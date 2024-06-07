alexeys

Introduction

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BF.A, NYSE:BF.B), the well-known Kentucky-based spirits company, announced its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year results on June 5. Investors were - once again I should say - disappointed and sent BF.B shares to a fresh 52-week low. Readers of my last Brown-Forman article, which was published after the disappointing fiscal 2024 second-quarter results, may recall my conclusion that I "can see myself starting a position in the low $40s".

BF.B stock is now trading in the low $40s, so more than 20% below the price it was trading at when my last article was published (it's even 40% down from its 52-week high). However, after analyzing the company's latest results, I have decided not to open a position at this time, despite the much more favorable valuation. In this update, I share what made me reconsider my decision and why I am in no hurry to add Brown-Forman stock to my portfolio.

Brown-Forman Q4 And Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Review

For the fourth quarter, Brown-Forman reported net sales of $964 million, down nearly 8% year-over-year (Figure 1). In fairness, divestitures (see here, here, and here) make the result look a bit worse than it actually was. For the full year, sales were down 1% (both on a reported and adjusted basis).

The company is currently facing challenges that are largely due to subdued - inflation-driven - consumer demand and therefore also increasing cautious distributors and retailers. However, this is by no means unique to Brown-Forman, as I explained in my article on U.K.-based competitor Diageo p.l.c. (DEO, OTCPK:DGEAF), and the current weakness should also be seen in the context of the previous and significant pandemic-related growth.

Figure 1: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B): Quarterly net sales and year-over-year change (own work, based on company filings)

However, it is clear that Brown-Forman is currently facing a significant decline in volume, which could not be offset by price increases. At the same time, I see it as a positive that the company is not raising prices exorbitantly to chase a flat top-line and thereby risk losing previously loyal customers. It should also be borne in mind that Brown-Forman, like its competitors, has to reduce its inventories, which is usually accompanied by more or less aggressive discounts and thus weaker profit margins. Conversely, reducing working capital improves free cash flow, but of course such a boost should be seen as non-recurring.

Over the course of the year, Brown-Forman reported a sequential decline in gross margin, from 62.7% in the first quarter to 59.0% in the fourth quarter (Figure 2). However, compared to fiscal 2023, gross margin has improved - by almost 150 basis points on an annualized basis - highlighting the strength of the increasingly premiumized portfolio. Going forward, management expects a further improvement in gross margin, which is definitely a positive against the backdrop of the current environment, but of course also a result of the normalization of inventories.

Figure 2: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B): Quarterly gross margin and year-over-year change (own work, based on company filings)

Speaking of which, quarter- and year-end inventories are still quite bloated ($2.56 billion, Figure 4), representing more than 60% of fiscal 2024 net sales. I think we could see weaker margins before the situation improves later in fiscal 2025 as a result of more aggressive reduction in excess inventory. At the same time, I expect a significant rebound in free cash flow as working capital continues to decline.

Figure 3: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B): Inventories at quarter-end in dollars and in percent of trailing twelve months net sales (own work, based on company filings)

Advertising spend was surprisingly low in the fourth quarter at only $115 million, but I associate the decline (-14% in the fourth quarter year-over-year, Figure 4) with the discount-driven tailwind to inventory turnover. I definitely wouldn't link the lower ad spend to short-sighted management driving near-term profits and cash flow. After all, advertising spend for the full year was still up 4.5% year-over-year (+2% organic). It is also worth noting that advertising spend remains meaningful in relative terms (red line in Figure 4).

Figure 4: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B): Quarterly advertising expenses in dollars and in percent of trailing twelve months net sales (own work, based on company filings)

Free cash flow improved significantly in the second half of fiscal 2024 (Figure 5, green), but for the full year, only approximately $400 million was still disappointing. The nearly 10% decline compared to full-year fiscal 2023 confirms, in my view, that Brown-Forman is still in the early stages of right-sizing its inventories, but higher capital expenditures (see below) are also weighing on free cash flow.

As mentioned above, I think it is reasonable to expect a significant recovery in free cash flow in the first half of fiscal 2025, and therefore I would not over-interpret a comparatively weak free cash flow in the second half. Depending on the timing of the receipt of receivables, however, it is possible that the majority of the free cash flow will be recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Figure 5: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B): Free cash flow after stock-based compensation; note that fiscal 2024 stock-based compensation is not yet published so I estimated it based on previous years' data (own work, based on company filings)

Looking at the dividend, a payout ratio of almost 100% in relation to free cash flow naturally looks worrying. However, most investors focus on the payout ratio based on adjusted earnings per share (EPS) anyway. Considering that Brown-Forman generated EPS of $2.14 in fiscal 2024, 9% above consensus, the current annualized payout of $0.8712 represents a conservative payout ratio of only 40%.

My regular readers know that I'm not a particular fan of evaluating dividend safety based on EPS-based payout, but in this case, I think it's fair to point out that the current free cash flow payout ratio is an outlier and paints too negative a picture. As working capital normalizes in the future and sales (as well as volumes!) return to growth, it is reasonable to expect a return to a baseline free cash flow of $600 million to $700 million per year and thus a payout ratio in the 60% to 70% range.

In the context of dividend safety, I think Brown-Forman's stable balance sheet should also be recognized, as indicated by its A1 long-term credit rating with stable outlook, which was affirmed just four months ago. Of course, net debt is currently comparatively high (Figure 6), but I would argue that this is also a consequence of the temporarily weak free cash flow, but also the $400 million share buyback program completed in December 2023.

Figure 6: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B): Year-end net debt (own work, based on company filings)

In addition to the working capital overhang, Brown-Forman's stepped-up investments are also weighing on free cash flow. While the company typically reinvests 3% of net sales, this proportion rose to almost 6% or around $230 million in fiscal 2024 (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B): Full-year capital expenditures in dollars and in percent of net sales (own work, based on company filings)

For fiscal 2025, capital expenditures are expected to moderate to approximately $200 million, which is another tailwind for free cash flow, but nonetheless significant. I think it's obvious that Brown-Forman is currently investing heavily in growth, so deducting capex 1:1 from operating cash flow probably paints too negative a picture. The spirits company's maintenance-related expenditures are most likely significantly lower than what it currently reinvests, so adjusted EBITDA is probably a more reasonable comparator in the context of leverage. Depreciation and amortization for fiscal 2024 was not disclosed in the earnings press release, but if we assume a similar figure as in previous years, Brown-Forman's leverage ratio would be around 1.8 times adjusted EBITDA - definitely a solid number.

Conclusion – Why I Am Not Buying BF.B Stock Despite The Drop

Investors continue to shun Brown-Forman stock following rather weak results, which were not too surprising given the industry-wide challenges. Both net sales and operating profit were down slightly in fiscal 2024, due in part to increasingly cautious consumers, distributors, and retailers, as well as destocking-driven discounts.

However, it was reassuring to see an improvement in the gross margin compared to the previous year. Advertising spend fell sharply in the fourth quarter, but I think this has more to do with discount-driven demand and therefore a lower need for advertising than with short-sighted cost-cutting. For the full year, Brown-Forman spent 2% more (organically) on advertising than in the previous year, and overall advertising spend remains meaningful.

Brown-Forman is currently investing heavily in its brands, underlined by well above average capital expenditures. I welcome these investments as they provide the foundation for continued strong pricing power and an increasingly broad and diversified footprint. As a result, however, free cash flow was particularly weak in fiscal 2024, leaving no excess free cash flow after payment of the dividend.

In addition, Brown-Forman has not significantly reduced its inventories in fiscal 2024, which is a sign that the company is still in the early innings of right-sizing its working capital. I expect free cash flow to rebound in the first half of fiscal 2025, but this could be accompanied by a decline in margins. The market may continue to focus on short-term profitability and I am therefore still reluctant to catch this falling knife. I also believe that the market was somewhat disappointed by management's cautious guidance for fiscal 2025, and if it turns out that the expected sales growth is more weighted towards the second half of the year, it is quite possible that the bearish sentiment will persist for another quarter or two.

I have updated my discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis with respect to the outstanding shares and the implied perpetual growth rate (Figure 8). However, I have not changed the baseline free cash flow expectation for the simple reason that Brown-Forman's solid fundamentals remain intact. Granted, the company is currently investing heavily in growth and suffers from an inventory overhang, but I view these issues as temporary and I am an increasingly big fan of Brown-Forman's brand portfolio. Nonetheless, an implied perpetual growth rate of nearly 4% at a cost of equity of only 7.0% (a risk premium of only 260 basis points over the 30-year Treasury) is still a premium valuation, as is a forward P/E ratio of 22 (Table 1). In my view, the market continues to discount in an increasingly higher quality spirits and ready-to-drink portfolio as well as successful international expansion - and there are still quite a few question marks attached to this outlook.

All in all, I'm in no rush to buy BF.B shares now after earnings, also considering the intact downtrend. Instead of rushing to buy this undoubtedly high-quality but expensive company, which announced its 40th consecutive dividend increase in November, I will take a close look at the first and second quarter results and re-evaluate thereafter.

Figure 8: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B): Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work, based on company filings) Table 1: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B): Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.