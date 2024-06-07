visuall2/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) offers contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. DY's past financials have demonstrated robust top-line growth. In addition, its profit margins, such as adjusted EBITDA margin and net income margin, have been consistently expanding. For its most recent 1Q25, it continues to report strong contract revenue growth, while its margins remain robust year-over-year.

Looking ahead, the number of US homes with fibre passings is expected to grow. Additionally, fibre-to-the-home build momentum has been strong since 2022, and the momentum is expected to continue into 2026. The number of new passings for 2024 is expected to be approximately 7.5 million. Furthermore, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated more than $40 billion under the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment Programme for building rural communications networks. With these tailwinds and strong upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for DY.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart Author's Chart

Over the last three years, DY's contract revenue has been consistently growing. In 2022, it reported contract revenue of $3.130 billion. In 2023, contract revenue grew to $3.808 billion. If we exclude $3.9 million in contract revenues from storm restoration services, the contract revenue increase was $681.8 million.

Out of this $681.8 million, $223 million was for a large telecommunications customer for fibre deployments, $185.4 million and $110.8 million were for two telecommunications customers mainly for fibre deployments. For all other customers, contract revenue was up $232.1 million. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of $69.5 million on a combined basis.

For 2024, contract revenue grew further to $4.175 billion. Contract revenue from acquisitions contributed $102.7 million. Contract revenue excluding acquisitions increased $264.4 million, and this growth was primarily related to fibre deployments and network improvements.

Regarding DY's profitability margins over the last three years, both of them have shown strong margin expansion. DY's adjusted EBITDA margin in 2022 was 7.8%, and it expanded to 12.10% in 2024. The strong adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in 2024 is mainly driven by lower costs of earned revenues as a percentage of contract revenue. As a result of the improvements in costs of earned revenues as a percentage of contract revenue, it benefited DY's net income margin. Its net income margin expanded from 1.60% in 2022 to 5.20% in 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Earnings Analysis

For 1Q25, which was released on 22 May 2024, DY's contract revenue increased to $1.142 billion from the previous period's $1.045 billion. This translates to approximately 9.3% year-over-year growth. On an organic basis, contract revenue was up 2.5%.

Contract revenue for the quarter grew to $26.5 million for a telecommunications client, mainly for rural fibre deployments. In addition, contract revenue increased by an additional $20.4 million for another telecommunications client, mainly for fibre-to-the-home deployments. These gains were offset by a decline in contract revenue for three of DY's large telecommunications customers. For all other clients, contract revenue increased $25 million. For the quarter, DY's top-five customer concentration has been reduced from 65.5% to 56.4%.

Investor's Relations

Regarding margins, DY's adjusted EBITDA margin and net income margin performed well for the quarter. For 1Q25, its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 11.46% from 1Q24's 10.86%. According to management, the adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was driven by investments in technology and improved operational efficiency.

Additionally, its net income margin expanded from 4.93% to 5.48%. As a result of contract revenue growth and robust margins, DY's diluted EPS grew to $2.12 for the quarter from the previous period's $1.73. This represents a year-over-year growth of 22.54%.

Author's Chart

Strong Telecommunications Industry

Many major telecommunications players view high-capacity fibre networks as the most cost-effective technology in the market because they allow multiple revenue streams from just one single investment. As a result, these players in the telecommunications industry are actively upgrading or constructing wireline networks across the country. According to management, they are seeing a number of their customers pursue strategic transactions that increase their access to capital, further supporting fibre deployment programmes.

Additionally, fibre network deployment is starting to play an ever-increasing and important role in rural areas. These deployments are being supported by federal and state programmes, and the scale is unprecedented. The aim of these programmes is to build communications networks in unserved and underserved areas, significantly expanding the rural market.

Currently, DY is well positioned to take advantage of the growing opportunities that are happening in the telecommunications industry, especially in fibre network deployments. Due to DY's strong market positioning, market presence, and a comprehensive suite of service offerings, these advantages and strengths enabled DY to play a critical role in high-capacity fibre network construction and maintenance. Therefore, this market is a promising area that is expected to bolster DY's growth outlook.

Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment [BEAD] Programme

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act [IIJA] allocates more than $40 billion through the BEAD programme for building rural communications networks in unserved and underserved regions nationwide.

Currently, all states and territories have already submitted their initial BEAD proposals, with eight states and territories having completed all ten steps that were required. For the other 45, they have already completed nine steps out of the ten required. For context, once a state completes all ten steps, it can request 20% or more, depending on its need, of its allocated BEAD funding. So far, approximately $6 billion, which is equivalent to 14% of the programme total, has received approval for its initial proposal.

Anticipated Growth in US Homes With Fibre Passings

Investors Relations

As of 2023, the number of US homes with fibre passings is approximately 70 million. According to the chart, the total number of urban and suburban addressable homes is approximately 110 million units. If including rural, the total number of addressable homes increases to 140 million.

Looking ahead, it is forecast that fibre passings will eventually increase to cover approximately 75% to 80% of addressable homes. This implies a growth in the number of homes with fibre passings, potentially reaching up to 110 million homes.

The driver behind this growth is mainly due to consumers' growing demand for bandwidth. As a result, this increasing bandwidth demand is driving up demand for fibre deployment, which is beneficial to DY as it provides opportunities for sustained growth, bolstering its growth outlook.

Strong Fibre-To-The-Home Build Momentum

Investors Relations

Ever since 2022, fibre passings have already surpassed 2018's peak. From 2016 to 2021, there were approximately 23 million locations with fibre passings. For 2022 to 2027 with 2024 onwards being estimates, it is expected that there will be an additional 45 million locations, which is significantly higher than the 2016 to 2021 figures.

In 2023, approximately 7 million homes were passed by network operators. For 2024, it is estimated that there will be approximately 7.5 million new passings and this momentum is expected to continue into 2026. These data and forecasts suggest that there is a continuing and strong momentum in fibre deployment. Therefore, it is expected to bolster DY's growth outlook.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Relative Valuation Model

For context, DY operates in the construction and engineering industry. It offers contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. In my relative valuation model, I will be comparing DY against its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins. For growth outlook, I will be comparing forward revenue growth rate while for profitability margins, I will be looking at EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM.

Firstly, in terms of growth outlook, DY underperformed its peers. DY has a forward revenue growth rate of 9.73%, which is lower than its peers' median of 11.76%. However, I do note that the underperformance is modest, and DY does not trail far behind its peers.

Regarding profit margins, DY outperformed its peers in both EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM. Firstly, DY's reported EBITDA margin TTM is 11.76%, which is higher than its peers' median of 8.14%. Secondly, DY's net income margin TTM of 5.38% is also higher than peers' median of 3.57%.

Currently, DY's forward P/E ratio is 21.77x, significantly lower than peers' median of 26.56x. Given DY's relatively close performance against its peers, I argue that its forward P/E ratio should be at least trading at its peers' median. However, to remain conservative in my valuation approach, I will apply a 5% discount to its peers' median forward P/E ratio. This gives me 25.23x, and this is my 2025 target forward P/E ratio for DY.

For 2025, the market revenue estimate for DY is approximately $4.65 billion, while the 2025 EPS is $8.08 per share. For 2Q25, management guided organic contract revenue to increase at a high single-digit percentage. Acquisition contract revenue is expected to be approximately $70 million. Its adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to increase between 0.25% to 0.75%. This implies that they are expecting margin expansion for the upcoming quarter.

Based on management's revenue and margin guidance and my forward-looking analysis as discussed, they justify the market's estimates as they are sharing the same positive sentiments. Therefore, by applying my target forward P/E ratio to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target share price is $203.87.

Risk & Conclusion

Investors Relations

The downside risk associated with DY is regarding its customer composition. Looking at the chart, it is clear that DY derives a significant portion of its revenue from its top five customers. In total, the five of them contribute approximately 56.4% of DY's total revenue, which is more than half. In the event DY loses any one of these customers, it will significantly impact its revenue. It would be much worse if it lost more than one of them. Additionally, the continued consolidation ongoing in the telecommunications industry might cause DY to lose customers due to mergers or acquisitions, and the surviving company might decide to go to DY's competitors.

Over the last three years, DY's has shown consistent contract revenue growth every year. Additionally, its adjusted EBITDA margins and net income margin have been expanding robustly as well. For the first quarter of 2025, its contract revenue continued to grow. It reported year-over-year growth of 9.3%. Apart from that, its margins remained robust as well when compared to the previous period.

Currently, many major telecommunications players see high-capacity fibre networks as the most cost-effective technology in the market. Therefore, many of them are actively upgrading or constructing wireline networks across the country. In addition, fibre network deployment is starting to play an important role in rural areas, and it is supported by federal and state programmes. Looking ahead, the number of US homes with fibre passings is expected to increase. Additionally, there is strong fibre-to-the-home momentum, and it is expected to continue until 2026. Based on DY's positive outlook and strong upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for DY.