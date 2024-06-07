3alexd

Since Tesla’s (TSLA) warnings of weakness in the EV market in 2023 and several subsequent monthly auto sales reports that have shown fairly sluggish EV adoption rates, the market has been pretty rough on auto suppliers with above-average exposure (or perceived exposure) to that EV adoption curve. While EV adoption is certainly an important part of BorgWarner’s (NYSE:BWA) future, I’d argue the reaction since my last update (the shares are down about 20%) has been too harsh relative to the company’s broad exposure and how it is actually positioned for this lengthy transition process.

With a strong mix of both higher-value traditional components (including internal combustion engine (or ICE) components), leverage to both battery electric vehicles (or BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (or PHEVs), and opportunities to benefit from OEM outsourcing, I believe BorgWarner remains undervalued, and I think the shares are worth considering below the mid-to-high $40’s.

The EV Sentiment Recession Is Real, But Transitions Take Time

For investors who measure their time in the markets in decades, I don’t think many will be surprised at the path that the EV transition has taken and the impact that has had on stock prices.

Like many new technologies, there was considerable skepticism about EVs initially, including doubts as to whether it would ever be economical or attractive to consumers. This was then followed by pioneers (including Tesla) introducing products that garnered a lot of attention and showed some of the potential of these technologies.

Fast followers like BorgWarner, Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), and Vitesco (OTCPK:VTSCY) (then part of Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY) then jumped in and made it clear that they saw electrification as inevitable and wanted to be among the leaders. A little while later, the gates opened, and it became almost essential for auto companies and suppliers to have EV strategies front and center, lest they be regarded as out-of-touch and eventually doomed (Toyota (TM) comes to mind).

Then, as is almost inevitable, the beautiful sweeping J-curves of sell-side analysts and investors that promised huge revenue growth and margin leverage within a decade ran up into the harsh realities of how hard it can be to change major systems. In other words, the initial skeptics weren’t entirely wrong and had some valid points about the challenges of switching from ICE to EVs, including the cost (both to buyers and suppliers) and the challenges inherent to building out the infrastructure (charging stations, etc.) in anticipation of future demand and use. With that, many “EV stocks” have sold off and investors are still trying to sort out how this is all going to play out. My beliefs haven’t changed that much – I wasn’t expecting EV sales to capture 50% or more of new vehicle sales before 2030, and I still don’t. I also still see the transition as pretty much inevitable, though, and I likewise still think there is room for alternative technologies like plug-in hybrids and alternative fuels (like hydrogen).

BorgWarner Remains Well-Placed For The Next Stage

I believe one of the issues affecting the EV space now is that companies and investors are starting to balk at the large sums required for R&D and capex to facilitate EV development, particularly in the face of consumers who clearly aren’t ready to go all-in (EVs are about 7% to 8% of new sales in the US and a low double-digit percentage of global sales, largely boosted by China).

I see this as an important opportunity for BorgWarner. Part of my thesis on BorgWarner is that companies like General Motors (GM) who’ve been pledging to largely in-source their EV needs (including inverters, other electrical components, and motors) would eventually realize it makes more sense to use trusted core suppliers (like BorgWarner), and I think that’s starting to play out. With these companies facing a lot of sharp criticism from investors who want them to spend less (both on R&D and capex) and return more capital to shareholders, but not miss out on the EV transition, I don’t see many alternatives other than to turn to outsourcing from companies like BorgWarner, Bosch, Valeo, and Vitesco.

I also like the fact that BorgWarner is basically built with a lot of flexibility in how the EV transition develops. The company remains a leading player in many important ICE-centric technologies like turbocharging (#2 behind Garrett Motion (GTX)), advanced engine timing (#1), and EGR (#1) – all of which remain important in a world with more stringent emissions and fuel efficiency mandates. With less than half of U.S. cars being sold with turbochargers (versus over 90% in Europe and close to 70% in China), this can still be a growth market for BorgWarner in a world where EV adoption is slower. Likewise, opportunities like all-wheel drive adoption can still add value.

BorgWarner is also not solely dependent on a jump from predominantly ICE-powered cars to BEVs. Plug-in hybrids haven’t gained much traction in the U.S. compared to Europe or China, but challenges on the EV supply/production side and new EPA rules could change that. While PHEVs have much lower battery cell/pack requirements (around $2,600 versus over $10K for a BEV), BorgWarner generates a similar $2.6K-$2.8K in content between the two approaches. Although PHEVs aren’t generally tremendously more profitable for auto OEMs, the lower cost to consumers could make them more popular and prompt at least some OEMs to launch more hybrid models (something Toyota, for one, has already started doing).

Longer term, I like the fact that BorgWarner isn’t positioning itself to be a “participant” in the EV transition, nor a niche player in a market or two. They want leadership, they expect leadership, and they’re paying (both in R&D and M&A) to get it. With that, I don’t think management is simply pounding its chest when they talk about a target/goal of being the leading independent supplier of inverters, chargers, e-motors, and certain other components like thermal management systems and e-heaters.

BorgWarner already boasts a strong lineup of Chinese customers, including BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY), Chang’an, Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) (OTCPK:GELYF), Great Wall, Li Auto (LI), and XPeng (XPEV), and with the U.S. and EU seemingly taking an approach toward Chinese of EVs of “if you can’t beat them, block them with tariffs”, I would expect to see more Western automakers turning to BorgWarner as a more cost- and capital-effective way to develop, launch, and produce EVs (both PHEVs and BEVs) in the coming years.

The Outlook

The BorgWarner story is going to take time to develop. While the company’s 7% organic revenue growth in the first quarter was nice to see, overall global vehicle production is likely to be flat to down slightly in 2024 (on a BWA-weighted basis) and consumer confidence is still shaky in the U.S. and EU. I do expect BorgWarner to benefit from its above-average skew to China, but I wouldn’t say I have a lot of confidence in the Chinese economy right now either.

I expect revenue growth to accelerate in 2024-2027 as more EV programs launch and as Western automakers work through some of these bottlenecks and challenges. Longer term, I think BorgWarner can generate long-term revenue growth around 5%, with the company’s “eProducts” business likely growing much faster.

Importantly, the “eProducts” business is already past breakeven and management believes they can get to around 7% margin in 2027. That’s not superb next to the low-to-mid-teens margins that the legacy business can (and have) produce, but management is confident that over time the eProducts business will achieve parity, making the company even more “powertrain-agnostic”.

If BorgWarner can get to around $20B in revenue in 2029 and $23B-$24B in 2033 with mid-teens EBITDA margins and free cash flow margins in the 5% to 6% range, the annualized free cash flow growth will be around 10% and the shares look undervalued even with a double-digit discount rate. Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA valuation approaches, I get a fair value range of $41 to $49.50 today.

The Bottom Line

There’s no denying that BorgWarner shares haven’t done great since my last update, and particularly when compared to suppliers like Autoliv (ALV) or Gentex (GNTX) that have no dog in the fight where EV adoption is concerned. That said, I think this is a pullback worth taking advantage of, and I think this is a good time to take a closer look at a top-tier auto supplier that likely has more positive leverage to the eventual EV transition than is reflected in the share price today.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.