39 1.39 1.39 1.39 1.39 Target Price ($) 16.5 17.9 19.2 20.6 22.0 Market Price ($) 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 16.6 Upside/(Downside) (0.5)% 7.9% 16.3% 24.7% 33.1% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $18.7, which implies a 12.7% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 16.4%. Hence, I’m adopting a buy rating on CVB Financial Corporation.