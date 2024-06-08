DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Some folks give names to their cars or houses.

As an unabashed dividend investing nerd, I gave a name to my portfolio: The "Cashflow Compounders Club."

Aside from the nice ring of the alliteration, the name identifies and provides a reminder of the goal -- the raison d'être -- of my investment portfolio. It is to maximize cashflow, both current and future.

And the word "cashflow" there is a double entendre. It refers to both cashflow at the company level and cashflow at the shareholder level in the form of dividends or distributions. The former is a prerequisite to the latter.

The most standard form of investing is to pursue maximal total returns, primarily from stock price appreciation. This approach certainly works. It's tried and true. But it implies that someday, when an investor switches from accumulation to withdrawal, one will have to sell shares to do so.

I'm personally averse to this method of funding withdrawals.

In an ideal world, I'd prefer to withdrawal only the dividends thrown off from my portfolio without touching the shares. In a really ideal world, I'd like to withdrawal only a portion of the dividends my portfolio generates.

Think of stocks in a portfolio like fruit-bearing trees in an orchard. Rather than lop off limbs to use for firewood, I'd prefer to leave the trees alone while harvesting most of the fruit (i.e. withdrawing dividends) and using the rest to plant new trees (i.e. reinvesting dividends).

Right now, I'm a relatively young dividend farmer and still using all "fruit" to "plant new trees" (i.e. accumulate more shares in dividend-paying stocks).

In this way, the "compounder" part of my portfolio's name is also a double entendre: Cashflow compounds at the company level and in my own portfolio through reinvesting dividends.

It's a beautiful system!

It's not the only system, of course. Some investors are constitutionally geared toward mega-cap growth, or small-cap growth, or deep value, or hands-on rental real estate, or (*eye roll*) crypto. That's fine. I'm constitutionally geared toward dividend growth investing.

There are no hard and fast rules of the investing game. Each investor should rig the rules, so to speak, in a way that gives them the best chance of long-term success.

Here's what we've got on the docket for this week:

Bad inflation data = bad monetary policy

More evidence that the US economy is late cycle

The 8 stocks and 1 ETF on my buy list this week

Let's get to it.

Bad Data = Bad Policy

What do the Bank of Canada, the European Central Bank, the Swedish Riksbank, and the Swiss National Bank all have in common (other than that they are central banks)? They have all cut interest rates over the last few months.

The Fed, on the other hand, is not cutting rates, because inflation remains "stubbornly high." Fed officials are not yet confident that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.

Has inflation actually been better tamed in Europe and Canada, or is the Fed's way of measuring inflation simply bad?

I think it's obvious that the Fed is looking at bad data and making bad policy decisions as a result.

Consider the most important component of both the CPI and PCE metrics: shelter (~35% of headline CPI and ~40% of core CPI).

I've explained many times that the two primary metrics of shelter inflation compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and used by the Fed -- "Rent of Primary Residence" and "Owners' Equivalent Rent" -- both lag real-time changes in housing prices by about a year.

In 2021, when everyone in commercial real estate (not to mention renters) could plainly see that residential rent rates were soaring, the Fed was basically saying, "What rent inflation? We don't see any rent inflation. It's probably transitory."

Apartment List

It took roughly a year after the peak in real-time rent growth for shelter CPI to peak.

And now, the biggest and most influential component of consumer inflation metrics still shows 5.4% year-over-year growth despite real-time rents being basically flat.

Again, anyone in commercial real estate (and probably even renters themselves) could tell you that multifamily and single-family rents are not growing anywhere near 5.4% YoY.

In April, Apartment List showed -0.8% YoY, Redfin showed 1.1%, and Zillow showed 3.6%. Together, they average 1.3% YoY.

If the BLS used this average instead of shelter CPI, the headline CPI rate would have been 1.9% in April.

Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices

Take a look at the "harmonized index of consumer prices." This is the primary consumer inflation measurement used by the European Union but shown below for US prices. It excludes owner-occupied housing and therefore omits the atrociously bad "owners' equivalent rent" metric that pollutes the CPI.

St. Louis Fed

As of the latest reading in March, the US HICP showed inflation of 2.4%. In Q1, the HICP averaged 2.3%.

Granted, that's higher than the 2% target, but it's not alarmingly high. It's not showing any resurgence. During the 2010s, there were several instances when the HICP reached this level or higher, and no one was freaking out about inflation during those times.

By the way, as of March, the Euro area showed the exact same HICP rate: 2.4%.

Mr. Powell, Europe's parents are giving them a popsicle. Why can't we have one too?

Residential REITs' Q1 Revenue Growth Are Well Below CPI Rent

Look also at the results of single-family and multifamily residential REITs from Q1 2024. These REITs own some of the highest quality, institutional grade residential real estate that should theoretically enjoy some of the highest rent growth.

The average same-property revenue, which includes effective rent but also application fees, parking fees, facilities fees, etc., for these 12 residential REITs came nowhere near 5.4% YoY.

Q1 2024 Same-Property Revenue Growth American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) 6.5% Invitation Homes (INVH) 5.6% AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 4.2% Equity Residential (EQR) 4.1% Essex Property (ESS) 3.6% NexPoint Residential (NXRT) 3.6% Centerspace (CSR) 3.5% Independence Realty (IRT) 3.4% UDR Inc. (UDR) 3.1% Camden Property (CPT) 2.5% Mid-America Apartments (MAA) 1.4% BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) 1.0% AVERAGE 3.5% Click to enlarge

If you substituted the shelter component with this average same-property revenue growth, you'd end up with a headline CPI rate of 2.7% in April instead of the reported 3.4%.

Admittedly, that's still higher than the Fed's 2% target, but let's look at the rest of the CPI (CPI ex shelter) that showed 2.2% YoY growth in prices in April.

Where Prices Are And Aren't Rising

David Rosenberg put together a basket of items in cyclical parts of the economy. This "cyclical CPI" index has now sunk back into deflationary territory.

Rosenberg Research

The only parts of the CPI showing a true surge in inflation have almost nothing to do with interest rates, especially not the Federal Funds Rate.

Here are the prices still rising above 2% as of April:

Transportation services (6.5% of the CPI basket): Up 11.2% YoY

Food away from home (5.3% of the CPI basket): Up 4.1% YoY

Electricity (2.5% of the CPI basket): Up 5.1% YoY

Transpiration services prices are up mainly because of car insurance premiums, which have soared 22% YoY. This is a ripple effect from prior increases in the prices of cars, car parts, and car maintenance. But car prices are now decreasing, and car parts inflation has cooled considerably.

The only other item within transportation services experiencing high inflation is auto repairs/maintenance. There are multiple reasons why car maintenance costs are rising so much.

People aren't buying new cars because of the cost of financing them, so they're pushing their current cars to last longer on the road. The US labor market has produced an oversupply of college graduates and an undersupply of workers in many blue collar fields such as car repairs/maintenance. The huge shortage of auto mechanics is causing their wages to soar, and those costs are getting passed on to drivers.

If the Fed cut interest rates and made financing car purchases cheaper, this would actually ease inflationary pressures within transportation services.

As for food away from home, which are basically restaurant menu prices, I discussed this in detail in "9 Stocks I'm Buying In Late May." In short, restaurant disinflation will continue.

Finally, electricity prices are rising for a number of reasons:

Data centers running AI applications use a ton of power

A higher Bitcoin price incentivizes more Bitcoin mining, which requires more power

More EVs are being sold and hitting the road

Housing completions are at their highest level since the mid-2000s, and people are occupying these homes, plugging in appliances, turning the lights on, etc.

Renewables account for a growing share of power fed into the grid, but their intermittency requires more expensive backup power from gas plants or battery storage

Again, I do not think lower interest rates would have an inflationary effect on electricity. Maybe it would increase industrial usage, but it would also lower the financing costs of renewables, which should flow through to power purchase agreements and spot prices.

Here's one last data point that demonstrates how off the Fed's inflation data is: As of June 6th, Truflation shows YoY consumer inflation of 2.15%. It's been under 3% all year and under 2.5% most of this year.

Bad data leads to bad monetary policy.

Sure, I am biased, because I am heavily invested in REITs, which would benefit from lower interest rates. But the data is the data. I'm not cherry-picking bad or misleading data to get the conclusion I want. I believe I am omitting the bad and misleading data in the CPI and PCE in order to get to the reality of inflation.

More Signs of a Late Cycle Economy

I've been arguing for a little while now that the US economy is late cycle, not early cycle. One popular view is that the US economy came close to a recession, but a soft landing was achieved and now we are into the recovery phase of the cycle.

S&P 500 (SPY) earnings growth seems to lend credence to this view. Although, if you strip out the Mag 7 mega-cap stocks, corporate earnings have simply rebounded back to their early 2022 high.

Daily Chartbook

As is usually the case during periods of high innovation, the market breadth is fairly narrow. A handful of AI-related leaders are surging. Most of the rest are piddling.

Also, Q1's weak GDP growth was revised even lower than initially reported, and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate for Q2 has plummeted in recent weeks.

Atlanta Fed

Moreover, the US manufacturing sector is limping along with no signs of a growth resurgence. Both industrial production and the manufacturing PMI (a survey of purchasing managers that should approximate the sector's health) have slid into contractionary territory.

Data by YCharts

The Institute For Supply Management (aka "ISM") says that "the manufacturing side of the economy appears to have stalled."

And then there's employment, which is a coincident or lagging indicator of economic strength but is still showing softening trends.

Job gains and quits (an indication of workers' confidence in finding another job) both peaked in early 2022 and have consistently declined since then.

Data by YCharts

Job gains are now lower than their pre-pandemic rate, while quits are pretty much back to their level immediately preceding COVID-19.

That doesn't look like "early cycle" or "recovery" to me.

You can find much the same story from ADP's private employment data.

Likewise, job openings are falling precipitously, which doesn't strike me as bullish for an economic recovery.

Data by YCharts

Granted, openings are still higher than they were pre-COVID, but they're dropping off pretty fast.

Average weekly hours worked are low, part-time employment is near a record high, and real wage growth is barely positive (even adjusting for a lower-than-reported inflation rate).

Granted, the US has enjoyed stronger real GDP growth than its G7 peers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Chartr

But this growth is largely due to two unique factors:

High deficit spending in the US, which mathematically pushes up GDP

Higher levels of immigration in the US than in other developed countries

Though it is a politically hot topic, it must be said that immigration has played a role in filling job openings as well as fueling GDP growth and slightly minimizing inflation.

Daily Chartbook

If you consider the sectors of the economy that have been really hot lately, it should be no surprise that the US has been experiencing high levels of immigration recently.

Hugely elevated levels of job openings in leisure & hospitality, food service, and construction -- all industries that disproportionately employ immigrants -- have heralded the US as a land of opportunity.

But job openings even in these industries are falling as construction slows and consumer capacity for post-pandemic "revenge spending" wanes.

See my article from last week, "Everything On My Buy List For The First Week of June," for more on the topic of late-cycle economic sluggishness.

My Buy List For This Week

When I'm not thinking of it as a dividend orchard, I like to think of my portfolio has a Medieval galley ship. It has three basic components: the ballast, the rowers, and the sails.

The ballast are low-volatility dividend ETFs like the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) that stabilize and diversify the portfolio. They're also a hedge against overconfidence. If my individual stock picks don't work out as I think they will, the dividend ETFs should act as insurance against my hubris.

The sails are high-yielding securities from which I expect little to no dividend growth. These could be common stocks, preferred equities, bonds, or closed-end funds. My two largest CEFs are Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), yielding 8.1% currently, and the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP), which yields 8.0%. A "sail" is an investment I make purely for the yield -- the immediate income that I can reinvest however I see fit.

Finally, the rowers are the steady compounders with recurring cash flows and solid growth prospects.

There are a handful of attributes I look for in a "rower":

A strong cost of capital

Returns on invested capital well in excess of that cost of capital

A smart and repeatable investment strategy

Defensiveness and resilience through recessions

Skilled and shareholder-aligned management

Relatively low leverage and a well-structured balance sheet

An orientation toward providing shareholder returns via a growing dividend

I would classify all of the tickers on my buy list for this week as very strong rowers, save for the final name, which is a ballast.

Company Dividend Yield Future Annual Div Growth Projection (Guesstimate) Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) 4.5% Mid Single-Digit Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 3.9% Low Double-Digit Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 4.6% Mid Single-Digit Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP, BIPC) 5.5% Mid Single-Digit Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 3.7% Mid to High Single-Digit Comcast (CMCSA) 3.2% Mid to High Single-Digit InvenTrust Properties (IVT) 3.6% Mid Single-Digit Rexford Industrial (REXR) 3.7% High Single-Digit to Low Double-Digit Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) 3.4% High Single-Digit Click to enlarge

Rather than backwards-looking metrics like 5-year average annual dividend growth, which I've shown before, I decided to provide my own guesstimate (emphasis on that word) of forward dividend growth. It's an educated guess, based on historical growth rates, payout ratios, analyst estimates of future bottom-line growth, and so on.

But, to be clear, it is a guess.

A notable absence from my buy list this week is Agree Realty (ADC), the high-quality owner of single-tenant, net leased retail properties. I'm very pleased by ADC's stock price performance of late, beating the broader real estate sector (VNQ) by more than 10% over the last three months.

Data by YCharts

Don't get me wrong. ADC is still cheap and quite buyable. It's got roughly 25% upside to its 5-year average valuation. Mind you, that's the average valuation, not its highest valuation that was reached during the low interest rate-fueled mega-rally that REITs enjoyed in 2019.

But stock price weakness in other REITs, regional banks, and REIT-like entities such as Brookfield Infrastructure makes for better opportunities elsewhere, in my opinion.

I'm happy as a clam, though, to see my largest individual stock holding rally back toward a territory where equity issuance might be accretive for acquisitions.

Brookfield Asset Management

BAM's business model is pretty simple. The balance sheet is virtually debt-free. Basically, Brookfield raises capital from pension & endowment funds and other institutional investors and invests it into renewable energy, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and private credit.

Generally speaking, more assets under management translate into higher distributable earnings, which in turn translates into a higher dividend.

Brookfield has almost $1 trillion of AUM ($929 billion as of Q1 2024). And the alternative assets space is expected to continue growing at a rapid clip.

BAM May Presentation

BAM forecasts ~19% compound annual growth in fee-related earnings through 2028, which they expect to convert to distributable earnings on a one-to-one basis. In turn, this growth should translate into dividend growth of 15-20%.

BAM also has the advantage of having a lot of their AUM wrapped up in the form of Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Renewable (BEP, BEPC), which are sources of permanent capital. This lessens the risk of a huge wave of investor redemptions such as what Blackstone (BX) has been experiencing with its flagship private fund, BREIT.

BAM's growth plan is ambitious. I'm not sure they can fully achieve it, which is why I only assume low double-digit dividend growth going forward.

Regional Banks: Bar Harbor & Cullen/Frost

My two favorite regional banks have been selling off recently, and frankly, I'm not sure why. I assume it relates to concerns about potential losses from commercial real estate ("CRE") loans. Both have their fair share of CRE loans, making up about half or more of each's loan book.

Interestingly, though, despite small and mid-sized banks (read: regional banks) holding far more CRE loans on their books than the big, money center banks, they are suffering far lower delinquency rates on their CRE loans than the big boys.

FDIC via Daily Chartbook

The best regional banks know their markets well and have strong, established relationships with the locals. They underwrite loans quite conservatively.

BHB and CFR are no exception. BHB's non-accrual rate stands at 0.23% of total loans, while commercial real estate represents only a tiny portion of BHB's charge-offs in recent quarters. Meanwhile, CFR's non-accruals represent 0.37% of total loans, right in line with the last four quarters.

Both banks have their problematic CRE loans to deal with, especially in the office sector. But there is no massive wave of CRE delinquencies striking these banks. In fact, neither have experienced a noticeable uptick in CRE delinquencies at all.

Rexford Industrial Operational Update

REXR recently released a Q2-to-date operational update, providing some details of its leasing and acquisitions activity so far this quarter. Their results continue to impress.

First off, note that their average lease size is 16,000 square feet. This is quite small for industrial real estate, indicating that REXR's infill properties are primarily last-mile logistical facilities serving the local population. These are generally not big box warehouses that experience more of a boom-bust cycle. Nor do they feel much of an effect from the volume of imports flowing through the major ports of Los Angeles. Demand for REXR's high-quality product is very stable and durable.

Second, REXR executed 1.125 million square feet of space in Q2 so far, and leasing spreads have been 51% on a cash basis and 68% on a net effective (straight-line) basis. Compare that to Q1 2024 leasing of 3.2 million square feet at a cash basis of ~34% and a net effective basis of 53%. Rent growth has increased, not decreased, so far in the second quarter.

Contractual rent escalations also rose to 4.1% annually in Q2 leasing versus 4.0% for Q1 leasing activity.

And as of May 22nd, occupancy had risen 10 basis points from the end of March to 96.5%.

In May, REXR also completed two acquisitions for $143 million and three dispositions for a total of $27 million. One of these acquisitions had an initial cash yield of 5.6% and 4.25% annual rent bumps, while the other had an initial cash yield of 6.2% and 4.2% annual rent bumps. Meanwhile, the dispositions had a weighted average unlevered IRR of 12.7%.

REXR currently trades at a price to core FFO of 19.2x. That may not sound cheap, but it's about a 40% discount to its historically average valuation.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A veritable cottage industry of Seeking Alpha authors has arisen lately to criticize this popular dividend ETF. Basically, the bearish arguments are that SCHD's dividend yield isn't that high, it has underperformed the S&P 500 lately, and its outperformance against other dividend ETFs before COVID-19 may have been a one-time phenomenon.

It's true that over the last 1-, 3-, and 5-year periods, both the S&P 500 and especially the Nasdaq (QQQ) have trounced SCHD in total returns:

Data by YCharts

Then again, these two top-heavy indexes are basically driven by the Mag 7. If you compare the performance of almost anything to the Mag 7 over the past several years, its performance won't look that great.

Market breadth is pretty narrow right now.

My reason for owning (and buying more of) SCHD is not an expectation of total return outperformance, although it very well might outperform the SPY from here.

My reason for owning SCHD is its dividend profile -- the combination of a 3.4% dividend yield and its peer-leading, double-digit dividend growth record. I'm expecting that dividend growth to slow to the high single-digits going forward. Maybe even the mid single-digits for a while.

But as a dividend growth fund, I still expect SCHD to excel going forward. SCHD is designed to find high-quality companies with solid dividend growth records and then weight them by yield. Because of this unique blend of quality and dividend growth filters, I think SCHD will continue to generate the highest dividend growth of any ETF with a yield above 3%.

That is why I plan to buy more shares of it this week.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.