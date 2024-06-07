NIO Below $5: Investors Seem Way Too Bearish

Jun. 07, 2024 6:45 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO) Stock1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.27K Followers

Summary

  • NIO's Q1 earnings showed improved vehicle margins and a strong forecast for Q2 deliveries, leading to a positive outlook for the firm's shares.
  • The launch of NIO's new low-cost EV brand, ONVO, represents an opportunity for the company to attack Tesla in China, but also poses risks to the company's margin trend.
  • NIO has the second-highest vehicle margins, after Li Auto.
  • The Company has a low price-to-revenue ratio and upside catalysts (profit improvement, ONVO launch, growing vehicle margins).

NIO store at HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Electric vehicle start-up NIO (NYSE:NIO) submitted a mixed earnings sheet for the first fiscal quarter on Thursday that thankfully showed a continual trend of vehicle margin improvements. NIO's share price nonetheless dropped 7% after the

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.27K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News