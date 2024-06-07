What Might The Fed Do After May 2024's CPI Report

Jun. 07, 2024 9:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXQQQ, SPY, IWM, SOFI, ANF, GPS, KMX, MGA, BWA, AAP, ALV, TSN, MDLZ, HRL, CAG, K, MG:CA, TLT, US30Y22 Comments
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investors are watching the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) report to anticipate the Federal Reserve's actions.
  • The Bank of Canada has cut rates, making it the first G7 nation to do so after raising rates for four years; the ECB followed on Thursday.
  • The May CPI report is expected to show increases in apparel prices and decreases in energy prices and vehicle prices.
  • Stock selections discussed.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Woman Reviewing Grocery Bill

FatCamera

One of the main reasons that astute investors watch the Consumer Price Index report is to anticipate what the Federal Reserve might do. After the Nasdaq (QQQ), S&P 500 (SPY), and Dow Jones traded near their

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Get do-it-yourself tips and tricks for free here:

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
33.51K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group

DIY Value Investing

where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News