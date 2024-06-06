pictafolio

Investment thesis

Each investor's capital is limited, and so is mine. Therefore, I prefer to allocate it to key industry players with clear growth prospects, elite business metrics, strong balance sheets, and unique value drivers.

While Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has some impressive business metrics (occupancy rate, rent escalations, WALT), it is below my expectations regarding the safety of the rent roll (due to high tenant concentration) and financing structure (due to significant debt maturities upcoming in 2025/2026). Moreover, there are REITs operating within similar property sectors (retail/service-oriented), which outperformed GTY on the AFFO per share basis.

That said, I have a bearish view of GTY and proposed some better alternatives later in the article.

Introduction

GTY is a triple-net lease REIT that concentrates on retail/service-oriented properties, especially convenience-gas and automotive sectors. Investors highly favor this sector due to its e-commerce and recession resistance. The Company typically targets corner locations within high-density metro areas. As of March 2024, GTY owned 1108 properties across 42 states and Washington DC, of which 68% are corner-located.

To further facilitate our discussion, I've established a reference group consisting of some of the most popular triple-net lease REITs operating within the retail/service-oriented property sector. As the Company is relatively small and there are enough comparable entities, I've excluded Realty Income (O) from the reference group.

I've selected:

Table 1: The reference group

Entity Reference rationale NTST Triple net lease REIT that targets retail/service-oriented properties. It has 628 investments. EPRT Triple net lease REIT that targets retail/service-oriented properties. It owns 1937 properties. ADC Triple net lease REIT that targets retail/service-oriented properties. It owns 2161 properties. NNN Triple net lease REIT that targets retail/service-oriented properties. It owns 3546 properties. Click to enlarge

Without further ado, let's review the good and the bad accompanying GTY!

The Good

#1 Lease structures

GTY generally utilizes triple-net lease types of agreements, which is a highly favorable form of contract from the landlord's perspective. Under triple-net leases, the tenant is responsible for covering the substantial amount of costs related to maintaining and operating the property (including taxes, repairs, and insurance).

On top of that, these agreements usually include annual rent escalations that generally range from 1% to 2%. However, GTY has a weighted average annual rent escalation equal to 1.7% (as in the case of EPRT), so it tends to stick to the higher end of this range. It's pretty impressive as, for reference, NNN has annual rent escalations of ~1.5%.

While some of you may consider these numbers to be low, they are an important growth driver for REITs being a completely internal growth driver embedded within the agreements. Moreover, rent escalations heavily impact the bottom line, especially when combined with triple-net lease agreements.

#2 High occupancy rate and solid WALT

The ability to uphold high-quality business metrics reflects the overall quality of the REIT's portfolio. Securing long lease terms within the agreements with an ability to uphold a high occupancy rate ensures the predictability and stability of cash flows.

GTY's weighted average lease term (WALT) amounted to 9.2, so GTY's WALT is within the reference group range, and it's fair to consider it solid given its high single-digit level. Moreover, GTY keeps on improving its WALT as its recent investment activity allowed it to secure deals with significantly higher lease terms. Referring to the Q4 2023 Earnings call:

For the fourth quarter, the aggregate initial cash yield on our investment activity was nearly 8% and the weighted average lease term for the acquired properties was 15 years.

And to the Q1 2024 Earnings call:

For the quarter, the aggregate initial cash yield on our investment activity was 7.7% and the weighted average lease term for acquired properties was more than 16 years.

For reference, WALT equaled:

9.2 for NTST

14.1 for EPRT

8.2 for ADC

10.0 for NNN

Moving on to the occupancy rate, according to O's Investor Presentation, the median occupancy rate for S&P 500 REIT during the 12/31/2000 - 03/31/2024 period amounted to 94.8%. However, not all REITs have been created equal, and some entities are capable of upholding significantly higher occupancy rates. GTY is a part of this group with an occupancy rate standing at 99.7%, well within the reference group range:

100% for NTST

99.9% for EPRT

99.6% for ADC

99.4% for NNN

The Bad

#1 Balance sheet, upcoming debt maturities, payout ratio

GTY has a BBB- rated balance sheet with a 3.9x coverage ratio and 5.8 years weighted average debt maturities, which may seem like a solid metric compared to EPRT, however, GTY's debt maturity schedule doesn't look comforting. The Company will face significant debt maturities in 2025 totaling $175m ($50m revolving facility, $75m term loan, and $50m senior unsecured notes), constituting nearly 22% of its total debt outstanding. Although it has renewal options for up to 1 year (up to October 2026) for the revolver and the term loan, EPRT's 4.7 level looks a lot safer due to no debt maturities until February 2027. ADC and NNN also have done a better job in terms of laddering their debt maturities, which results in limited exposure to the high-interest rate environment. The above exposes GTY to relatively high risk resulting from the current interest rate environment, which could force the Company to refinance at a higher cost, hurting its financial performance and negatively impacting its already elevated AFFO payout ratio of 78.3%.

#2 High tenant concentration

GTY has a relatively high tenant concentration, with the Top 10 share in its ABR significantly exceeding this metric level for ADC, EPRT, and even NTST. As of March 2024, ~68.6% of GTY's ABR was derived from its Top 10 tenants. For reference, the above metric stood at:

19.1% for EPRT

37% for ADC

52.3% for NTST

High tenant concentration increases the significance of any potential liquidity issues relating to any of them. Tenants' liquidity problems may naturally translate into problems for the landlord, which is especially impactful given the significance of each tenant. Therefore, this should be considered a weak point of GTY and an important risk factor.

Neutral ground - growth & dividends

GTY provided a decent AFFO per share growth during the 2019 - 2023 period (with 2018 as a base year) and marked a CAGR of 5.6%. However, there have been REITs operating within comparable property sectors (retail/service-oriented), which scored a higher AFFO per share CAGR:

ADC - 6.9%

EPRT - 9.7% for the 2020 - 2023 period (with 2019 as a base year)

Moreover, GTY's 2024 midpoint guidance assumes a rather modest growth of 2.2% on an AFFO per share basis, while ADC, EPRT, and NTST assume 4.2%, 5.2%, and 3.7% on midpoint, respectively. For details, please refer to the table below.

Table 2: AFFO per share of selected entities

GTY currently offers an attractive dividend yield amounting to ~6.6%. Moreover, during the 2019 - 2023 period, the Company delivered a decent DPS CAGR equal to 5.8%. However, the upcoming debt maturities described earlier may have a negative impact on its financial situation, and thus on its ability to increase dividends at a similar pace. Please review GTY's dividend per share on the chart below.

Valuation

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking. It's crucial to identify the business-wise rationale for a certain market multiple. A 12x multiple may be high for one company, while 15x may be considered low for another due to differences in their businesses and value drivers.

That said, the forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

12.6x for GTY

14.2x for NTST

14.7x for EPRT

15.1x for ADC

12.8x for NNN

For transparency, I've recently covered each of the above companies (excl. GTY) and gave a "buy" rating to all of them, except NTST, which I gave a "hold rating":

NETSTREIT: There Are More Attractive Opportunities Given Its Valuation

Essential Properties Realty Trust Is Still A Buy - Here's Why

Agree Realty Corporation: Elite-Level Business Metrics With Room To Further Outperform

NNN: Great Pick For Stability-Seeking Investors

I believe that GTY's upcoming debt maturities and high AFFO payout ratio make it considerably more risky than each of the above entities. Yes, its dividend yield may attract some income-oriented investors; however, I don't consider it an attractive risk-to-reward ratio in terms of long-term total return potential. Yes, GTY delivered a decent AFFO per share growth during the last couple of years, however, ADC and EPRT marked even higher growth dynamics. Moreover, GTY assumes rather modest growth when compared to ADC and EPRT.

That said, I don't see much room for its multiple appreciations, and it will probably remain within the 12.0x-13.0x range assuming no major shifts in the economic environment and no tenant issues (which would heavily impact GTY due to high concentration). I consider ADC, EPRT, and NNN much safer yet attractive opportunities, which offer great risk-to-reward ratios. I provided the reasoning for that within the analysis linked above.

Risk factors

The most important risk factors accompanying GTY's business have already been discussed and include:

high tenant concentration, magnifying the impact of potential tenant issues on GTY's financial performance

noticeable debt maturities upcoming in 2025 (or 2026 assuming the utilization of renewal options), which could force GTY to refinance at a higher cost, assuming a prolonging high-interest rate environment.

Moreover, GTY operates within the service-oriented property sector. Any expansion attempts before reaching an appropriate size and financial stance could result in higher price volatility and would further add to my bearish case.

The bottom line

Each investor's capital is limited, and so is mine. Therefore, I prefer to allocate it to key industry players with clear growth prospects and safe financing structures. Don't get me wrong - I am not predicting bankruptcy for GTY. However, given:

noticeable debt maturities upcoming

high tenant concentration, which is far beyond what I wish to see

the fact that there are REITs operating within similar property sectors, which outperform GTY on an AFFO per share basis

I believe that there are more attractive opportunities with far better risk-to-reward ratios, including ADC, EPRT, and NNN - just to mention the retail/service-oriented REITs.