HACK: A Diversified Basket Of Cyber-Related Stocks, Attractive Amid The Correction

Maskot

Cybersecurity was among the most popular investment themes last year and into early 2024. The group, led by CrowdStrike (CRWD) which just reported a solid quarterly earnings report, is seen as a space that's less immune to cyclical economic swings considering that enterprises are, now more than ever, susceptible to the threat of digital attacks. Bank of America Global Research noted last month that cyber insurance spending continues to rise at a high 25% annual pace, potentially reaching $23.6 billion by the end of next year.

But the basket of cybersecurity stocks has not performed well after reaching a peak four months ago. I have a buy rating on the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK), however. I see today's valuation and current momentum situation as compelling for a second-half comeback.

Cybersecurity Insurance Demand Soaring

BofA Global Research

According to the issuer, HACK seeks investment results that generally correlate (before fees and expenses) to the total return performance of the Nasdaq ISE Cyber Security™ Select Index. HACK tracks a portfolio of companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity solutions that include hardware, software, and services.

HACK is a somewhat small ETF with just $1.6 billion in assets under management as of June 5, 2024. It also has an elevated expense ratio of 0.60% while its trailing 12-month dividend yield is just 0.2%. Share-price momentum has been lackluster so far year to date, which is a significant negative shift from the upside price action we saw in 2024. Hence, Seeking Alpha's Momentum ETF Grade has sunk from an A to just a C+.

The fund is also on the risky side, evidenced by its high 18% annualized volatility and a portfolio that's concentrated in just a handful of individual names. But liquidity metrics are reportedly strong, though I dug further into the ETF's statistics and found that its median 30-day bid/ask spread is 17 basis points. Thus, I encourage investors to use limit orders during illiquid periods of the trading day. Average daily volume is low to moderate at 125,000 shares.

Looking closer at the portfolio, the 3-star, Bronze-rated ETF by Morningstar plots on the right side of the style box, evidence of its bent to the growth style. Just 8% of HACK is considered value. There's added risk since more than half of the allocation is in the small- and mid-cap space, so expect volatility to increase when the broad market endures drawdowns. The ETF fell close to 40% during the 2022 bear market and is currently 10% off its 2024 peak. Its price-to-earnings ratio is lofty above 25, but its long-term EPS growth rate is robust, near 12%.

HACK: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

HACK Historical Drawdowns

Koyfin Charts

HACK is primarily comprised of two diverging sectors right now. The Information Technology ETF (XLK) has soared just in the last two months as AI intrigue has resurfaced, underscored by a massive run-up in shares of NVIDIA (NVDA). Industrials, on the other hand, has given back its early year relative strength. HACK's portfolio has traded more like the latter than the former sector amid its 10% correction today.

Still, its largest component, Broadcom (AVGO) has been among the S&P 500's big winners in the past year, care of AI euphoria and fundamental demand for semiconductor chips. Its other major holdings come from various industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Communications Equipment, and traditional Cybersecurity. Overall, the top 10 holdings make up a high 62% of the ETF, making it concentrated.

HACK: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, HACK tends to post lackluster returns in June, while July is among the ETF's best months in an average year. Small gains have often been registered in August, before volatility commonly strikes in September.

HACK: Mixed Mid-Year Seasonal Trends

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a decent valuation, concentrated allocation, and somewhat positive seasonals, HACK's technical chart is particularly attractive. Notice in the graph below that shares have tagged the fund's rising long-term 200-day moving average amid the current selloff. To me, this appears to be a garden-variety correction, and the current formation looks like a bullish falling wedge with a series of lower highs and lower lows that feature converging price action.

HACK continues to work off overbought conditions and a bearish RSI momentum divergence when it topped out above $67 back in February. With a high amount of volume by price from the upper $50s to mid-$60s, the bulls will have their work cut out for them to get HACK above its previous peak. $68 is also a double top from the all-time high notched in late 2021. But after a rounded bottom reversal that unfolded from 2022 through the first half of last year, I think a breakout could be in the works later this year. A rally through $68 would imply an upside measured move price objective to $95 based on the $28 range height and current retreat (which looks like it could become a bullish cup and handle pattern)

Overall, HACK's technical chart is encouraging, and I see the current pullback as a correction to be bought into.

HACK: Bullish Falling Wedge, Monitoring Long-Term Resistance at $68, Testing the 200dma

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on HACK. While it's not the cheapest ETF you'll find, and the valuation does not scream cheap, the technical view is sanguine, and the portfolio is actually mixed across industries, offering some diversification.