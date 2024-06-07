Daniel Wright

I have covered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of Israel-based liner company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. or "ZIM" had more than doubled over the past two months before a triple whammy of massive insider selling, negative media coverage and a pretty harsh analyst downgrade caused the stock price to tumble by almost 20% on Thursday:

Unlike meme stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC), the recent rally in ZIM shares has been the result of strong improvements in underlying business fundamentals as spot rates on some key Transpacific trade lanes have soared by more than 70% over the past month to levels not witnessed since the pandemic:

While rates have benefited from ongoing Red Sea distractions for several months already, an early start to the peak season has resulted in increased port congestion and worsening capacity shortages, a situation that is not expected to change anytime soon as outlined by the Asia-Pacific CEO of DHL Global Forwarding in a South China Morning Post article this week:

We don't believe that the Red Sea situation will change in the near future, he said, referring to disruptions caused by attacks on ships by Yemen's Houthi rebels. At the same time, we see the [shipping] demand that started to increase in the last few weeks as quite sustainable. So our best estimate is that for the next three or four months, we will see a similar situation.

If true, ZIM is likely to report a vastly improved second and a very strong third quarter, with investors being rewarded by generous dividend payments.

Earlier this week, much larger competitor A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S or "Maersk" (OTCPK:AMKBY) raised its full-year outlook significantly (emphasis added by author):

On the back of continued strong container market demand and the disruption caused by the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) now also sees signs of further port congestions, especially in Asia and the Middle East, and additional increase in container freight rates. This development is gradually building up and is expected to contribute to a stronger financial performance in the second half of 2024. Based on these developments, APMM upgrades its full-year 2024 guidance and now expects underlying EBITDA of USD 7 to 9bn and EBIT of USD 1 to 3bn (previously USD 4 to 6bn and USD -2 to 0bn, respectively), and free cash flow of at least USD 1bn (previously at least USD -2bn).

For my part, I would expect ZIM to follow suit and raise full-year expectations materially from the updated outlook provided in the Q1/2024 earnings release:

The Company increased its guidance for the full year of 2024 and now expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $1.15 billion and $1.55 billion and Adjusted EBIT between zero and $400 million. Previously, the Company expected to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $850 million and $1,450 million and Adjusted EBIT between a loss of $300 million and earnings of $300 million.

Following the recent surge in container rates and considering ZIM's heavy spot market exposure, I would expect full-year Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.5 billion, with aggregate cash dividend payments likely exceeding $2 per share.

However, this scenario assumes rates holding up throughout August, which doesn't seem unreasonable.

While demand is likely to decline significantly going into Q4, I would expect ongoing Red Sea disruptions to provide a profitable floor for container rates, even when considering the influx of additional newbuilds over the balance of the year.

On the flip side, a surprise solution to the Red Sea crisis would almost certainly push the industry back into overcapacities and resulting red ink. Given this issue, investors should not consider ZIM a buy-and-hold investment.

Apparently, the company's largest shareholder Kenon Holdings or "Kenon" (KEN), an entity controlled by Israeli business magnate Idan Ofer, arrived at similar conclusions and decided to strike while the iron is hot (emphasis added by author):

(...) Kenon Holdings Ltd. (...) announces that it has sold 5,000,000 of the ordinary shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ("ZIM") owned by Kenon and that it has entered into a collar transaction with an investment bank (...) relating to an additional 5,000,000 ZIM ordinary shares owned by Kenon. Prior to these transactions, Kenon held 24,843,478 shares in ZIM, representing 20.7% of ZIM's outstanding shares. Kenon will receive net proceeds of $110,600,000 from the sale of 5,000,000 ZIM shares, which will reduce Kenon's stake to 16.5% of ZIM's outstanding shares. The additional 5,000,000 ZIM shares subject to the collar transaction represent 4.2% of ZIM's outstanding shares. The collar transaction involves the purchase of a put option from the Collar Counterparty at an exercise price representing a discount to yesterday's closing price and the grant of a call option to the Collar Counterparty at an exercise price representing a premium to yesterday's closing price. The collar transaction has a two year term with settlement either in cash or in the ZIM shares. The collar transaction enables Kenon to retain exposure to potential upside in ZIM's shares up to the call price, while limiting the impact of potential decline in the share price. The collar arrangement will provide for cash proceeds of approximately $155 million in the event the call option is exercised and cash proceeds of approximately $100 million to Kenon in the event the put option is exercised, in each case assuming share settlement. The collar is unfunded, and therefore under the terms of the collar transaction Kenon will not receive proceeds unless and until the options are exercised at maturity. (...)

In layman's terms: Kenon outright sold five million ZIM shares at a price of $22.12 per share and entered into a derivative transaction for another five million ZIM shares with strike prices calculating to $20 for the put option and $31 for the call option.

However, the company will remain ZIM's largest shareholder with an approximately 12.3% stake, assuming one of the collar options being exercised.

Please note that Kenon largely missed out on the opportunity to dispose of its stake in ZIM at a multiple of current share price levels two years ago.

While the company managed to sell six million shares at a price of approximately $77 per share in early 2022, Kenon abstained from additional disposals at that time.

Adding insult to injury, Citi (which also represented the counterparty in the above-discussed transactions) analyst Sathish Sivakumar downgraded ZIM's shares from "Neutral" to "Sell" with a price target of $13 on expectations for spot rates to come under pressure later this year.

While certainly a valid concern, ZIM's high spot rate and material Transpacific exposure will actually make the company a prime beneficiary of current market conditions and has been the key driver behind the stock's recent outperformance vs. larger peers Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HPGLY):

Lastly, Jim Cramer has reportedly advised investors to take profits in ZIM during yesterday's Mad Money Lightning Round.

Given the ugly combination of massive insider selling, cautious analyst commentary and negative media coverage, Thursday's 19% drop in the shares can be hardly considered a surprise.

In fact, I tend to agree with the concerns voiced by the Citi analyst and understand the rationale behind Kenon's decision to take some money off the table after missing out on billions of dollars in potential sales proceeds two years ago.

However, with spot rates likely to remain elevated for the next couple of months, there are upcoming near-term catalysts for ZIM:

A potential near-term guidance raise similar to Maersk this week A much-improved Q2 report in August and the declaration of an increased quarterly dividend. Prospects for an even larger dividend increase in Q3.

While the aftermath of Thursday's events might result in some additional volatility in the shares next week, investors should consider buying the dip due to the company's strong near-term prospects.

Bottom Line

A combination of massive insider selling, cautious analyst commentary and negative media coverage brought the meteoric rise in ZIM's common shares to an abrupt end on Thursday.

While there are valid concerns regarding the industry's longer-term prospects, ZIM will be a prime beneficiary of the recent rally in container spot rates. Given expectations for rates to stay elevated for at least the next couple of months, ZIM should raise full-year guidance significantly in the not-too-distant future, with aggregate 2024 cash dividends potentially exceeding $2 per share.

However, like the vast majority of shipping stocks, ZIM is not a buy-and-hold investment and as such, only speculative investors should consider buying the dip in anticipation of near-term catalysts playing out.