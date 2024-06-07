JHVEPhoto

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is the largest fast casual chicken-wings-focused restaurant chain in the world, which has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD. The company reported its Q1 FY24 earnings, where revenue and earnings grew 34.1% and 45.3% YoY, respectively, as it continued to expand its Average Unit Volume ("AUV") with growing same-store sales and opening net new locations to a total of 2279 locations worldwide. As the company continues to scale its brand awareness and better leverage its digital guest database to drive personalization efforts to acquire and retain its customers, it is also improving its overall unit economics, leading to a record number of new restaurants in development agreements in its pipeline from favorable franchise environments, while simultaneously expanding its margins from better supplier relations to minimize food cost volatility.

Although I am impressed by the company's growth strategies and execution thus far, coupled with the management raising its guidance for same-store sales to low double-digit growth compared to mid-single digit growth in its prior projections, I believe that there is excessive investor optimism baked into its valuation at the moment. This makes the stock prone to a sizable pullback should the management fail to surprise in its future earnings reports, as there are growing risks of a broader slowdown in consumer spending, given a weakening US labor market, making it a "sell" at the moment.

The good

Strength in domestic same-store sales leading to expanding AUV; Record number of new restaurant commitments in the development pipeline; Growing profitability

Wingstop reported their Q1 FY24 earnings, where revenue grew 34.1% YoY to $145.8M, with a total of 65 net new locations opened to a total of 2279 locations worldwide as of Q1. Out of the 2279 locations, domestic restaurants account for 82% of all locations, growing 12% YoY, while the remaining 18% of locations are international franchises, which grew 25% YoY. In the domestic restaurant category, over 97% are franchises, with the remaining 3% being company-owned.

10Q- Number of total restaurants by "company owned" and "franchises"

During the quarter, system-wide sales increased 37%, which includes net sales for company-owned and franchise restaurants and out of this, domestic same-store sales grew 21.6% YoY driven by the strength in AUV per restaurant at $1.9M, indicating higher store performance and growing strength of their market position relative to competitors, which, I believe, is driven by the success of scaling their brand awareness by building a media strategy focused on live sports, such as advertising in the NFL playoffs and becoming the presenting sponsor for NBA's Wednesday's prime-time match up, coupled with expanding their delivery channel and leveraging their digital guest database to fuel data-driven personalization efforts to engage and retain customers.

Specifically, when it comes to their digital strategy, their digital database has now surged to more than 40M users, with Q1 marking the highest level of new customer acquisition on record. During the earnings call, Michael Skipworth, CEO of Wingstop, discussed that their new cohort of customers is demonstrating a higher frequency of purchase compared to their traditional guests, which, I believe, is a contributing factor to the expansion of their AUVs. With digital sales accounting for 68% of all system-wide sales in Q1, I believe that the company can further leverage its digital database to build targeted personalization efforts across its customer segment and cohorts to increase purchase frequency and order sizes, especially as it rolls out its proprietary tech stack, My Wingstop, to digitize every transaction.

Simultaneously, the expansion in AUV, coupled with improving unit economics and minimizing volatility in food costs, continues to create a favorable environment for franchises, with an unlevered cash on cash return of approximately 70% over a two-year operation period of a new restaurant with an initial investment of $500,000. I believe this is playing a crucial role in driving accelerated growth of new locations, with a record of 1400 restaurant commitments under development agreements at the start of 2024 as brand partners are eager to put more restaurants in the ground and reinvest back into Wingstop, creating a win-win for all.

Shifting gears to profitability, Wingstop was able to improve its gross margins by approximately 100 basis points to 85.4%, as it made progress in its supply chain strategy by minimizing food price volatility in their commodity that includes bone and wings by moving away from the spot market to provide their brand partners with better predictability. Meanwhile, the company generated $50.3M in Adjusted EBITDA, which grew 45.3% YoY, with a margin of 34.5%, an improvement of 270 basis points from the previous year, as SG&A expenses grew at a slower pace compared to revenue growth, allowing the company to unlock its operating leverage from expanding AUV per restaurant.

The bad

A weakening of the labor market will hurt sales and unit economics; International markets pose uncertainties amid macroeconomic risks

Earlier in May, we saw companies such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) report a decline in same-store sales as they saw customers cutting back on spending in response to higher prices and interest rates. As the cost of eating out at restaurants has climbed faster than eating at home, there is fierce competition as every restaurant chain is fighting for fewer customers. Although Wingstop has been an outlier, which continues to see outsized traffic increases compared to the overall "fast casual" segment, where customers generally visit once a month and use the chain's chicken sandwich and wings as an opportunity to treat themselves rather than a routine that can be easily cut due to budget concerns, I don't think the company is immune to broader macroeconomic pressures, especially if we see a continuing weakening of the labor market with fewer job openings in the coming months, as consumers have mostly depleted their pandemic-related savings and are sitting on record credit card debt. I believe this will lead to falling traffic and frequency of customer visits, coupled with shrinking order sizes, which will dampen AUVs and the overall unit economics of Wingstop and cause a slowdown in its restaurant development pipeline and future growth trajectory.

At the same time, as the company is expanding internationally in its newer markets that include Canada, Puerto Rico, and Korea, the management is looking to emulate its UK playbook, a region that has seen same-store sales trends resemble those of the US business coupled with AUVs exceeding $2.5M. Although the company has increased its 2024 outlook to open 275 to 296 net new restaurants internationally, I believe there are uncertainties pertaining to converting awareness into customer sales, coupled with an uncertain global macroeconomic environment and supply chain issues that can hurt the cost of core commodities, leading to short-term pressure on AUVs and margins.

Tying it together: Wingstop is a "sell"

Looking forward, the management raised their guidance of domestic same-store sales to grow in the low double digits, up from mid-single digits for the full year of FY24, coupled with adding 275 to 295 net new global units. While it is a significant raise, especially given the overall uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment, the management is bullish on the underlying health of the brand and the effectiveness of their business strategy to expand transaction growth as they continue to invest in building brand awareness and leveraging their digital strategy to create personalized marketing to acquire and retain customers, leading to improving unit economics and further acceleration in the restaurant development pipeline both in the US and internationally.

Taking the consensus expectation for revenue growth into account, the company should grow at a similar pace to the previous year at 27%, generating $585M in revenue. Assuming that it continues to grow in the high teens range over the following two years, it should generate close to $815M in revenue as it continues to expand its brand partners both in the US and internationally by improving customer loyalty and returns on investment. With Adjusted EBITDA margins anchored in the 34-35% range during this period of time as the company successfully minimizes food cost volatility, it should generate close to $277M in Adjusted EBITDA by FY27, which is equivalent to a present value of $229M when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18, I believe that Wingstop should trade at 2-2.5x the multiple given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 40, or a price target of $311, which represents a downside of 19% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

Although the company has a history of outperforming its earnings expectations on average by 20% over the last 4 quarters, that doesn't guarantee future outperformance. Although I am thoroughly impressed by Wingstop's business strategy and execution during this uncertain macroeconomic environment, I believe that the management may be guiding too optimistically for FY24, which may lead to the company performing at par or worse, slightly below expectations, in my opinion. In that event, I expect investor optimism will quickly deteriorate with a sizable sell-off in the stock price. As a result, I will not be initiating a position at current levels and, given the risk-reward, will rate it a "sell" at the moment.

Conclusion

Although the company has benefited from consumer spending in leisure dining experiences while the rest of the fast food industry has struggled with same-store sales, I believe that investor optimism has reached irrationally exuberant levels at its current levels, where there is more downside than upside, making it a "sell" at the moment.