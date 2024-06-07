aydinmutlu/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

Our most recent commentary on Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was in March 2023 when we pointed to how the Industrial player was continuing to buy into growth markets. Due to significant overhead technical resistance & declining forward growth projections at the time; however, we stood pat on our 'Hold' rating on the stock. Shares are down just over 4% over the past 15 months or so as sustained consolidation continues as we see below.

If we fast forward however to Hillenbrand's most recent set of quarterly earnings numbers (Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings) which were announced on the 30th of April last, we see that the company missed its GAAP estimate by quite some distance (EPS of $0.09) whilst also missing its top-line estimate. Furthermore, the lower revised outlook on the earnings call from both a revenue & profit standpoint means that Hillenbrand's 10-week moving average has moved lower and is now precariously close to dropping below its 40-week counterpart.

Suffice it to say, if an intermediate bearish crossover were to materialize here over the near term, shares could easily fall swiftly back down to long-term support beneath the $37 level before finding support once more. Furthermore, the amount of whitespace beneath the $37 level coupled with the bearish divergence in the MACD indicator demonstrates that real risk exists to the downside if an underlying bearish trend gains traction. Therefore, we recommend investors continue to observe Hillenbrand's technicals in case of a material trend change here over the near term. Below are some concerning fundamental trends from the recent Q2 earnings report, which validate a cautious stance at present.

Hillenbrand Intermediate Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Capital Must Be Turned Over Faster

The most worrying trend of the company's recent Q2 report was the fact that volume trends continue to be hampered by growing macroeconomic uncertainty. Remember, to increase return on capital over time, Hillenbrand needs to either grow its profit margins or grow its volumes. Now profit margins remain depressed from a historical standpoint as the company's trailing net profit margin of 2.79% continues to trail its 5-year average counterpart of 7.53%. To combat this, management has had to cut costs right across its businesses to protect the income statement. This may help over the near term but there is always a limited runway to what a company can do with its cost-cutting initiatives. In fact, management h¡nted to some costs most likely returning to the income statement when volume trends return in earnest as we see below.

In response, we began implementing cost actions during the quarter, including targeted restructuring and strict limitations on hiring, travel and other discretionary costs. I'm pleased with the urgency in which the teams have been implementing these actions which continue to contribute to the 100 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion that we saw in the quarter. While we anticipate some of these costs will come back, we'll be disciplined until we see orders returning to expected levels.

Declining organic volumes coupled with low margins has become a serious proposition for Hillenbrand as it affects the financials in the following way. Due to poor working capital restraints where accounts receivables ($678+ million) continue to grow at a concerning rate, the knock-on effect is Hillenbrand continues to struggle to bring in enough cash to tackle its debt load. Long-term debt has now surpassed the $2 billion mark, with interest expense totaling almost $100 million over the past 12 months. I repeat, these adverse trends all stem from negative organic volume trends, where not enough growth is being funneled through the company to compensate for the costs involved.

Sustained MTS Headwinds

Although the FPS acquisition drove sales forward in Hillenbrand's 'Advanced Process Solutions' segment in Q2, the performance of the smaller MTS segment continues to disappoint. Due to the prolonged absence of customer-driven demand, management took the decision last quarter to initiate a restructuring program to basically 'rightsize the ship' until demand returns somewhat. This will cause pain over the near term (highlighted by the $25 million restructuring charge in Q2) before any size of meaningful savings can kick in. However, the concern here from a forward-looking basis is that sustained sluggishness in the company's short-cycle hot runner offerings (being higher-margin products) continues to adversely affect the mix in MTS, consequently doing nothing to boost earnings in this segment. This adverse trend is derived from sustained weakness in electronics & consumer goods, primarily in the North American market. Furthermore, the trend is compounded by continued inefficiencies in one specific hot-running location, derailing margins even more.

Free Cash Flow On The Decline

Whereas profitability, as mentioned, remains a real concern in the MTS segment, Hillenbrand's APS segment (despite the inorganic gains as a result of FPS) continues to suffer from below-average order tallies, primarily in the mid-sized segment. Free cash flow now for the year is estimated to come in at $140 million, well down from the previous $230 million estimate. This means (based on management's updated FCF estimate) that shares are trading with a forward free cash-flow multiple of approximately 22, but the real issue regarding the company's cash-flow trends is the following.

Given that debt reduction is management's top priority & $60+ million continues to be paid towards the dividend, one must have concerns about how future spending will be funded. Although Hillenbrand reported $224+ million of cash & equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of Q2, recent acquisitions have spiked Hillenbrand's goodwill above the $2 billion mark on the balance sheet. Suffice it to say, with plenty of risk remaining on the table concerning potential future impairment charges derived from recent deals, more aggressive spending does not look likely for the time being in Hillenbrand. Therefore, being an acquisitive company, it will be interesting to see how the market digests this trend over time.

Conclusion

To sum up, although we are reiterating our 'Hold' rating in Hillenbrand, we have our eyes peeled on the technicals to see if indeed a bearish intermediate crossover will take place over the near term. Reduced volume trends in 'Advanced Process Solutions, growing short-interest, profitability woes in MTS, and a revised downward-looking outlook for fiscal 2024 demonstrates that investors need to remain cautious here. We look forward to continued coverage.