Jackson Financial: An Interesting Value And Income Play

Jun. 07, 2024 2:52 AM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Stock
Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • Jackson Financial offers income and value to shareholders with its excess capital position, dividend, and cheap valuation compared to peers.
  • The company operates in the life insurance industry, specializing in retirement planning and annuity products.
  • JXN's decision to establish Brooke Re, a captive reinsurance company, is expected to improve risk management and reduce sensitivity to capital market risks.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) offers an interesting combination of income and value to shareholders, as the company has an excess capital position that supports its dividend and share buybacks, plus its valuation is quite cheap compared to peers.

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.62K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JXN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JXN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JXN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JXN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News