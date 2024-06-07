The CPI Preview: It's A Toxic Mix Of Sticky Inflation And Sharply Slowing Growth

Jun. 07, 2024 7:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.19K Followers

Summary

  • The US economy is sharply slowing, possibly heading towards a recession in the coming quarters.
  • The March CPI report is expected to confirm that inflation remains sticky and elevated, preventing the Fed from cutting interest rates to avoid a recession.
  • Thus, the S&P 500 is facing a recessionary bear market, with a possible credit event as the housing bubble bursts.

Young Woman Looking At The Receipt From The Grocery Store

urbazon

The Macro Context

The recent data is showing that the US economy is sharply slowing. The Atlanta GDPNow for Q2 has been downgraded from over 4% to 1.8% in just a few weeks.

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
9.19K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Managing the Macrotheme TTF Trading Program, currently in a launch stage. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News