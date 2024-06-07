The Toro Company Answers The Shorts, But Still Not Cheap

Jun. 07, 2024 5:03 AM ETThe Toro Company (TTC) Stock
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.52K Followers

Summary

  • Toro stock dropped after a short report raised concerns about inventory buildup in the dealer channel, but rebounded after 2Q earnings.
  • The company appears to be managing the dealer channel inventory destocking and phase-out at Home Depot with little hit to sales.
  • Although short seller worries have been addressed, slower growth and margin pressure going forward makes TTC stock a Hold around $90.

Man mowing lawn

Pgiam

Short Thesis Not As Dire As It Sounded

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) stock experienced a big swing over the last couple of weeks. It closed at an even $90 on May 20, about the middle of the range it had been

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.52K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News