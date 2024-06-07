Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Johannes Kirchmayr, CFA as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Hiroshi Watanabe

Investment Thesis

I initiate coverage on Uber (NYSE:UBER) with a HOLD rating as I find that Uber is fairly valued in line with industry peers at median of 3.2x EV/Sales TTM.

Furthermore, I believe that Uber is well positioned to capitalize on the long-term autonomous driving trend with positive market dynamics surrounding the company. Uber benefits from its Moat in the ride-hauling industry driven by its market leading position, size and platform-based network effect.

I expect that the stock is capable of returning >10% annual return to investors in the next 5 years. This expectation is based on financial projections using conservative revenue estimates well below historical growth rates (10% CAGR23-28).

For investors looking to build a position in Uber I suggest waiting out the current downward trend of the stock until a clear trend reversal occurs.

Introduction to Uber's Business Model

Today Uber generates revenue via 3 different revenue streams:

Uber Mobility (53% of 2023 revenue)

Uber Delivery (33% of 2023 revenue)

Uber Freight (14% of 2023 revenue)

Uber Mobility

With 53% Mobility is by far the largest business segment and the backbone of the business. It is the classic ride-sharing business that we know Uber for. Today Uber is active in over 70 countries and more than 10k cities.

Uber Delivery

The second largest unit is the Delivery segment which makes up 33% of Uber’s revenue. With its brand “Uber Eats” Uber operates an online food ordering and delivery platform which was launched by Uber in 2014. In the US Uber Eats has a market share of 23% because the most dominant player DoorDash covers 66% of the market.

Uber Freight

The Freight segment is the newest of all business segment as it was started in 2017. However, it only really grew significantly with the acquisition of the logistic platform “Transplace”. On this platform Uber connects truck drivers with cargo that needs to be shipped thereby making the transportation of goods and freight easier and more efficient. The platform also facilitates real-time tracking of the cargo as well as live chats for both parties to communicate in case any changes arise.

In the chart below you can see how Uber successfully diversified its business model over the years:

Uber Revenue Mix Development (Author)

Financials

In 2023 Uber achieved to finally break even for the first time, generating USD 1.9bn EBITDA at USD 37.3bn Revenue (5.2% margin). Furthermore, despite its COVID slump in 2020 the company has grown with an impressive +29% yearly CAGR17-23.

Financial overview 2017-today (Author)

In Q1 2024 Revenue was up +15% YoY and adj. EBITDA increased +82% YoY. In addition, Management Guidance Q2 2024 was +18% to +23% YoY Gross Bookings growth on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion, which represents 58% to 67% YoY growth. This seems very realistic as it is pretty much in line of Q1 2024 YoY Gross Bookings growth of +20%. I am also not too worried about the earnings miss (USD 0.31 per share loss versus USD 0.53 analysts earnings per share estimate) as they are mostly related to one-offs such as the legal disputes settlements and equity write-offs.

However, one area of concern to me is the cyclical Freight business which kept decreasing again in Q1-2024 after decreasing from USD 6.9bn in 2022 to 5.2bn in 2023 (-24.5%) and further declining -8% from Q1-2023 to Q1-2024. As this trend continues after the acquisition of Transpace it makes me question if the current management has the integration of the new business unit fully under control.

Revenue growth by business unit (Uber 2023 10K, Uber Q1 Earnings releaser)

In addition to that, the gross margin of the company is still fairly low at roughly 33%. This puts a lot of pressure on Uber’s cost structure and is a result of Uber’s low margin business model:

P&L economics 2023 (Author)

You can see in the graph above that Uber spend roughly 67% of its revenue is spend on Cost of Goods sold. This is mostly related to driver commissions and insurance expenses. However, historically Uber was able to also deliver gross margins at 35%-39% which I find holds additional upside for higher EBITDA margins in the long-term.

Gross Margin Devlopment (Author)

Market & Key trends

In the US market Uber is by far the leader with 76% market share while the next largest direct competitor in the US is Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) who covers the remaining 24%.

Uber vs Lyft Market Share (Bloomberg Second Measure)

However, such a platform-based business model is very much dependent on critical size as it requires a strong network effect to remain competitive. In my opinion, most of those markets are characterized by monopolistic tendencies due to the power of the network effect which usually leads to a strong moat and the “winner takes it all” outcome.

However, despite these strong barrier of entry, Uber faces other market risks. The main concern for investors has been technological disruption from autonomous driving. Uber’s main competitors in the autonomous driving race are Waymo and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The most advanced likely being Waymo, a subsidiary of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). Waymo already offers its own app where riders can haul a completely self-driving car. According to their website company is active in 4 cities so far. While it is unclear today how this technology will affect Uber’s business model, investors are concerned that it could potentially disrupt it. Uber therefore will have to stay on top of these developments and constantly reinvent its business model to account for the trend of autonomous driving.

However, I believe that there are some arguments that speak against a potential disruption of Uber’s business model:

Autonomous driving is still very much in its infancy. The technology is still extremely new and according to experts it will take centuries for this technology to be adopted widely. There are still a lot of technological, legal and regulatory hurdles that need to be resolved. As such Uber will have plenty of time to adapt its business model accordingly. Uber is involved as a technological leader in this space itself as it used to operate its own autonomous vehicle business before selling it to Aurora in 2020. Despite the divestment, Uber stills owns a significant stake in Aurora and has a close partnership allowing it to benefit from Aurora’s technology without bearing full risk of development. As such Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrwoski is a member of Aurora’s board of directors. I see limited ability to scale at the same pace as Uber due to the asset-heavy nature of manufacturing autonomous vehicle and the strong Moat of Uber’s current platform. In my opinion, it is more likely that autonomous driving leaders (Waymo or Tesla) will become software companies that sell the self-driving technology which would be a far more attractive business. As such I believe a scenario where asset owners (owners of autonomous vehicles) will replace the current drivers on Uber’s platform to utilize their assets. The assets will likely be manufactured by traditional automotive OEMs who purchase the technology from companies such as Waymo or Tesla. Uber’s business is becoming increasingly more complex and diversified. Uber has added also a delivery and freight business which not only makes it less dependent from its Mobility business (which has helped especially during COVID as Food deliveries boomed) but is also becoming more complex and therefore more difficult for an autonomous driving technology leader to replicate and compete with.

As I have shown in the financials section of this article Uber’s P&L is highly dependent on its Cost of Goods Sold which mostly includes drivers commissions that are deducted from the ride price paid by customers. However, I believe that in a future where autonomous vehicles would roam the streets, the driver will likely be replaced by the asset owner of the vehicle. While the owner would still expect a share of the price, the personnel costs for the driver cease to exist ultimately decreasing cost/mile. Management is therefore making the case that lower fare costs would lead to more consumers and higher engagement as you can see in the slide below:

AV impact on Uber's TAM (Uber 2024 Investor Update)

Valuation & Expected Return

Uber is currently valued at a 3.7x EV/Sales (TTM) multiple. Looking at industry closest peers such as Grab (4.3x), Lyft (1.3x), DoorDash (4.5x) and Instacart (2.2x) we get a Median valuation of 3.2x.

Peer analysis (Author)

Based on these multiples it is fair to say that a reasonable industry valuation would be range of a 2.0x EV/Sales (minimum) to 5.0x EV/Sales (maximum).

As such I create a straight forward sales forecast that conservatively assumes diminishing growth rates going forward and calculated a potential share price based on the EV/Sales range provided (the analysis also factors in the announced USD 7bn share buyback):

Stock price forecast (Author)

Assuming a conservative 10% CAGR23-28 and a EV/Sales multiple fluctuating from 2.0x - 5.0x EV/Sales the 5 year expected return bandwidth ranges from (1.9%) to 17.9% per year. However, it should be noted that the stock price may also be volatile and fall as low as 42.9 USD in case the EV/Sales ratio drops to 2.0x by end of 2023.

Investment risks

While I have outlined mostly positive reasons in favor of investing in Uber, there are also some risks to my investment thesis.

In the analysis above I assumed constant EV/Sales margins to project the future stock price of the company. As such, there is a risk that overall EV/Sales multiple decrease below my expected range of 2x-5x EV/Sales which would consequently result in a lower return for investors. However, I see this risk mitigated by the fact that Uber's EV/Sales ratio historically never fell significantly below 2.0x but rather significantly increased above 5.0x as you can see in the chart below:

Historic EV/sales chart (Seeking Alpha)

Another risk to the investment thesis that the autonomous driving technology would be more disruptive to Uber's business model than expected. However, for the reason outlined above I do not expect this to be the case.

Finally, I see a certain risk that management's expectations to add the Freight business model do not turn out as expected. Given that the sales of the Freight business unit kept declining in Q1-24 I have some concerns about the current integration of the business unit.

Conclusion

Uber has come a long way and has proven its ability to grow and operate profitably. I believe Uber is well positioned in the current market environment and the trend of autonomous driving could lead to lower fare prices and ultimately to higher engagement and more consumers.

In terms of valuation I believe Uber is currently fairly valued within its peer group with a valuation that may even offer some room to the upside given the company's historic EV/Sales multiple. I expect investors to be able to earn an expected return of >10% within the next 5 years fluctuating within the bandwidth provided in my analysis above.

However, given the current downward trajectory of the stock I recommend waiting for a trend reversal before buying into the stock and therefore initiate a HOLD recommendation.