Introduction

You're now reading my 19th article about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM). Since July 2021, I have consistently been bullish about the company's long-term growth prospects. However, given the cyclical nature of this industry, the last 2 years have been a challenging period for ZIM (particularly with the significant decline from its peak in 2022). Despite this, I kept holding and averaging down on major dips regularly. My 18th article (the previous one), where I upgraded my rating to "Buy" for the medium and short term, proved to be quite successful: Since then, the stock has risen by more than 50%, outperforming the market by a factor of five.

That latest upgrade was based on the Red Sea crisis and the potential dynamics of freight rates, which I believed would significantly enhance ZIM's chances of generating great positive free cash flow. Over the past few months since our last article, the market's expectations for ZIM have clearly increased, as evidenced by the rise in its stock price. On June 6, 2024, however, the stock dropped nearly 19% in a single trading day after one of the largest investment banks in the world downgraded its rating to "Sell". My today's thesis is that I believe the dip was a classic market overreaction: Investors should remain steadfast and expect further expansion of the stock in the medium term.

My Reasoning

Let's analyze what exactly caused ZIM to fall by almost 19% in just one day. Citi downgraded ZIM, citing the stock's rise year-to-date and "rising exposure to spot freight rates, which are expected to come under pressure," Seeking Alpha reported.

ZIM has signed only ~35% of volumes on Trans-Pacific trade on contract, Citi analyst Sathish Sivakumar says, which is well below the industry standard of ~65% and lower than last year's 50%, also noting that ZIM carries 40% of its volume on the Trans-Pacific trade lane. Sivakumar believes the recent move in spot freight rates - up more than 70% since the end of Q1 - is unlikely to sustain into this year's H2, and he sees downside risk to demand with Q4 down ~7% Y/Y, meaning the current supply/demand imbalance is set to unwind, resulting in pressure on freight rates.

I don't quite understand what prompted the analysts at Citi to give ZIM a price target of only $13/sh, but let's think logically. Citi says that ZIM has signed only ~35% of the volume in transpacific trade under contract, which is below the industry level, so ZIM should "under-earn." Correct me in the comment section below if I'm wrong in my understanding here. But as I recall, ZIM has always differentiated itself from others in the industry by focusing primarily on shorter-term contracts (volumes). This means that its dependence on freight rate fluctuations gave ZIM more operational leverage (and obviously risk) compared to its peers. Is that reason enough to be negative about ZIM? I don't think so. It's just an argument that the FCF and projected earnings per share that ZIM will report in the medium term are more dependent on recent fluctuations in freight rates than the rest of the industry. That's it. That's neither bad nor good - it depends on the specific period and the dynamics of rates during that period. And as we can see from the recent rates' moves, ZIM has probably been in a better position than others in recent weeks.

For Q1 2024, ZIM reported revenues of $1.56 billion (+13.66% YoY), net income of $92 million (vs. a loss of $58.1 million last year), and adjusted EBITDA of $427 million (+14% YoY). Even without adjustments, ZIM's EBIT for Q1 2024 was $167 million, compared to a loss of $14 million in the first quarter of 2023. Thus, the company was effectively going back to being in the green, so to speak. At the same time, the net debt was $3.11 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $2.31 billion a quarter ago, and ZIM's net leverage ratio amounted to just 2.8x (vs 2.2x in Q4 2023). That is, a "significant deterioration" in terms of the quality of the balance sheet, which many feared just a few quarters ago, simply did not have time to happen - the bet on the short-term contracts played a strongly positive role, and taking into account the fact that the momentum of freight rates is not weakening to date, management has only become more positive and raised its forecasts for the near future.

In my opinion, although ZIM can't be considered an evergreen investment (it's not just a buy-and-hold stock, as echoed by fellow SA analyst Henrik Alex), the current global situation doesn't provide any compelling reasons to turn bearish. Yes, this particular shipping niche is expected to be oversupplied for the next few years, judging by the current orderbook, so the freight rates are unlikely to rise significantly above the current elevated levels. On the other hand, the ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea caused by attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, despite their inhumanity, provide a bullish tailwind for companies like ZIM - I believe these disruptions are likely to persist, given the ongoing political instability in the Middle East.

Unless geopolitical conditions in the region change significantly, I expect the positive tailwind for ZIM to extend well beyond 2024. However, most Wall Street analysts disagree and expect a sharp decline in ZIM's EPS in 2025 and 2026, even though 2024 should be positive overall.

Considering the stability of the rates, I believe that expectations for ZIM's EBITDA for the coming year (and FY2026) years are too low - the $913 million that analysts predict today will likely be revised upward or exceeded by the company.

Valuing a cyclical stock is always challenging. However, if we consider how the market estimates ZIM's next year's EV/EBITDA, we'll see that ZIM is trading at less than 5x earnings, which is relatively cheap (about 57% cheaper than the median for the sector).

If we assume that the company's 2025 performance will exceed the current expectations (or the expectations themselves will be revised upward by that time), amid stable rates, we may anticipate a likely expansion of the multiple to at least 6x. That would mean an undervaluation of 30-35% from the current price, at least - this is my medium-term target.

Risks Discussion

Kenon Holdings' sale of 5 million ZIM Integrated shares and subsequent derivative transactions for an additional 5 million shares constituted a risk factor that materialized just prior to Citi's downgrade. With a ~12.3% interest in ZIM, Kenon will continue to be the company's one of the largest stakeholders. This new piece has nothing to do with the high spot rates that are helping ZIM or the impending catalysts like prospective guidance hikes - investors like Kenon sell for a variety of reasons. I can only infer that their goal was to make money off of the transaction, maybe making up for lost possibilities from the 2022 cycle peak. However, this is speculative, and with operational activities indicating growth and stability, there's no need to solely focus on one selling shareholder's actions as indicative of the company's medium-term prospects.

At this point, I'd also like to remind everyone that ZIM is still operating in a cyclical industry, which makes it difficult to predict with great certainty when and under what circumstances the current recovery cycle might be interrupted. It's likely that such an interruption won't occur until after the resolution of the conflicts in the Red Sea. Recent global military conflicts have typically been protracted - this is a trend I have seen for the past few years (take Russia-Ukraine as an example). So in my article, I assume that this conflict will be similar, unfortunately for people living there. If my assumption proves wrong, it's likely that market rates will fall given the current oversupply of ships in this industry niche. This is a significant risk factor for any positive forecast for ZIM today.

Concluding Thoughts

Despite all the risks, and solely based on the current data available today, I don't perceive any clear, compelling reasons to doubt the continuation of ZIM's recovery rally. My findings are supported by the company's relatively modest valuation and still-low expectations regarding future EPS over the next two years. I expect these forecasts to be exceeded. Furthermore, the current state of affairs suggests that management may continue to revise their forecasts upwards unless there's a significant fall in rates. So I remain bullish in the medium term, still holding my long position and waiting for another 30-35% to the upside.

Good luck with your investments!