In the last article on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), which today was exactly a year ago, I made the decision to stay neutral and a "HOLD" for Cintas - and this worked out well if you were already a Cintas shareholder. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case if you weren't already an investor in Cintas - because the company outperformed quite significantly, generating a TSR of 42.16% since my last piece - which you can find here.

What caused this outperformance, and why was my assessment wrong? When it comes to companies like this, it's always a matter of looking at how "high things" may go before they drop back down. I am in no way averse to the fact that Cintas deserves a high premium - it does.

Where I'm having a disagreement with "the market" is how high exactly this is supposed to be - and I am hardly alone in this sentiment either, with at least one article coming out with a full-fledged "SELL" rating at this particular time.

In this article, I mean to update my thesis on Cintas and show you why I am still not adding to my position, despite what can only be described as a very solid sort of outperformance the company is now responsible for.

Cintas - 40%+ annual TSR is superb, no doubt - but where do we go from here?

A false equivalency that is fairly common in the market is equating good historical performance with the company delivering the same going forward. However, it would be flawed of me to not clearly acknowledge this company's outperformance in direct opposition to my thesis - in short, admitting that I was wrong here. But that is the key word - was.

Will I be wrong again, maintaining my stance here?

Time will tell as to that.

Cintas is, without a doubt in my mind, a class-leading company in the business service industry. It does boring things in an inherently boring industry - which is typically what I love. Looking at operating margins, net margins, returns on assets, equity, invested capital, and capital employed, this company is a "monster", between the 86th to 95th percentile in the entire sector. Profitability over a 10-year period is unbroken, making it better than 99.9% of all companies here (Source: GuruFocus, Morningstar)

This is a very strong reason why you should invest in a quality business, and why you should be hesitant to let them go. Also, a good reason I go "HOLD" here, and have in the past, and not "SELL". This latter rating is one I reserve for companies that, I believe, have reached the "end" of their journey.

Also, even in my last article, I never considered the company excessively overvalued. Specifically, I said:

And let me be clear - while I do consider the company overvalued, I do not consider it excessively so. To put it simply, if I had a $100k Cintas position, which I do not, I probably would not sell it - at least not yet. I would hold it and let it "ride". (Source: Cintas article)

The company reported 3Q24 not that long ago. Despite being at a good level already, the company recorded revenue improvements in the double digits, with a continued gross margin of over 49% - meaning the company managed to increase GM's in this sort of operating environment, by no less than 200+ bps.

Operating income was also up over 16% YoY, with margin improvements that kept the company's OM above 21.5% here - a very solid and impressive level, all things considered.

Even more impressive, was a 22% increase in net income, in part but not entirely due to a lower effective tax rate. Cintas also increased its dividend on par with this, bumping it by 17.1%, a gift to shareholders not small in scope. Management was rightly pleased with its performance.

Every single operating segment where Cintas works or operates has increased or improved, reflecting very strong execution. The company confirmed full-year guidance and even raised it, now expecting upward of $9.6B in revenues and an EPS rise to a high-end range of $15, based on relatively flat or unchanged interest rate expenses, and continued stability in effective tax rates.

The company's strengths remain, without a doubt, its scale and vertical integration of its services. The company operates in an otherwise fragmented industry, where its advantages in terms of size have led it to be able to dominate and manage margins in ways that smaller companies are mostly unable to.

The company has a superb track record of growing adjusted EPS for more than 51 years out of the last 53 and has increased its annual dividend since before I was born, in 1983.

Perhaps my biggest mistake was expecting the company to really experience a powerful downward reversal after COVID-19, forecasting companies to dial down their cleaning and similar services. This has not happened. Also, I overestimated competition.

While competition for Cintas does exist, this company clearly manages to stay ahead. The company is A-rated, has a market cap that's now well in excess of $50B, and an otherwise quality and profitability that's impressive, based on current operating, net margins, and return metrics. Despite macro pressures and inflation, the company has held up its ROIC well in the face of increasing WACC. Readers would be right in questioning why I have been neutral for as long as I have been - but I stand by my opinion that now is not the time to suddenly turn around here.

Why is that?

Well, first of all, institutional investors and "gurus" have been offloading shares for over a year now. Ray Dalio is one I follow closely, and he sold it about a year ago. Also, insiders for this company are doing only one thing over the past 3 years - and that's selling their shares, not buying new ones. So, no doubt that the company is a qualitative business - but massive upside?

That's where we'll have a disagreement, if that's your stance, and I'll show you why.

Cintas Valuation is even worse going into 2024-2025

Really, I should only need to show you a single picture to illustrate the depth of what I would consider borderline "Insanity" of the company's valuation at this particular time.

F.A.S.T graphs Cintas Upside (F.A.S.T graphs Cintas Upside)

Cintas now yields less than 0.8%, and trades at over 45x P/E. This is a company that provides very basic support services, which means that when you invest in Cintas, you're paying 45x+ earnings for a company that cleans and provides basic services. This is not in any way a snub to the company or what it does - because they do so extremely well. It's a reminder as to what exactly you're investing in, and why I consider this so very dangerous if you were to invest here.

Let's say that you, like me, wanted to have 15% annualized from your investments. Do you realize that even with a 10% annualized EPS growth, at current valuations, this would require Cintas to go above 47x P/E, which the company has never done or traded at? It also has never really been above 40x for any consistent time.

If we use the 20-year average here as a proxy, which, is around 24x P/E, then that's a negative RoR potential of 35% at this valuation of above 45x.

Cintas Upside F.A.S.T. Graphs (Cintas Upside F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While I am bumping my price target as of this article, it's nowhere close to what the company is trading at right now. It's, in fact, closing in on twice my current price target. And while the company has absolutely superb beating records, at some point this exuberance and this valuation journey comes to an end - that much I believe. And when it does, the ensuing hangover won't be pretty - especially if you're still "left at the party", so to speak.

I remain inherently valuation-focused. At this point, there is nothing in this company's fundamentals or performance that could convince me to pay this sort of price for this sort of company - that is simple fact.

Other analysts? Are they still as exuberant?

Yes, sort of. The low range target for the company is $450/share, with a high of $800/share. This should show you how uncertain analysts are in trying to assign a valuation to this business. 15 analysts follow, but only 5 of those are at "BUY", with 7 at "HOLD" and the rest at different "Underperform", "SELL" or similar recommendations.

A very tricky situation with very little concrete guidance to be found here, with an average PT of around $700/share. I would not give this much credence from where I sit - especially because less than 2 months ago, the average was $100/share less than it is currently.

This is, ironically enough, a very boring company that has caught the attention of many analysts, and who are assigning it some extremely un-boring and highbrow sort of valuations.

Me, I cannot get on board with that. I have looked a few times if this failure on my part was something that could have somehow been forecasted or expected - but every time I have looked over the results, the fundamentals and where the company could have gone, my conclusion is that "no", I could not have somehow forecasted this behaviour on the company's side when it comes to the market.

So while my forecasts were wrong - in the way that the company has outperformed, I view the company as more dangerous than ever. I don't short companies, and I would never short a business like this one.

For my update here, I believe the company is clearly overvalued here, and I would not own the company at this price. If I owned shares, I would sell them, and here is my thesis for the company as of 2024E.

Thesis

My current thesis for Cintas is:

The company is fundamentally an excellent services company with a high premium - and is better bought, as proven by history, at cheap valuations.

With cheap prices and fear, this company can easily generate triple-digit returns, even if the dividend is comparatively low.

At current valuations, even a forward premium of 35X+ results in potential market underperformance, or a bare-bone upside close to the market. This is a no-go in terms of what you "should" invest in at this particular time.

Given current trends, I continue to consider Cintas a "HOLD". It is, in my opinion, a financially lethal investment as of right now. I would also say that if you hold Cintas, it is time to consider rotating.

I give Cintas a PT of $385/share as of June 2024, giving the company both leeway and credence for improvements, but I will refuse to go beyond that here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

It's a great company but lacks cheapness and a realistic upside to an attractive fair valuation. For that, I give this a "HOLD".