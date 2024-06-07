PM Images

Investment Thesis

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), the platform for managing customer relationships and messaging, saw its stock jump nearly 15% premarket as investors sighed in relief that its results weren't worse.

But as the dust settles, I'm struggling to stay bullish on this stock. Essentially, this is the main issue, BRZE is priced as a secular growth story, but its growth is very rapidly fizzling out.

Why pay 6x forward sales for this unprofitable company, when around this same price range there are substantially better stocks on offer? Consequently, I'm moving to the sidelines.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis, this is how I summed up the investment case for BRZE:

Braze's bull case is focused on this company's fast progression towards break-even profitability. The bear case that hangs over the stock is the key question of whether Braze's days as a fast-growing business are now in the rearview mirror? Simply put, was Braze a flash in the pan? Or is there still more juice left in this tank? Meanwhile, Braze has a very strong balance sheet and operates debt-free. In sum, I remain tepidly bullish on this stock but argue that Braze needs to improve its growth outlook; otherwise, this stock is primed for a sell-off.

Author's work on BRZE

I've been bullish on Braze for some time, as the graphic above shows. But despite the stock moving higher by nearly 15%, I'm moving to the sidelines on this one.

Braze's Near-Term Prospects

Braze offers a service that helps businesses talk to their customers in a personalized way through different channels like emails and app notifications. It's similar to what companies like Salesforce (CRM) or the rumored to-be-acquired HubSpot (HUBS) do. Essentially, Braze provides tools for businesses to send tailored messages to their customers, making communication more effective.

Moving on, Braze's focus on personalized customer engagement has attracted notable new clients and upsells, including Bauer Media Group, Etsy, and Lime, among others.

Furthermore, during the earnings call, Braze notes its AI copywriting assistant that aims to enhance marketer productivity and create more authentic brand experiences.

However, Braze faces several near-term challenges too. As an inflection investor, I believe that the customer adoption curve is the most pressing consideration to weigh up. With that in mind, note the following figures for Braze's total customer adoption curve.

Fiscal Q2 2023: 43% y/y

Fiscal Q3 2023: 38% y/y

Fiscal Q4 2023: 29% y/y

Fiscal Q1 2024: 24% y/y

Fiscal Q2 2024: 23% y/y

Fiscal Q3 2024: 17% y/y

Fiscal Q4 2024: 15% y/y

Fiscal Q1 2025: 13% y/y

The trend above speaks for itself. Next, we'll discuss its fundamentals.

Braze's Growth Rates Are Expected to Moderate

BRZE revenue growth rates

Braze ended fiscal 2024 growing at 33% y/y. Now, its guidance for fiscal 2025, despite being revised higher, points to an approximately 24% y/y increase. This is a deceleration of 900 basis points in 12 months.

Perhaps, Braze positively surprises investors and its growth rates end up around 26% y/y for fiscal 2025. This would still be a 600 basis points deceleration for what is a young software business, that is seeking to get a premium on its valuation.

Along these lines, this is what I argued in my previous analysis:

Of course, management will be striving to be prudent with its guidance. Of that, I have no doubt. Nonetheless, there's still too large a gap between fiscal Q1 and the remainder of fiscal 2025. To put this more concretely, presently it seems that once we get past fiscal Q1 2025, its growth rates will meaningfully decelerate. And if that's the case, I question whether this stock is truly worthwhile considering?

Fast forward 90 days, and not only are my concerns still present, but in fact, they are more now even more pressing. With these elements in mind, let's now delve into its valuation.

BRZE Stock Valuation - 6x Sales

As it stands right now, investors are eyeing up rapidly decelerating growth rates. And on top of that, its non-GAAP gross margins have compressed by 90 basis points y/y.

BRZE fiscal Q1 2024

This for me is a concern. I understand growth rates slowing down. That's OK. But I expect to see improving profitability. And that's not what we see here.

Does it make sense to pay 6x sales for this sort of business? Doesn't make sense to me.

Yes, one can always make the case that Braze operates debt-free, with nearly 14% of its market cap made up of cash. Nonetheless, we are still eyeing up at least another 12 months before Braze breaks even on its non-GAAP operating margin.

And then, at that juncture, what sort of growth rates will investors be getting from Braze? Under 20% CAGR? I was tepidly bullish on Braze before. But even that was a mistake.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, it's become clear that Braze's near-term prospects appear to be rapidly fading.

Despite its strong balance sheet and debt-free operations, the current valuation, at 6x sales and compressing non-GAAP gross margins, fails to justify the investment opportunity, especially when compared to other options in the market I'm finding with more promising prospects.

Therefore, I've made the decision to step to the sidelines on Braze, recognizing that there are better investment opportunities elsewhere.