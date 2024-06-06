7 Reasons To Buy Palantir

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.82K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir stock is up 40%+ YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 by a significant margin.
  • That is largely driven by AIP and its renewed go-to-market strategy.
  • That being said, is Palantir stock still a buy?
  • In this article, I will highlight 7 major reasons to buy Palantir stock.

U.S. Special Operations Command Host Hostage Rescue Demonstration In Tampa

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images News

Introduction

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock is up 40%+ YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 by a huge margin. However, the stock is down nearly 10% ever since the company reported Q1 earnings.

The question is: is the recent

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.82K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News