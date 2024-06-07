Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Hein Schumacher presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference 2024 (Transcript)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference 2024 June 4, 2024 5:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Hein Schumacher - CEO
Fernando Fernandez - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Tom Sykes

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this session with Unilever. I'm Tom Sykes, Head of the Consumer Staples Research Team in Europe. And it's my pleasure to offer a warm welcome to Hein Schumacher, Group CEO, and Fernando Fernandez, Group CFO. Over to you, guys.

Hein Schumacher

Good morning, everyone, and thank you, Tom, for that introduction. Hey, we're very happy to be here at this conference. I'm joined here today by Fernando Fernandez, our CFO. And I'll start off by giving a brief overview of our business, as well as a summary of my first year as CEO. And then we'll take you through our Growth Action Plan, which is an execution plan for stepping up our performance and to build a strong -- building, of course, on the strong fundamentals that the company has. Specifically, I'll talk about some actions that we are taking to drive faster growth and to sharpen the performance edge in the company. And then Fernando will cover the steps that we're taking to deliver an enhanced productivity. We'll sum up by showing how and why that we believe we are increasingly well positioned to deliver superior performance, and that is through a sustained volume growth, gross margin expansion and attractive capital returns.

Now many of you know, obviously, know Unilever well. But for those less familiar, let me just give you a very brief overview. Last year, we generated turnover of EUR59.6 billion and an underlying operating profit of EUR9.9 billion, and this translated into free cash flow of EUR7.1 billion. Our products reach approximately 190 countries at times and about 3.5 billion people use a

