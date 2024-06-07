phototropic/E+ via Getty Images

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has 1.34 million natural gas and electricity customers and is a holding company for residential/commercial (weather-variable) gas utilities with growth in its smaller but valuable electric generation and utilities.

Its stock price is up +6% since my last review. As interest rates stabilize, the company's 4.8% dividend looks attractive, topping the 10-year US Treasury rate of 4.55%.

The substantial natural gas part of Black Hills' business continues its seasonal cycles. The company's customers benefit from the current slight oversupply of natural gas. Gas prices have been and will come off of recent lows with more LNG exports and a greater pull on natural gas to generate electricity.

However, the company's electricity segment is expected to see even steeper growth in data center demand. Black Hills is well-positioned to meet this with investments in transmission and a range of generation sources: natural gas, coal (from a mine it owns), wind, and purchased power.

Black Hills should draw the interest of dividend hunters with its 4.8% dividend and steady-to-growing Northern Plains and Rockies customer base. Other investors may also like its relatively low (more stable) beta of 0.68. I continue to rate Black Hills Corporation a buy.

The company's natural gas and smaller electricity service areas are shown below.

First Quarter 2024 Results and Guidance

In the first quarter of 2024, Black Hills reported net income of $127.9 million or $1.87/share. This compares to $114.1 million, or $1.73/share for Q1'23.

According to the company, "Financial results were driven by new rates and rider recovery and lower operating expenses. These benefits more than offset the impact from 10% lower heating degree days, a prior year gain on sale of non-core wind assets and new common shares issued."

The company affirmed full-year 2024 earnings per share (EPS) guidance at $3.80-$4.00.

During Q1'24 Black Hills natural gas segment income was $130.8 MM and electric was $64.6 MM. However, recall that natural gas demand (and revenues) is seasonally much higher in the first and fourth quarters of the year than in the second and third quarters.

The company's long-term EPS growth goal is 4-6% annually. It targets dividend payout ratios of 55%-65%.

In the Q1'24 report, Black Hills Corporation president and CEO Linn Evans noted, "Looking forward, we are encouraged by the increasing load from our data center and blockchain customers and the strategic opportunities in our $4.3 billion five-year capital plan, including the need to meet growing customer load, improve resiliency, and upgrade and build new transmission and generation."

Operations

Black Hills Corporation is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota. Its 1.34 million customers are divided as: 1,116,000 million natural gas customers and 222,000 electric customers.

The company's natural gas operations are mostly residential and commercial-which vary greatly with weather-and a small slice of industrial demand. Thus, its natural gas segment sees its largest revenues in the fourth and first quarters, when the weather is the coldest and heating demand is the greatest.

Any report on an electric utility must mention the expected big increase in electricity demand from artificial intelligence (AI) chips and processes as they are incorporated into data centers. For example, Goldman Sachs expects data center power demand to grow by 160% by 2030. AI is a big part of this, with Goldman explaining that a ChatGPT query needs almost 10 times as much electricity to process as a Google search.

Natural Gas Utilities

Black Hills has 42,514 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines, 4663 miles of intrastate transmission pipelines, 516 miles of gathering lines, seven natural gas storage sites, and about 50,000 horsepower of compression.

The company has ready access to natural gas from the Rockies, North Dakota (oil-associated gas), and Appalachia via pipelines.

The first graph shows a 5-95 confidence interval projection of future natural gas prices. The second graph illustrates the large portion of US production (of approximately 100 BCF/D) that is shale gas.

Black Hills Electrical Generation

In Q1'24 Black Hills had ownership interest in 1394 megawatts of nameplate generating capacity. This capacity is divided as:

28% coal

57% natural gas and diesel (mostly natural gas)

15% wind

However, note the wind capacity factor is typically 30-40%. Coal and natural gas do not face the intermittency issue.

Although nuclear power is the (renewed) darling (24/7, no hydrocarbons), coal generation has come back into favor as equally 24/7 reliable, an important feature for grids overall. Within the grids, data centers-as well as traditional customers like hospitals--want constant, uninterrupted power. (Natural gas, and sometimes battery storage, is the key back-up for renewable power to meet this criterion.) Not only does Black Hill generate power from coal, it owns a coal mine, near Gillette, Wyoming.

State Regulators

As a utility holding company, Black Hills does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which it operates. In rate cases, it answers to a wide variety of customer-stakeholders. The company is also subject to normal market pressures for its fuel sources and to changes in demand for its gas delivery and electricity production.

Governance

On June 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Black Hills' overall governance as a superb 1, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (1), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (1). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk, so the overall rating is excellent.

Insiders own a small 0.57% of the stock. On May 15, 2024, 5.7% of the floated stock was shorted.

Black Hills' beta is 0.68: like most utilities, its stock does not fluctuate as sharply as the overall market, although all have been impacted by higher interest rates.

As of March 31, 2024, most of Black Hills' stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The top four institutional holders are BlackRock with 15.2%, Vanguard with 11.9%, State Street with 5.6%, and Macquarie Group with 3.6%.

BlackRock, State Street, and Macquarie are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that manages $57 trillion in assets worldwide and which limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieving net-zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Black Hills' trailing twelve months (TTM) EPS is $4.05, for a current price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. The company expects full-year 2024 EPS of between $3.80-$4.00/share. Analysts project 2025 EPS at $4.12/share for a forward price-to-earnings ratio range of 13.2-13.9.

In the last three quarters, the company beat consensus EPS by $0.09-$0.17/share. In Q2'23 it underperformed consensus EPS by -$0.03/share.

Black Hills' market capitalization is $3.74 billion at the June 6, 2024, stock closing price of $54.22/share. This price is 6% above last November's $51.09/share.

The 52-week price range is $46.43-$64.36 per share, so the most recent closing price is 84% of the 52-week-high. The closing price is 89% of the company's one-year target of $61.20/share.

TTM return on assets is 3.2% and return on equity is 8.8%.

On March 31, 2024, Black Hills had $6.26 billion in liabilities including $4.4 billion of long-term debt ($600 million in current maturities and $3.80 billion in long-term maturities) and $9.68 billion in assets resulting in a liability-to-asset ratio of 65%.

In May 2024, the company issued $450 million of 6.0% senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which would be used to pay off the $600 million of debt due in August 2024.

Per its Q1'24 earnings call presentation, $1.85 billion, or about half, of Black Hills' ($3.8 billion of non-current) long-term debt matures between 2025 and 2030.

The mean analyst rating is 2.4 or between "buy" and "hold" from eight analysts.

Black Hills' dividend of $2.60/share yields 4.8%. This compares favorably to the 10-year Treasury rate shown below, currently 4.55%.

Notes on Valuation

The company's enterprise value (EV) is $8.05 billion, and its EV/EBITDA ratio is 10.8, just above the preferred ratio of 10 or less that suggests a bargain.

The book value per share of $48.40 is less than its market price, indicating positive market sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

Black Hills' natural gas revenues are almost entirely weather-dependent.

Potential investors should consider their expectations of regional economic growth (especially Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa), state regulatory environments, regional population growth, and natural gas prices as factors most likely to affect the company.

Inflation, and thus higher interest rates, continues as a significant risk for utilities and companies with high proportions of debt in their capital structure. At a liability-to-asset ratio of 65%, Black Hills is more exposed to interest rate changes than many companies.

Moreover, higher interest costs mean yields on other investments (bonds, Treasuries, equities) have risen to compete for investors.

Inflation may also lead to an increase in operating costs.

Recommendations for Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills is more weather-dependent on fluctuating residential and commercial demand (rather than levelized industrial demand) even compared to other natural gas utilities. Thus, with few industrial customers, gas demand growth relies on population growth in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Still, in the last year, it has outperformed the consensus EPS in three out of four quarters. Its gas utilities-while subject to extreme weather swings-benefit from abundant US gas reserves.

Like many utilities, Black Hills has the merit of regulatory-required transparency and modesty about future earnings and its long, steady history of dividend growth.

Black Hills' superb governance scores are a bonus. Investors should also be attracted by the company's 4.8% dividend (above the 10-year Treasury rate), the growth prospects for its electric utility business particularly from AI, the security of coal mine ownership, and its subdued beta as a counterweight to more volatile stocks.

I recommend Black Hills Corporation's stock.