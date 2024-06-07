Kathrin Ziegler/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) stock is assigned a Hold investment rating.

My prior November 13, 2023 write-up was focused on the preview of G-III Apparel's 2H FY 2024 (YE January 31) financial performance. The current article assesses GIII's recent results and its latest investment.

I retain a Hold rating for G-III Apparel, considering the stock's key positives and negatives. On one hand, GIII's below-expectations Q1 top-line performance and Q2 sales guidance have created uncertainty about the company's ability to realize its full-year financial targets. On the other hand, G-III Apparel recently invested in the European company All We Wear Group or AWWG, and this could help GIII to expand further in this geographical region.

Q1 Actual Revenue And Q2 Guidance Missed Expectations

G-III Apparel issued the company's Q1 FY 2025 results announcement on June 6 before the market opened, and GIII's shares dropped by -13.5% at the end of the trading day. Investors were likely to have been disappointed with GIII's first quarter top line and second quarter financial guidance, notwithstanding the company's Q1 bottom-line beat.

GIII reported a normalized EPS of $0.12 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which was much better than the Wall Street's consensus estimate of a -$0.03 (source: S&P Capital IQ) non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share. The company credited the bottom-line beat for the latest quarter to "improvements in gross margin percentage and efficiencies in our SG&A (Selling, General & Administrative)" in its Q1 FY 2025 earnings call.

But G-III Apparel's above-expectations bottom-line performance was overshadowed by the company's Q1 FY 2025 top-line miss and its disappointing second quarter guidance.

The company's top-line rose marginally by +0.5% YoY to $609.7 million in Q1 FY 2025. GIII's actual first quarter revenue was below both the sell side's consensus sales forecast of $616.7 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) and the company's earlier top-line guidance of $615.0 million.

At the company's most recent quarterly analyst briefing, GIII indicated that "transit times" were "altered slightly" because of "conservative retailers that are measuring the inventory levels that they'd like to have at the end of the quarter." The management thinks that retailers' inventory optimization efforts resulted in G-III's actual Q1 sales falling short of both consensus and management guidance.

In tandem with its Q1 results release, G-III Apparel also released its financial guidance for Q2. Specifically, GIII guided for a revenue of $650.0 million and a normalized EPS in the $0.22-$0.32 range for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company's Q2 FY 2025 top-line guidance was -2.2% lower than the analysts' consensus projection of $664.6 million, while the upper end of its second quarter bottom-line guidance ($0.32) was still -3.0% below the market's consensus estimate of $0.33.

As a comparison, GIII's full-year FY 2025 sales guidance was $3,200 million. This means that G-III Apparel anticipates that its revenue can grow substantially by +54.0% HoH from $1,260 million (sum of actual Q1 sales and Q2 guidance) in 1H FY 2025 to $1,940 million for 2H FY 2025.

An analyst mentioned at the latest analyst call that the current "guide" implies a "pretty substantial ramp" in the "second half". In response, G-III Apparel noted that its portfolio of brands is "showing a good deal of strength" and stressed that "all the new launches and the sell-throughs are supporting pretty much our strategy and projections."

In a nutshell, the market has doubts that GIII can meet its full-year FY 2025 guidance. One factor is that both its actual Q1 top line and Q2 revenue guidance came in below expectations. Another factor is that the full-year outlook implies that G-III Apparel's sales will be heavily weighted towards the second half of this fiscal year. As such, it is easy to understand why GIII's post-results share price performance was poor.

Latest Investment Will Help To Grow GIII's Presence In Europe

On the same day of the Q1 FY 2025 results release, G-III Apparel also made another important announcement which has favorable read-throughs for its long-term growth outlook.

GIII disclosed in a June 6, 2024, media release that it bought a 12% equity interest in All We Wear Group or AWWG to "propel the growth and European expansion" of "owned brands" like "DKNY, Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld." G-III Apparel indicated at its Q1 analyst briefing that "we'll look to expand ownership (of AWWG) over time" and stressed that it has "the ability of buying it all (i.e. 100% ownership)" in the future. In this media release, AWWG is referred to as a "global fashion group" with "headquarters in Madrid, Spain and design offices in London and Nice."

In the most recent fiscal year or FY 2024, G-III Apparel derived 77.5% and 22.5% of its top line from the US and international markets, respectively. There is clearly room for GIII to grow its revenue contribution from overseas markets outside the US, like Europe, judging by the company's current sales mix. The company's latest investment in AWWG could be a key driver of its plans to increase its penetration of European markets.

At its Q1 FY 2025 earnings call, GIII revealed that it has "around $400 million of European distribution between Karl Lagerfeld, Vilebrequin, DKNY (brands)." In comparison, AWWG's current top line is relatively higher at $650 million. As another reference, G-III Apparel mentioned at its latest quarterly analyst call that it aims to have the total sales contributed by its owned brands grow from $1.8 billion now to $5 billion in the long run.

These numbers cited above provide support for G-III Apparel's positive long-term growth outlook, which could be boosted by the recent investment in AWWG.

Final Thoughts

The takeaways from GIII's latest disclosures were mixed, and this translates into a Hold rating for the stock. I have a favorable opinion of G-III Apparel's AWWG stake acquisition that could help the company to grow in the European market. On the flip side, the company's first quarter top line and second quarter guidance didn't live up to the market's expectations, which has negative read-throughs for its full-year prospects.

Also, the stock is now trading at 7.5 times forward FY 2025 P/E based on the mid-point of its $3.63 full-year normalized EPS guidance. This is pretty close to its three-year mean consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E of 7.4 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). As such, G-III Apparel appears to be reasonably valued based on a historical valuation comparison.