Despite a narrative that convinced some of the investment community that physical retail was on its way to extinction, I have consistently been bullish on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Class A malls offer much more than physical retail as they are anchored by restaurants, movie theaters, and other attractions that help create experiences. While some Class B malls have fallen on hard times, most Class A malls are supported by high-end brands in affluent areas with large amounts of traffic. SPG is finally back to its pre-pandemic levels, as shares gained 40.86% over the past year. While instant gratification and an emphasis on time allocation have become front and center driven by the popularity of smartphones and tablets, there is still a large demand for physical retail. After comparing SPG to its peers, I still believe it's attractively valued, especially after increasing its dividend for the tenth time since reducing the dividend during the pandemic, and raising its 2024 guidance. I was at a large SPG mall the other day, and everything was packed, from the restaurants to the stores. SPG continues to drive value for its shareholders as their occupancy rate is above 95%, and the base minimum rent per sq foot continues to increase. Even though shares of SPG have outpaced the market over the past year, I feel there is still a lot of value to be unlocked, and SPG can not only appreciate further, but shareholders can still benefit from a growing dividend.

Following up on my previous article regarding SPG

My last article about SPG was published on January 23rd, 2024 (can be read here), and since then, shares have appreciated by 7.76% while the S&P 500 has increased by 10.22%. After the dividend is factored in, SPG's total return has been 9.15%, slightly trailing the market in this time frame. I had discussed how SPG was benefiting from a consolidation in the space, and its malls were acting as destinations for people rather than only a shopping experience. Now that their 2023 results are in the books and SPG reported their Q1 earnings, I wanted to revisit this investment idea and discuss why I am still bullish on shares of SPG after a 40% gain over the past year.

Risks to my investment thesis on SPG

Just because I am bullish on SPG, and the investment has worked out over the past year, doesn't mean that it will continue to do well. Depending on who you ask or how you interpret economic data, there is a concern about the consumer. We still have rates at multi-decade highs, and the carrying costs on debt are impacting not just individuals but businesses as well. If the Fed stays higher for longer or takes rates higher, it could create a credit crunch. Businesses may have to cut costs to mitigate the impacts of higher capital costs, which could mean that SPG faces headwinds in their occupancy levels. If the consumer gets stretched too thin and is unable to get ahead on their debt, we could see discretionary spending slow considerably and foot traffic subsides at SPG locations. While the stock market is at all-time highs, the macroeconomic environment is still restrictive, and inflation is not reducing at the pace the Fed would like. If we get thrown into a recession, all the progress that SPG has made could be at risk as rent prices per sq foot could decline, and some realtors may even default on their leases, which would impact SPG's top and bottom line. There are many factors to consider before investing in SPG, as there is no telling what the Fed will do or when a recession will occur.

Why I am still bullish on SPG after its shares appreciated more than 40% over the past year

SPG has been a winner in my portfolio, and even though shares are back to pre-pandemic levels, which has created a substantial profit, I am inclined to stick with the position. Amazon (AMZN) isn't cannibalizing traditional retail outlets, as companies like Walmart (WMT) continue to grow. Over the trailing twelve months (TTM) WMT has generated $657.33 billion in revenue, and in their Q1 results for 2024, they produced $161.51 billion in revenue. Some franchises have declared Chapter 11, but e-commerce will not overtake traditional retail anytime soon. E-Commerce sales in the United States aren't expected to reach 20% of total retail sales until the 2026 fiscal year, and even at that point its close to a wash as total retail sales continues to increase YoY. SPG's locations provide an experience from shopping to dining that isn't disappearing anytime soon. These locations provide a one-stop shop for consumers and there almost impossible to replicate. It would be too difficult for another mall to open up near an SPG location as the top retailers wouldn't necessarily want to compete with themselves by having physical stores at both locations, and businesses would think twice about the foot traffic.

SPG once again showed everyone why they are the Crem de la Crem of malls in Q1. SPG produced $1.44 billion in revenue, which increased YoY by 6.7% and was $110 million more than the consensus estimates. SPG produced $731.7 million in net income from its revenue, which was a 61.95% increase YoY from $451.8 million. This allowed SPG to deliver $2.25 of net income per diluted share, compared to $1.38 in Q1 of 2023. SPG's funds from operations (FFO) came in at $1.33 billion in A1 as its property net operating income increased by 3.7%. This was supported by occupancy rates increasing 1.1% YoY to 95.5% and their base minimum rent per square foot increasing 3% YoY to $57.33. As occupancy rates increase along with the base rent being collected, SPG should continue to see its top-line growth expand. When their top line grows, SPG should be able to produce additional FFO. Over the past 2 years, SPG has produced a trend where occupancy declines a bit from Q4 to Q1 as the holiday season winds down, and then gradual YoY occupancy increases in Q2-Q4. This has been complimented by the base minimum rent increasing QoQ, which is why SPG is producing growing profitability.

I am still bullish on SPG, not just because of the numbers but also because of the leasing activity. In Q1, SPG signed more than 1,300 leases, which correlates to roughly 6.3 million sq feet. SPG's momentum carried over into 2024, and the most bullish aspect is that 25% of their leasing activity was new deal volume. This means that roughly 325 leases accounting for 1.58 million sq feet are new deals that should push SPG's occupancy rate higher throughout 2024. SPG is also making tremendous headway on their expiring leases, as 65% of the leases set to expire throughout 2024 have been completed. The combination of the progress from SPG's leasing activity with the increased rent should lead to more profitability and dividend increases in the future.

At the beginning of the pandemic, SPG reduced its dividend from $2.10 to $1.30 per quarter. SPG just announced their 10th dividend increase since this reduction, and in just over 4 years, they have increased the quarterly dividend by 61.54%, adding $0.80 to the past 10 increases. Today, SPG is paying $8 per share in dividends. SPG increased their guidance for FFO to a range of $12.75 - $12.90, which was a $0.90 jump on the bottom end, and this could allow SPG to continue raising the dividend throughout 2024 and bring it back to pre-pandemic levels. SPG has $11.2 billion in liquidity, $3.1 billion in cash on hand, and $8.1 billion through its revolving credit facilities. SPG is in a strong position to reclaim its dividend growth status and get the dividend past pre-pandemic levels.

SPG still looks attractively valued compared to its peers

It's hard to replicate SPG's footprint, so I am using Realty Income (O), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), NNN REIT (NNN) Federal Realty Trust (FRT), and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) as its peer group. I always want to pay the best price for a REITs FFO because this is the lifeblood of a REIT. FFO is similar to the importance of EPS for traditional companies. Today, SPG trades at the 2nd lowest price to FFO ratio in its peer group of 12.17x and is under the peer group average of 13.35x. SPG also produces the largest amount of EBITDA at $4.18 billion and trades at a 5.93x net debt to EBITDA ratio. This is under the peer group average of 6.19x net debt to EBITDA, which is enticing to me. SPG is trading at a valuation that can still expand in my opinion.

While SPG has been appreciating quicker than the market over the past year, REITs are known for generating income for shareholders. SPG is on the upper end of the range as its dividend yield is 5.2% compared to the peer group average of 5.08%. After 10 dividend increases since reducing the dividend at the beginning of the pandemic, SPG still has a dividend coverage ratio of 1.58x based on its projected 2024 FFO. This indicates that there is a lot of room for management to keep the dividend increases coming, not just in 2024, but in future years to come.

Conclusion

SPG has been having a great year, and after they increased guidance and raised the dividend, it's hard for me not to remain bullish. SPG is seeing its average base rent increase, while the momentum throughout their leasing division is still strong. E-commerce is not impacting SPG at all, and its locations are able to attract and retain top-tier clients while offering a destination experience that is hard to replicate. If the Fed pivots and rates start to decline, I think that SPG will gain tailwinds as it will be favorable for rates, but even if rates take a bit longer to come down, SPG's business model has proven it can be extremely resilient throughout difficult economic environments. I think that SPG is still interesting as it trades at less than 13 times its FFO and there is still a narrative for shares to appreciate while the dividend continues to grow. I think SPG is the best in breed for malls and that investors can still benefit from management's ability to execute.