Investment Thesis

Investors may not have enjoyed the relatively flat share price of Delek Logistics (NYSE:DKL) for the past few months, but certainly may be pleased about the steady distributions the company provides. As recent as April of 2024, the company raised its distribution to $1.07 a quarter, which makes the dividend yield roughly around 10% today. My take is that while the share price may be flat for the foreseeable future, the steady distribution is reliable and well covered by cash flows. I expect the distribution to remain steady for the near-medium term and therefore rate shares as a buy for its attractive distributions.

Partnership Overview

Delek Logistics is a master limited partnership that "provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminaling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers" according to the annual report. Their core assets include pipelines, storage facilities, and terminals, that helps their customers move and store their crude oil.

According to their website, they have "850 miles of crude and product transportation pipelines" located in the Southern US, around Texas and other neighboring states. Their focus on logistics helps their parent company, Delek US by supporting "Delek’s refineries in Tyler, Texas and El Dorado, Arkansas" according to the website.

The partnership reports its operations in four segments according to the annual report, "(i) gathering and processing; (ii) wholesale marketing and terminaling; (iii) storage and transportation; and (iv) investment in pipeline joint ventures". Revenues for 2023 remained relatively flat compared to 2022, decreasing from $1.04 billion to $1.02 billion, which is a decrease of around 2%. For the most part, I see the business as relatively stable as the cash flows have stayed pretty resilient, staying well above $200 million annually for the past few years.

Management has outlined in their annual report their strategy to keep cash flows stable, "The Partnership’s Long-Term Strategic Objectives have been focused on maintaining stable cash flows and to grow the quarterly distributions paid to our unitholders over time". I believe management has lived up to their word as the distributions have steadily risen, reaching around $4 annualized as of the time of writing.

In conclusion, I see this partnership as reliable because of its steady cash flow that covers their high distributions. Their relationship with Delek Holdings and third parties has helped with growing the business steadily, and I see continued high oil prices to be a major tailwind for this partnership. I don't expect the stock price to go anywhere, but the distributions alone make this security attractive to me.

MVC Provisions Are Attractive

When studying the past cash flow of Delek Logistics, I was quite surprised that cash flow from operations was positive during the pandemic. During 2020 and 2021, cash flows grew from $193 million to $275 million, a very high increase of 42%. I believe this resiliency demonstrates how reliable these cash flows are, that even during a pandemic which lead to very volatile oil prices, this partnership still manages to do well.

I found out that Delek Logistics has a very attractive agreement with Delek Holdings and other customers in their annual report,

Most of the logistics services we provide (including transportation, gathering and processing services) are subject to long-term fee-based contracts with minimum volume commitments or long-term dedicated acreage agreements which mitigate most of our short-term financial risk to price and demand volatility.

This gem of a sentence reveals the power of these "minimum volume commitments", or MVC provisions. For those who don't know, MVC provisions require customers to transport a minimum volume through Delek Logistics' pipelines, ensuring a minimum amount of revenue. Their agreements with customers such as Delek Holdings makes their cash flows incredibly resilient to market fluctuations. No matter if oil prices move up and down, these MVC provisions protect unitholders from moderate volatility.

In the future, I expect these long-term agreements to continue, as it creates a win-win for both parties: Delek Logistics gets a certain buffer from market volatility and the customers get a steady and secure method of oil transportation. Therefore, I see no reason why the distributions can't be maintained at the current level, giving unitholders a very high yield of around 10%.

Improving Financials

The partnership announced Q1 2024 earnings, highlighting very strong financials,

Net income attributable to all partners of $32.6 million

Quarterly EBITDA of $101.5 million

Distributable cash flow of $68.0 million, DCF coverage ratio of 1.35x

So, investors can see the stable story is still holding up, with distributable cash flow covering the distribution well. The distribution saw its "45th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.070 per unit" according to the press release, showing the remarkable growth of the company's financials. Debt seems to be manageable, decreasing to around "4.01x from 4.34x at year-end 2023".

I believe in the future, the fundamentals will remain at the very least flattish, with new growth initiatives potentially driving cash flows even higher. In the earnings transcript management comments,

Our growth efforts have been focused on gathering and processing segment. Our Midland Gathering system has premier assets in the heart of the Midland Basin. We built this system organically. It's now gathered up to 230,000 barrels per day and has around 350,000 of dedicated acreage contracted until 2030.

Investors can see a clearer path for growth with their new assets working productively to generate cash. With new debt and equity offerings improving liquidity, management seems keen on using cash to deliver more value to unitholders by upgrading and acquiring more pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities. Even if there is no growth, the 10% distribution yield seems well covered at this point so I think investors should treat growth as the 'cherry on top' at this point.

Third-Party Focus Is Smart

Despite the strong agreement between Delek Logistics and its parent company Delek Holdings, I think the move away from overdependence to their parent company is a major positive. In their investor presentation, they highlight that they will "continue to focus on growing third party revenues".

I believe this third party focus is smart because it opens up the partnership for new growth avenues, diversifies cash flows, and improves the reputation of the partnership for quality transportation service. It forces management to think of new ways to provide, integrate, and add value to their customers in my opinion. Management should continue to develop new assets that supports third party customers, to grow their geographic scope and further diversify their operations. With a focus on growing third party revenues, I think the partnership can potentially charge higher rates for their services instead of being too subservient and dependent on their parent company.

Now that "50% of our EBITDA is from third-party business" according to the transcript, I grow even more confident that the distributions are intact. With a combination of a diversifying customer base, long-term MVCs provisions, and high oil prices incentivizing more refining and transportation activity, I see a lot of tailwinds that can continue to push the partnership's cash flows higher.

Valuation - $40 Fair Value

Investors shouldn't rely on the stock price for their investment returns, but instead rely on distributions. So even though the stock is fairly valued, I see the nearly 10% distribution yield as very attractive and actually sustainable. Assuming cash flows can remain well above $200 million, the distributions seem intact based on my calculations.

I think revenues will stay at least over $1 billion due to the stable nature of the partnership. As mentioned, the long-term contracts have shown to protect revenues from market fluctuations. Assuming EBITDA margins stay around the historical average of 30%, I see a floor of EBITDA of $300 million for the partnership.

Apply a 12x EBITDA multiple which is close to the 5Y historical average of 9.65x gets me an EV of $3.6 billion. I think the partnership deserves a slight premium to the historical average due to the increasing distributions and cash flows. Using the historical average is underappreciating the significant improvements management have made in my opinion. Subtract net debt of $1.6 billion gets me a market cap of $2 billion. Divide by units outstanding of 47 million gets me $40 fair value, rounded down.

While fairly valued, the distributions indicate a yield over 10%, which is very attractive. I see no reason why the distribution should be cut, so this distribution machine is a buy even at fair prices.

Risks

Past distribution growth is no guarantee of future distribution growth. Many things could happen, including natural disasters, safety issues, and extreme market fluctuations that could reduce demand for oil refining and transportation services.

A long-term trend away from fossil fuels puts the partnership at risk of obsolescence, as the country seems determined to rely more on renewable energies that are environmentally friendly. With the focus on EVs, solar and wind energy, long-term demand for oil transportation and storage services could see a secular decline.

Despite the move away from their parent company, Delek Logistics is still heavily dependent on the whims and wishes of Delek Holdings. As outlined in their annual report,

As we expect to continue to derive the substantial majority of our margins from Delek Holdings, either directly or indirectly, for the foreseeable future, we are subject to the risk of nonpayment, non-performance or underperformance by Delek Holdings under our commercial agreements or its assignees.

If something were to happen to the operations of Delek Holdings, that would be pretty damaging to the partnership's cash flows. The two are tied together at the tip, so something affecting one will inevitably affect the other.

Buy Delek Logistics

I think the distributions are sustainable, and the 10% yield, this partnership is very attractive. If you don't mind getting a K-1 during tax season, this partnership should be a solid pick as it provides a low volatile share price with high distributions over time. The business seems resilient to oil price fluctuations and has very stable cash flows, so I recommend investors look at buying Delek Logistics.