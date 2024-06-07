Pgiam

Short Thesis Not As Dire As It Sounded

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) stock experienced a big swing over the last couple of weeks. It closed at an even $90 on May 20, about the middle of the range it had been trading in since suffering an earnings miss and FY 2023 guidance reduction in September 2023. On May 21, a short report was issued by Jehoshaphat Research warning of further trouble ahead. While several topics were addressed, there were two points that were the most persuasive. First, receivables owed to Red Iron, Toro's dealer floor plan financing JV with Huntington Bank (HBAN), had increased considerably. This was seen as an indicator that the dealer channel was overstocked, and future sales had to come down to help clear this inventory. Second, while Toro recently began selling products at Lowe's (LOW), they appear to be in the process of getting phased out at Home Depot (HD). Toro stock traded down below $79 by the end of May as investors awaited the fiscal 2Q earnings release.

Personally, I was influenced by the short report and sold my position in Toro, as noted in the pinned comment to my last article. For now, that seems like a bad move. The stock rallied after the earnings release, going all the way back above $91, higher than before the short report and above where I rated it a Buy back in March.

Seeking Alpha

While the short sellers' claims had some merit, 2Q results show that inventory is already coming down in the dealer channel. As of last quarter, the chart of outstanding receivables as measured in days of sales showed a scary uptrend to over 200 days from a seasonal pattern averaging around 100 days before 2020. This suggests the dealers are carrying much more inventory financed by floor plan loans from Red Iron.

Joshaphat Research

If we look at the most recent data from Red Iron in note 13 of the 10-K, Receivables DSO is already starting to improve. Calculating DSO by the following formula:

(Receivables outstanding under the Red Iron arrangement at the end of the period / Receivables financed under this arrangement during the period) * number of days in period

We get these results comparing 1H 2024 to 1H 2023:

Author Spreadsheet

While the 159 days of sales average for 1H 2024 is still above the 135 days in the prior year, it does show an improvement from the 204 days that existed at the end of 1Q. Note that this result agrees with management commentary on the earnings call that they were "about 40%" through the destocking process in the dealer channel (i.e. about 40% of the way from 200 back down to the more typical 100 days). The company expects this to normalize around the end of this fiscal year, but demand during the snow season is a wild card at this point, which could speed up or slow down the process.

Neither the destocking of dealer inventories nor the phase out at Home Depot seems to have caused a big impact on sales, as overall sales were up slightly compared to 2Q 2023. It's not all green shoots for Toro, however. Sales growth remains below the ~7.5% level that characterized the 2014-20 period. Margins are lower this year as well, thanks to higher material and manufacturing costs. Although the worst fears in the short report have been addressed, the fair value of the stock is lower than I estimated in March and is now in-line with the current price. That makes Toro a Hold.

2Q Results And Outlook

Although it's a smaller part of the overall company, the Residential segment was the winner for Toro in 2Q. Sales were up 26% and margins increased as well. This is true despite worries about phase-out at Home Depot coming true. A search for Toro products on Home Depot's website came up with one model of riding mower and one model of snow blower, neither of which is in stock at my local store. The Lowe's website, in contrast, came up with a full line of Toro products including lawn mowers, snow throwers, and other outdoor power equipment. The loss of Home Depot does not seem to be the drag on Toro sales suggested in the short report. Management noted on the earnings call that Lowe's has the highest share of riding mowers for consumers, even larger than Home Depot. There is still some question in my mind whether 2Q sales were helped by the initial stocking of products at Lowe's, resulting in tough comparisons for future quarters. Even if this is the case, though, it is built into forward guidance.

Toro

The Professional segment is still a drag on the overall results, with lower sales and margins. This is where the company is seeing the brunt of the impact from destocking of the dealer channel. This is especially the case for zero-turn riding mowers. Partially offsetting this, sales of underground and specialty equipment and well as golf and grounds maintenance equipment continues to be strong. Golf continues to enjoy the increase in popularity it picked up during the summer of 2020, providing course owners the funds to spend on upgrading their equipment. More recently, higher-end golf courses catering to tourists have also seen an uptick in business. In the construction equipment market, Toro continues to cite the growth in infrastructure investment, such as utilities and broadband, that creates a demand for products like trenching and underground drilling machinery. Toro continues to have a high backlog of orders in these markets, and it looks like it will take a year or so to work this down to more normal levels.

Toro

Looking forward, Toro sees higher sales and margins in both segments during fiscal 3Q, the quarter we are in now. As a result, the company expects "meaningfully higher" EPS, even surpassing the 3Q record of $1.19/share set in 3Q 2022. This is just enough to make up for the slower first half of the year, as Toro has left guidance unchanged, with full year EPS of $4.25 - $4.35 and 100% free cash flow conversion. I believe there is some upside to this guidance if we see a more normal snowfall season at the end of the year, unlike the low-snow seasons we have experienced recently.

Longer term, the residential and landscaping businesses will continue to be cyclical. Transition of these products to battery power in future years could produce a demand boost, where Toro is considered a top 5 market share leader globally. Toro should also continue to see strong demand in the construction equipment market due to infrastructure spending, although future government spending moderation is a risk. Toro is also engaging in a 3-year productivity enhancing initiative to help mitigate the higher material and manufacturing costs it has seen in recent years. Overall, however, it could be a challenge for Toro to return to the 7.5% sales growth and high returns on invested capital that it had in the 2014-2019 period. Toro was a great grower via M&A during this period, however as the company gets bigger, it becomes more challenging to grow efficiently this way. We saw this with the acquisition of professional riding mower maker Intimidator Group in 2022 and the subsequent impairment charge in 2023. So, while Toro appears to be working through the issues highlighted in the recent short report, it will still be challenging to grow at the rate it did in the late 2010s.

Capital Management

Toro's free cash flow is seasonal, and heavily weighted to the second half of the year. Nevertheless, 1H free cash flow was almost $100 million, compared to around zero in 1H 2023. Toro is still guiding to 100% FCF conversion this year, which would work out to the projected net income of $4.30/share or $450 million.

Toro has no debt due this year and will be paying dividends of $148 million. That is $0.36/share quarterly, for a yield of 1.6%. Mathematically, that leaves around $302 million available for buybacks in 2024. Toro did $10 million worth of buybacks in 2Q, about equal to FCF after the dividend. Management did not commit to the full $292 million buyback in 2H, suggesting only that it would be "above" the FY 2023 total of $64 million. Clearly, they are hedging a bit after having badly missed the FCF forecast in 2022 and 2023. Shortfall in the FCF forecast remains a risk this year, but meeting it would go a long way toward getting the stock out of the existing trading range.

Valuation

The earnings forecast of $4.30 per share at the midpoint has not changed since last quarter. Share price of $91 is just slightly higher. That leaves the forward P/E at 21.2. This level is in-line with the average during the first half of the 2010s and at the bottom of the range it has traded in since then.

Seeking Alpha

Compared to peers, Toro trades at a very large premium to AGCO (AGCO) and Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY). It also trades at a slight premium to Husqvarna (OTCPK:HSQVY).

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the Seeking Alpha peer comparison tool, Toro is not exceptional compared to peers on growth metrics. On profitability metrics, it is still better than the two foreign peers and about in line with AGCO. As noted above, Toro's return on invested capital has deteriorated from the high 20s before 2019 to the mid-teens currently.

Seeking Alpha

Based on the lower ROIC and growth compared to the first half of the 2010s, I now believe a fair P/E of 21 is appropriate. As noted above, this is about the average historical P/E through 2016 and the bottom of the range since then. That would put the fair value of Toro stock around $90, just under where it is trading at the time of writing.

Conclusion

Toro answered the main concerns of the short sellers with its 2Q earnings. The company is working off its high dealer inventories and managing the transition from Home Depot to Lowe's without much negative impact on sales. Still, the company needs to prove itself in the second half of 2024, as it will need to outperform 1H actuals to deliver EPS and free cash flow guidance.

While Toro has shown it is not in any near-term trouble that would make it a good short candidate, it will still struggle with slower growth and cost headwinds. This will create a more challenging environment than the one that existed in the 2010s, when Toro generated exceptional returns on invested capital. As a result, a lower fair P/E than I have been using previously is appropriate for Toro's valuation. At 21 times forward earnings, the fair value of Toro stock in $90, making it a Hold.