Planet Unicorn

Shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) have been a solid performer over the past year, gaining 20%, though they are still down by over 50% from five years ago as higher rates and increased hybrid work have significantly weighed on office property valuations. Given my concerns about long-term occupancy trends, I rated BXP a “sell” in November. Since then, shares have returned about 19%, a bit below the market’s 21% gain—in hindsight, I would view this performance as more akin to a “hold” than a “sell,” given the positive return and just modest relative underperformance. Given this performance and with updated financials, now is an opportune time to revisit BXP. Recent developments have made me less bearish.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter reported on April 30th, Boston Properties generated $1.73 in funds from operations (FFO), which did beat consensus by a penny. Revenue also rose by 4.5% to $839 million. FFO was flat year over year, as higher rental revenue has been offset by increased expenses. In particular, rental expenses rose by 8% to $314 million, and interest expense rose to $162 million from $134 million. Offsetting this, G&A was down 10% to $50 million.

Higher interest rates continue to push interest expense higher. In fact, alongside results, it cut full year FFO guidance to $6.98-$7.10, down $0.06, entirely due to higher rates. With the Federal Reserve unlikely to cut rates until late this year, at the soonest, Boston Properties’ floating rate debt costs are staying higher for longer. Additionally, it will likely continue to roll over maturing debt at higher yields. I view this guidance as credible, as I view Fed rate hikes unlikely, and staggered office lease maturities provide strong near-term revenue visibility.

Between both interest expenses and rental trends, my concerns around BXP have been more in the “gradual, ongoing decline” camp rather than a sudden collapse in results, just given the nature of the office business. As a reminder, BXP operates a portfolio of high-quality office builders, largely in central business districts. Unsurprisingly given its name, 36% of its rent comes from Boston, followed by 25% New York, 19% San Francisco, and 15% Washington DC. 21% is leased to tech & media firms, 19% legal services, and 17% financial services. Banks and law firms have generally had stricter in-office policies than tech companies.

Overall last quarter, BXP had an 89.9% occupancy rate, which was flat sequentially. There is however a meaningful geographic divergence with its West Coast markets, which have larger technology presences, reporting meaningfully lower occupancy than the Northeast. While we can debate the future of work, I do expect occupancy to stay structurally lower in the West Coast than the Northeast with tech firms likely to persist with laxer office attendance policies than the banking industry, for instance.

Boston Properties

Typically, weaker markets hurt lower-quality players first. Consider a world where there is demand for 100% occupancy; even the worst building has a tenant. This means quality matters less as potential tenants fight over whatever properties come on the market. However as the market softens, prospective tenants can be choosier, meaning older or lackluster properties may stay vacant for longer. That is indeed what is playing out with vacancies worsening more dramatically for “non-premier” properties. All else equal, this will help BXP weather the ongoing office downturn better than lower quality properties.

Boston Properties

One other tailwind is the lack of office supply. It is hard to find many who are bullish on office space, and financing for a speculative new office building would likely be hard to come by. Given elevated vacancies across property types (to varying degrees), there is not much rationale to build more office buildings. Unsurprisingly, new office construction has essentially come to a halt. New construction, with the most modern facilities and amenities, more clearly competes with premier properties, and this lack of supply coming on the market has also helped offset weaker demand.

JLL

Last quarter, BXP was able to sign 894k sf (square feet) of leases at an 11.6 year average term. That is up about 1/3 from Q1 2023, though down sequentially. Q1 is typically seasonally softer for leasing, so I view the YoY increase more meaningfully than the QoQ decline. Additionally, there was 9.6% second-generation rent growth in Q1, led by Boston up 21% while LA, Seattle, and DC declined. In other words, BXP was able to sign new leases at higher rates than previous ones. That is because while rents are lower than 4-5 years ago, with some leases being 10+ years old, current market rates can still be higher than those on the books.

This was positive, and BXP will need to sustain that pace of leasing in order to maintain current occupancy, given 2.4 million SF comes off lease this year. Fortunately, speaking at a conference on Tuesday, Boston Properties said its leasing is “substantially higher” than over the past four quarters. Management argued that while overall office demand is not rising, it is winning a bigger share of the market, given its quality property portfolio. Just given the pressures facing office demand, I do not foresee improvements in occupancy, but this commentary makes me believe occupancy may hold in better than I previously feared.

Now, overall, BXP has a 7.5 year average life on its leases. As you can see, they are fairly well staggered over coming years. Even if it only renews 85% of leases, its total occupancy would fall by less than 1% per year. Given recent resigning activity, an 85% re-leasing rate is likely conservative. Still about 30% of the portfolio does come due by the end of 2028, and so the risk continues to be that occupancy is somewhat lower in several years than somewhat higher. The bigger medium-term challenge will likely be maintaining the same rental rate, rather than occupancy. As you can see below, the price/SF rises from $65 this year to $86 in 2026. That is about 33% higher, which dwarfs the 9% gain on recent re-leases. By 2027, we will be lapping leases signed at the peak of the market, just before COVID, rather than leases signed in 2013 when the market was still growing. Even as it has similar amounts of space rolling off, the revenue impact is greater. This why I continue to believe there is likely to be pressure on FFO over the next several years.

Boston Properties

On top of this, higher interest expense is an ongoing headwind. Interest expense was up $28 million from last year in Q1, an $0.18 pre-tax impact. I expect interest expense to rise further next year because it faces $1.36 billion of maturities in 2025, costing just under 5%. If the Fed cuts rates 2-4 times over the next year, that will be some help, and the pace of rising debt costs will slow meaningfully. I would also note that BXP has a very leveraged balance sheet with its properties carrying $15.4 billion of debt, for a 57% debt to capitalization, from 33% pre-COVID. Rates are higher, and the office market is weaker, yet BXP is now more highly-levered than in the past, at nearly 8x EBITDA. I do not expect to see interest rates rise further, but BXP’s debt-heavy financing structure is a risk.

Boston Properties

This is a reason why management has kept its dividend flat at $3.92/year since 2020, as it has sought to retain cash flow to support its development program. Currently, there is a $2.4 billion development pipeline. 54% is pre-leased. This pipeline requires $1.2 billion of additional equity. BXP will retain about $450 million of cash after its dividend this year, which can go to fund its development needs. With this ongoing cash need and already-elevated debt levels, I believe it prudent for BXP to maintain, rather than increase its payout.

Boston Properties continues to face two ongoing secular pressures. First, elevated rates pressure its balance sheet and income statement. Second, its staggered lease maturity schedule means occupancy will not fall suddenly and sharply. Rather, BXP is essentially running on a treadmill, trying to gradually re-sign maturing leases. However, given higher lease rates, this treadmill is gradually going faster, and it will take a stronger office market than current conditions for it to continue rolling over leases at their existing revenue rate. On the bright side, anecdotal evidence suggests employers from Truist (TFC) to Walmart (WMT) are bringing workers back into the office.

Shares of BXP have an 11.8% FFO yield after their rally. After factoring in ~$45 million of annual maintenance cap-ex needs, its potential distributable yield is 11.3%. I agree the fundamental picture is less negative than previously; however, this improvement appears priced in. Assuming a ~10% required rate of return to be a “buy,” BXP can deliver this assuming FFO falls by 1.3% per year. That would be about $16 million in 2025, and assuming a refinancing rate of just 6%, BXP will face a $16 million rise in interest expense from its maturities. That provides no room for operating cost expense and loss of occupancy.

Now, I view a “hold” as indicating market-like return potential or about 8%, and FFO could fall by 3.3% and still achieve this, which happens to be the likely 2024 decline in FFO, based on management’s guidance. This strikes me as a reasonable central case, as interest expense will be less of a headwind, but re-signing leases becomes a harder hurdle in coming years. I still see the business declining, but with BXP’s re-leasing efforts going well, limited supply, and a seeming shift to at least hybrid vs remote work, I do not see a strong case for even faster FFO declines, unless the labor market rolls over or rates rise substantially further.

As such, I am moving shares to a hold, after arguably being too negative several months ago, with shares rising nearly as much as the market. I do not see market outperformance as likely, absent a large drop in rates, as less-bad office fundamentals are in the price. Still, it can continue to deliver market-like returns even if the business continues its recent pace of decline, and its dividend is secure for several years. As such, I view shares as a hold, but if we did see shares push towards $67 or a 10% distributable yield, I would take advantage of that to sell out of BXP, as the business does likely face downward pressure over time.