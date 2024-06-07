primeimages

In this article, we provide an update on the Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI). The fund recently made another distribution hike, likely due to the recent bump in net income to a record level. Its latest coverage figure is slightly below 99%. WDI trades at a 7.6% discount and a 12.5% current yield.

Apart from its record level of net income and adequate coverage, the fund has a modest duration of 4.7 - a fairly attractive feature for two reasons. One, nominal and real Treasury yields remain elevated. And two, duration securities are typically more defensive in an unexpected growth shock (i.e. recessions), all else equal, as Treasury yields typically fall in such an environment.

Finally, the fund continues to trade at a decent discount both in absolute terms (left-hand chart) and relative to other multi-sector credit CEFs (right-hand chart).

Fund Snapshot

WDI is a multi-sector credit fund. About half of the portfolio is allocated to corporate bonds, primarily to high-yield (i.e. sub investment-grade) corporates.

The rest of the portfolio is allocated to mortgage-related securities (both residential and commercial) as well as bank loans and CLOs, most of which are floating-rate. The allocation is largely unchanged from last year - HY bond and loan positions are slightly lower and CLOs and Non-agency RMBS are slightly higher.

The fund's credit exposure is firmly in the sub investment-grade space. That said, it's not quite bottom-of-the-barrel, as CCC and below rated exposure is under 10%. Over the past year, the fund has decreased its CCC bucket in favor of the single-B rated bucket, a welcome, if small, up-in-quality move.

Income Profile

The net income of WDI is positively geared to higher short-term rates. This is because about half its assets are floating-rate, primarily bank loans, CLOs and CMOs. Specifically, roughly $600m (of $1.2bn) of its total assets are floating-rate. Relative to its $370m of floating-rate borrowings, that leaves $230m of net floating-rate assets, or about 28% of the NAV. In other words, for each 1% of rise in short-term rates, net income rises by around 0.3%.

We can see the steady (if a bit noisy) increase in its quarterly net income in the chart below over the past couple of years as short-term rates have risen. Given short-term rates have flat lined, we shouldn't expect a big push higher in net income, however.

Systematic Income

Over the past year, the fund's leverage has fallen slightly to 30.7% from 31.6% as a result of both an increase in the value of assets as well as a reduction in the fund's repo. Its leverage is fairly low as far as credit CEFs go, which gives the fund a somewhat defensive stance relative to other credit CEFs. It also provides it with some dry powder if asset prices move back lower.

There are three headwinds to the fund's net income. One, its borrowings have fallen slightly even as its leverage has declined (and would have declined in the absence of a drop in borrowings due to higher portfolio valuation). The impact of this factor is lessened due to tight spreads across credit markets and an inverted yield curve.

Two, the fund has moved slightly up-in-quality, replacing a portion of its CCC-rated securities with B-rated ones. Lower-rated securities do not always trade at higher yields than higher-rated securities, but they typically do. And three, the positive impulse to net income from short-term rates is fully spent, assuming the Fed does not make another hike. All of this suggests that we wouldn't be surprised if the fund's net income falls slightly, particularly once the Fed starts to cut rates.

We continue to hold WDI across our Core and High Income Portfolios. The combination of its adequate coverage, high yield, somewhat defensive stance and attractive valuation remain appealing.