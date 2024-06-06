Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 06, 2024 10:39 PM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.22K Followers

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Ferris - Head of IR
Bill Magnuson - Co-Founder and CEO
Isabelle Winkles - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Wood - TD Cowen
D.J. Hynes - Canaccord
Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays
Arjun Bhatia - William Blair
Scott Berg - Needham & Co.
Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler
Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer
Michael Berg - Wells Fargo
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan
Tyler Radke - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the Braze First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Megan, and I'll be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand the call over to Christopher Ferris, Head of Braze Investor Relations.

Christopher Ferris

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Braze's results for the fiscal first quarter 2025. I'm joined by our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Magnuson; and our Chief Financial Officer, Isabelle Winkles. We announced our results in a press release issued after the market closed today. Please refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.braze.com for more information and a supplemental presentation related to today's earnings announcement.

During this call, we will make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under Federal Securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024, and the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, the anticipated development, performance, and benefits of our products and features, the potential impact and duration of current macroeconomic trends, our anticipated customer behaviors, including vendor consolidation trends and their impact on Braze, the timing and benefits from our global expansion efforts, our potential

Recommended For You

About BRZE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRZE

Trending Analysis

Trending News