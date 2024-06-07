Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Management presents at The Bank of America Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2024 3:39 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.22K Followers

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) The Bank of America Global Technology Conference June 4, 2024 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

David Obstler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Koji Ikeda

All right. Hey, everybody. My name is Koji Ikeda, I'm a software analyst here at Bank of America covering Datadog. I am absolutely thrilled to do a fireside chat here with David Obstler.

David Obstler

There you go.

Koji Ikeda

Did I get it?

David Obstler

You got it.

Koji Ikeda

All right. Got it. Thank you very much, CFO for Datadog.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Koji Ikeda

And so we'll just kick it off here, a very, very high level to start. Maybe for those that are not familiar with Datadog in the room, what is Datadog? What do you guys do? How do you think about the opportunity you're going after?

David Obstler

First of all, thank you for having us, and thanks, everybody, for coming. So what's that? It's not going to. There we go. Okay. Yeah. So, Datadog has an observability and security platform that is used to monitor production workloads for modern applications generally client facing. And we essentially have a platform that then has a number of pillars or components in it. The largest would be infrastructure monitoring and metrics, traces and logs, and this allows the engineers who develop and put applications in production, the DevOps world, to see what's going on in an application and monitor its effectiveness, its uptime, the capacity needed to provision it. It's a real time. It is used across the department. It's sort of monetized based on infrastructure and data, not by seats. And it's got a uniform data structure that allows us to add lots of different data sources for that environment to see what's going on in the production environment for its applications.

Recommended For You

About DDOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DDOG

Trending Analysis

Trending News