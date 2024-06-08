Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

For those that may be familiar with Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC), a popular BDC here on Seeking Alpha, they have a newly-listed sister, Blue Owl Capital III (NYSE:OBDE). They went public at the beginning of this year. For those who own OBDC already, their sister is another BDC you may want to consider.

The two share a lot of similarities, but their differences may suite investors looking for additional income in a dividend-focused portfolio. Some may wonder, why own OBDE if they already own OBDC? That is a fair point and in this article I discuss the two companies and why OBDE may be a good fit inside your portfolio.

Who Is OBDE?

Blue Owl Capital III is the sister BDC to popular Blue Owl Capital Corporation. They are managed by the same external-manager, Blue Owl Capital (OWL), an alternative asset manager. Although the BDC has a longer track record than public records show, they listed on the exchange in January of 2024. They focus on lending to U.S. middle-market companies in the Internet Software, Insurance, and Healthcare Providers & Services. All industries essential to the economy.

investor presentation

Latest Earnings Highlights

Blue Owl Capital III reported their Q1 earnings on May 8th with net investment income of $0.39. This declined from $0.58 in the previous quarter and $0.51 year-over-year as a result of a one-off exchange listing fee. Still, this covered the base dividend of $0.35, which I discuss more of later in this article.

Total investment income, however, grew significantly year-over-year from roughly $97.9 million to $113.4 million. This was a result of their total portfolio's value growing to roughly $4 billion, up from $3.6 billion the year prior.

During the quarter, the BDC delivered a strong performance with new investment commitments totaling $736.4 million across 44 new portfolio companies and 14 existing ones. This was also up nearly 69% from $436 million in the prior quarter. This grew their total portfolio company count to 188 from 153 just from the previous quarter, which is impressive considering the challenging economic backdrop.

And what makes it even better is most of these were invested in first-lien loans, putting the BDC in stronger defensive position to navigate economic downturns. As a result, their overall first-lien exposure increased to 82%. This is significantly higher than their sister OBDC, whose first-lien exposure stood at 73%.

The company also saw some nice NAV growth with this increasing 2.9% to $15.65 on an annualized basis. From the previous quarter NAV grew $0.09, higher than OBDC whose NAV increased by $0.02 from $15.45 to $15.47. So, overall a strong performance for the newly listed BDC.

Similarities & Differences

In the chart you can see OBDC is larger with a market cap of $6.9 billion compared to $1.9 billion for OBDE; the latter has higher exposure to first-lien loans at 82% compared to 73% for big sister.

OBDE OBDC Portfolio Companies/Industries 188/ 29 198/ 31 First-Lien % 82% 73% Net debt-to-equity 1.04x 1.04x Credit Ratings Baa3 (positive) Moody’s BBB- (stable) Fitch Baa3 (positive) Moody’s BBB (stable) Fitch BBB- (stable) S&P Portfolio company weighted-average EBITDA $213 $180 Click to enlarge

Their debt-to-equity ratios were similar at 1.04x. OBDC has 198 companies across 31 industries compared to 188 companies in 29 industries for little sister. Both are investment-grade rated with OBDC sporting IG ratings from all three major agencies and the latter sporting investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's & Fitch.

So, while OBDC has the advantage with a longer track record and portfolio size, OBDE has advantages with a more defensively-positioned portfolio and larger weighted-average EBITDA for their portfolio companies. For those invested in Blue Owl Capital Corp, OBDE looks to be a suitable alternative.

Dividend

Another key difference between the two is their dividend. OBDC pays a slightly larger base dividend at $0.37 compared to $0.35 for OBDE. Additionally, both have rewarded investors with special dividends.

Blue Owl Capital III declared five $0.06 specials starting this month and will be paid during the various months listed below. Furthermore, the company's net investment income of $0.39 was enough to cover their base dividend of $0.35, giving them a coverage ratio of 114%. This is in comparison to OBDC's 127% during their latest quarter. Their largest peer, Ares Capital's (ARCC) was similar at 114% during their Q1 earnings.

OBDE website

Balance Sheet

As previously mentioned, OBDE is investment-grade rated. Additionally, their debt maturities are well-laddered with no debt maturing this year and minimal maturing in 2025. Furthermore, their liquidity remained strong consisting of $140 million in cash and $345.8 million of undrawn capacity on their revolver. And their interest coverage ratio was strong at 1.8x, higher than OBDC's 1.6x.

investor presentation

Valuation

At the time of writing, Blue Owl Capital III trades at a slight discount to NAV, giving them a P/NAV ratio of just under 1x. As previously mentioned, OBDE is fairly new so there's no data for a valuation comparison. But looking at their price-to-NAV, this may be attractive for some considering many BDCs are now trading at significant premiums above their NAVs. For the record, I think investors may get a better entry price as interest rates decline.

Additionally, OBDE's debt investments consist of nearly all (98.2%) of them being floating-rate investments. Moreover, with interest rates expected to decline in the near to medium term, the BDC will likely see its net investment income impacted.

Furthermore, they offer limited upside from their current price of $15.30 and although Wall Street rates them a strong buy at the moment, I think investors should wait for any signs of share price weakness. Especially with some of their shares still subject to transfer restrictions, which could cause the share price to decline.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

ODBE is fairly new as a publicly-traded company and is still in the growing phase. And with most of their debt investments in floating rate loans, when rates do decline, their net investment income will likely be negatively impacted, potentially putting their dividend at risk. If NII becomes tighter, this will likely cause investors to sell-off for fear of a dividend cut.

If rates are not cut and remain higher as a result of stickier than anticipated inflation, then the BDC could see a rise in non-accruals. Management has done a good job at keeping these low at 0.3% at cost & fair value, but a higher for longer environment would likely cause portfolio companies to become more distressed.

Bottom Line

Blue Owl Capital III is a great alternative to its sister BDC, OBDC. The company has a higher exposure to first-lien loans, putting them in a stronger position to navigate unexpected downturns. Their portfolio companies also have a larger weighted-average EBITDA at $213 million compared to $180 million for their sister BDC.

Although the company is a newer on the market, their fundamentals are solid as seen by their low non-accruals and balance sheet. Even though the jury is still out on OBDE, they look to be a solid BDC worth considering at the right price.

With most of their debt investments in floating rate loans and rates anticipated to decline soon, I suspect their share price will retract as a result of tighter dividend coverage from declining NII and shares subject to transfer restrictions.

Additionally, I would like to see how OBDE performs in a lower interest rate environment. And would consider upgrading them to a buy if the company can continue its strong growth without declining fundamentals for a sustained period. For now, I rate Blue Owl Capital III a hold.