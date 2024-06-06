imaginima

Investment Thesis

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) posted its quarterly earnings and revenue for the first quarter of FY25. The maker of connected operations cloud tools and solutions delivered a robust earnings beat in the first quarter, marginally raising its guidance ahead of its own prior projections on sales growth, making Samsara one of the few beat-and-raise companies this earnings season.

International growth and strong momentum in Samsara's net new ACV (annual contract value) were some of the bright spots in the company’s earnings report, per my review of their numbers.

Ignoring any post earnings report market moves, Samsara has been left behind by the broader performance of the markets, now up just 2% so far in 2024, while the S&P 500 index is up ~12% for the year, as shown below in Exhibit A.

Exhibit A: Samsara’s performance for the year as been lackluster as compared to the broader markets. (sa)

After analyzing Samsara’s Q1 results in 2024, I am optimistic about the long-term prospects of the company, but with the numbers I have, I will be lowering my target and rating this a Hold.

Earnings strength led by international and net new adds

In March of this year, I published a research note on Samsara where I said:

“I believe that Samsara's focus on addressing a highly fragmented target market that is still in the early stages of digitization is paying off for the company as customers are increasingly finding more appeal in Samsara's connected vision.”

I believe the appeal of Samsara’s product line is being increasingly seen by customers on a global scale, as manifested in their Q1 report.

In the first quarter of 2025, the San Francisco, CA-headquartered company reported revenues of $280.7 million, up 37% y/y, beating consensus estimates by $8.3 million, or ~3.1%, as seen below in Exhibit B. The company’s Q1 revenue figures were comfortably above the upper end of management’s own prior Q1 revenue target range of $271–$273 million.

Exhibit B: Samsara grew its revenue sequentially and annually to ~$281 million, beating expectations. (Q1 FY25 Earnings Report, Samsara)

The y/y as well as sequential strength demonstrated by the company’s top line funnel metrics, revenue, and ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) were encouraging to see, in my opinion. In Q1, ARR grew 37% for the year to $1176 million. Management mentioned on the earnings call that the company also benefited from expansion in ACV (Annual Contract Values), with the mix of net new customers gradually growing once again.

According to management, 59% of the quarter's ACV came from customer expansion, whereas 41% of the remaining ACV came from net new logo adds, the second highest in the company’s operating history. At the same time, “18% of net new ACV came from non-US geographies driven by strength in Mexico and Europe, which contributed its highest-ever quarterly net new ACV mix in Q1,” a new record according to management.

This strength also played out in the company's customer metrics, which pointed to some more gains in their main target segment, the $100K+ ARR customers, which grew 43% y/y to almost 2000 customers in Q1. I do note that the pace at which Samsara is adding its logos to its $100K+ ARR customers is slowing down if I compare the pace to last year's same quarter, where the company’s $100K+ ARR customer cohort grew 53% last year.

This still shows it's quite strong, but the growth pace appears to be normalizing. Plus, the company’s $100K+ ARR customer cohort now accounts for 53% of the company’s ARR, which is encouraging as it attempts to penetrate this market even further.

Exhibit C: Samsara’s $100K+ ARR customers cohort grew 43% y/y to 1964 customers. (Q1 FY25 Earnings Report, Samsara)

Operational leverage points to moderate signs of improvement

Samsara’s management impressively delivered an earnings beat as well in Q1, with the company reporting adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, easily beating the consensus mark of 1 cent per share. The company’s bottom line results were aided by a massive 12-point expansion in adjusted operating margin over the previous year, with the company reporting an adjusted operating margin of 2%. Adjusted operating income came in at $6.2 million in Q1 FY25. Even the company’s gross margins expanded by 4% to 76% in Q1.

Exhibit D: Samara’s adjusted margin profile for Q1 FY25 (Source: Q1 FY25 Earnings Report, Samsara)

The company is still reporting operating losses if I look at their GAAP numbers; however, those numbers further narrowed with the company reporting a GAAP operating loss of ~$66 million, down from the ~$76 million reported last year.

Since the company focuses on selling to larger customers, as noted earlier, I find it necessary to review the company’s expenses. As illustrated in Exhibit E below, the company’s SG&A expenses grew ~26% in Q1 FY25 to $205 million. This suggests management is spending ~73% of its sales on acquisition and expansion. To me, this marks some improvement in acquisition efficiency on a y/y basis since I see that the company spent 79.4% of its revenue in April last year.

Exhibit E: Samara’s expenses over the past year (Company sources)

Moreover, Samsara’s balance sheet looks well capitalized with no debt, and cash is up 20% ytd to $162.5 million.

Long-term optimistic but reducing price targets

On the earnings call, management updated guidance for its Q2 quarter and for FY25. Management’s projections for Q2 seemed marginally tempered, in my opinion, if I compare this to what markets were expecting.

For Q2 FY25, management expects the company to earn ~$0.05 per share, barely breaking even on total revenue of ~$289 million, at the midpoint of its guidance range. Compared to that, markets were expecting the company to project 1 cent of earnings per share on revenue of $288 million. Still, management expects the company to maintain a performance linearity similar to the trends observed in FY23. Given that the company’s H2s are usually stronger, I expect the company to pick up pace and possibly even outperform its own projections of $1.205–$1.213 billion, raised from $1,186–$1,196 million that were issued last quarter.

With the lack of operating profit and the higher stock comps., I will continue to resort to revenue forecasting to arrive at my target price for Samsara. My model will assume a discount rate of 8.8% that accounts for factors as per the calculations here.

Something that surprised me in the earnings report was the significant increase in share dilution that management sees for the year. My prior expectations were based on a 2-3% dilution rate that the company had laid out in their Investor Day last year, but the company expects its shares outstanding to now be ~580 million this year alone, implying an 8% dilution rate, which will weigh on the expected returns.

Exhibit F: Samsara's stock shows marginal upside (Author)

As seen in Exhibit F above, I now expect the company to grow revenue by ~28% CAGR, higher than the 26% CAGR that I had estimated in my previous coverage of Samsara. These growth rates imply a forward sales multiple of ~14x if I compare them to the long-term growth rates of the broader market. This means there would now be just ~5–6% upside, which does not look appealing despite my long-term optimistic outlook for Samsara.

Risks and other factors to look for

Samsara’s management has repeatedly mentioned, call after call, that the company is not as sensitive to the slowdowns seen in the larger software spending environment since the company is technically a beneficiary of operations budgets and not IT budgets.

According to management, the company’s products appeal to a completely different set of end users within the enterprise. But over the past four weeks, the company has been dragged down by the slump seen in enterprise IT spending, as witnessed by leading cloud software companies such as Salesforce (CRM) and MongoDB (MDB). So far, management is adamant that there is no slowdown in operations budgets.

I expect the company to add more detail to their roadmaps on getting more profitable in addition to the progress they have been showing. Plus, if management could add more color as to why share dilution is expected to suddenly increase this year and whether investors should expect similar dilution rates over the long-term, it would help investors make more informed decisions based on the implications of future dilution rates.

Note: The company is expected to add more color to their long-term operating model at the upcoming FY25 Investor Day on June 27th, later this month.

Takeaways

I still remain quite optimistic about the company’s long-term operating vision and the connected technology space that Samsara operates in. Samsara’s management has been able to demonstrate superior performance so far, and Q1 was another feather in the proverbial cap for management.

But with forward growth mostly priced in at the moment, I recommend staying neutral on Samsara for now.