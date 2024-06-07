Kevin Brine/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

As explained in my recent article on Choice Properties, I like commercial REITs that have a strong relationship with their main tenant. And just like Choice Properties, CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN:CA) (OTC:CTRRF) maintains an excellent relationship with its main tenant, Canadian Tire (OTCPK:CDNAF) (OTCPK:CDNTF) (CTC.A:CA) (CTC:CA). Canadian Tire is the largest shareholder of CT REIT and its largest tenant and those strong ties are a positive element to keep the occupancy ratio high as Canadian Tire won't just vacate stores.

The earnings report is still strong

One of the main risks when your main tenant also is your largest shareholder is that your lease contracts may not be in the interest of the REIT shareholders, and that's a corporate governance risk. Fortunately, CT REIT is playing it fair and Canadian Tire is also subject to rent hikes, just like any other tenant of the REIT.

That helps to explain the very nice 5.6% increase in the Net Operating Income in the first quarter of 2024. As you can see below, the NOI increased from C$107.4M to C$113.5M.

Just over half of that increase is related to the same store NOI growth (shown below) while additional acquisitions and redevelopments have added a few million to the NOI result.

The strong NOI also immediately translated into an FFO and AFFO increase. As you can see below, the total FFO increased by 3.8% to C$78.2M, while the AFFO increased by an even stronger 4.9% to C$72.6M.

And as shown below, the first quarter of 2024 once again marks a quarter of growth, both on a QoQ basis and on a YoY basis.

Divided by the total pro forma share count of 235.6M shares (divided in 108.4M shares and 127.2M Class B LP Units which are convertible in common units on a 1:1 basis), the AFFO per share was C$0.308, resulting in an annualized AFFO of C$1.25 per share. That would represent a nice 4% increase compared to the C$1.203 in AFFO generated in FY 2023.

Of course a lot depends on the cost of debt as CT REIT has made some right decisions in the past by taking advantage of the cheap fixed rate debt that was available to them.

The C$1.45B in Class C LP Units have a weighted average cost of debt of 4.41% (shown below).

Meanwhile, the C$1.43B in debentures have a weighted average interest rate of 3.73%. But as you can see below, some of the cheaper debentures (Series G and H with a 2.37% and 3.03% coupon respectively) only have to be refinanced in 2031 and 2029.

This means CT REIT's cost of debt will still increase (given the current average cost of debt of approximately 4.07%), but this will happen very gradually.

In a worst-case scenario and assuming the average cost of debt increases to 5.25% on average (I don't expect this to happen as the Bank of Canada has started to reduce its interest rates while some of CT REIT's cheap fixed rate debt will keep the average below 5.25% even if new debt has to be issued with a higher coupon), the interest expenses would increase by just under C$34M. Meanwhile, an annual 1.1% increase in the NOI (which is pretty low given the mid-single digit growth rate) would already boost the total NOI by C$25M in the next five years, so I do think the REIT has a good chance to fully absorb the higher interest expenses before they hit the bottom line in the next few years. And of course, the development pipeline will further boost the NOI and AFFO as well.

That's why CT REIT announced a 3% distribution increase, and the units will now see their distribution increase to C$0.0771 per unit per month, for a total annualized distribution of C$0.9252 per share. At the current share price of C$13.84, this represents a total yield of 6.68% and a payout ratio of approximately 74% based on my AFFO expectations.

Investment thesis

I have a decent-sized long position in CT REIT as I like the combination of having a reliable main tenant, increasing earnings (despite having to deal with higher refinancing rates) and a relatively conservative distribution payout ratio. This allows CT REIT to 'hoard' in excess of C$70M per year, which it uses to fund the equity portion of its development portfolio.

As I like this good mix between shareholder payouts and pursuing moderate growth, I am willing to continuously add on dips.

