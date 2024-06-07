CharlieChesvick

Analyzing OII's Drivers

I discussed Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the past, and you can read the latest article here, published on August 1, 2023. OII will look to maintain its stability in ROV utilization and vessel-based activities. The company started working on new contracts and saw pricing improvement in the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicles) business. Increased order intake yielded improved operating margins in the energy business.

OII faces challenges from operating margin pressure in the Entertainment Systems and OMR businesses. Cash flow concerns remained in Q1 2024 due to adverse changes in working capital, while its debt-to-equity is high. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. I continue to rate it a “hold” with an expectation of higher medium-term gains.

Why Do I Keep My Rating Unchanged?

In my previous article published on August 1, 2023, I rated OII a “Hold” because it benefited from increasing offshore activity and improved contract terms and pricing in its Subsea Robotics segment. It also saw higher bidding activity in its ADT segment and autonomous mobile robotics businesses. Its working capital was negative due to higher working capital requirements from increased activity in Manufactured Products and Subsea Robotics. I wrote:

Higher bidding and increased activity in the energy-related business, coupled with aggressive defense and mobile robotics growth, can lead to steady topline and operating income growth in 2023 and beyond. Revenues and operating profit margins can improve in the Subsea Robotics segment because ROVs can increase substantially.

After Q1 2024, OII’s energy business looks steady following a stable US offshore rig count. Increased drill support and vessel-based activities should improve performance in the Subsea Robotics segment. Similarly, higher order intake in the Manufactured Products segment. However, lower asset utilization in the Gulf of Mexico will offset the positive effects. Also, the cash flow deficiency persists. Despite the growth drivers, I keep my rating unchanged at “Hold.”

Subsea Robotics: Outlook

OII's Filings

At the start of Q2, the company’s management had an optimistic outlook on the offshore market in the near-to-medium term. It expects higher activity levels in ROV survey and tooling businesses. Higher drill support and vessel-based activities can lead to higher ROV days on hire. So, the company’s revenues and EBITDA should increase in the Subsea Robotics (or SSR) segment. The management expects revenues to increase by a “low teens percentage range” in Q2.

Y-charts

As disclosed in the Q1 2024 earnings press release announced on April 24, year-over-year, revenues in the SSR segment increased by 11% while operating income leaped by 31% in Q1 2024. Both ROV revenue per day on hire and utilization increased during this period. ROV utilization improved marginally to 64%.

The primary drivers to propel the company’s performance in this segment include the commencement of new contracts, ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicles) pricing improvement, and increased activity in the geophysical and survey and positioning services. At the end of March 2024, OII had ROV contracts on 59% floating rigs under contract, which was slightly lower than the prior year.

Manufactured Products: Opportunities And Challenges

OII's Filings

Higher order intake in the Manufactured Products segment yielded improved operating margins in the energy business. In the mobile robotics business, demand for its MaxMover autonomous forklift increased. However, operating margins in the Entertainment Systems and OMR (Oceaneering Mobile Robotics) businesses were reduced, which put pressure on the segment’s operating margin in Q1. I expect revenues to increase but the operating margin to remain unchanged in Q2.

At the end of FY2023, OII had a $622 million in backlog, with an expected book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x-1.3x in FY2024. With improved visibility, the company expects revenues to increase by more than 10% in the Manufactured segment in FY2024. The current backlog and levels of bidding activity for FY2024 can help expand the segment's operating profitability.

Performance In Other Segments

International activity will likely rise in the Offshore Project Group (OPG) segment, but lower asset utilization in the Gulf of Mexico will offset the effects. As a result, revenues can decline, but operating margins can improve. In Q2, I see some downside through a seasonal uptick in intervention, maintenance, and repair activities in the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa. So, the management expects the operating income margin to increase by a “low to mid-teens range” in Q2 but inflate to the “mid-teens range” in FY2024.

In Integrity Management and Digital Solutions, OII has growth opportunities in digital and engineering services. Here, the operating income margin can remain flat in Q2 as well as in FY2024 in the “mid-single-digit range.” In Aerospace and Defense Technologies, sales can rise because of demand growth in all government-run defense agencies and related departments. Higher revenues can lead to higher operating margins in FY2024.

Company Forecast And My Estimates

In aggregate, OII’s management expects Q2 2024 revenues to increase by a “mid-teens percentage,” while its adjusted EBITDA can FY2024 adjusted EBITDA to vary between $330 million and $380 million, which would be 23% higher than FY2023 (at the guidance mid-point).

Over the past 12 quarters, the company’s adjusted EBITDA increased by an average of ~10%. Although increased utilization, ROV days on hire, and increased project activities from government agencies will boost its performance, the operating margin would stay under pressure due to maintenance activities in the GoM and mobile robotics in the short term. So, I expect its adjusted EBITDA to increase by 8%-12% in the next four quarters.

Debt And Cash Flows

OII’s debt-to-equity (0.76x) is much higher than the peers' (OIS, HLX, FTI) but decreased compared to FY2023. As of March 31, 2024, its liquidity was ~$570 million (excluding working capital).

The company's cash flow from operations remained negative in Q1 2024 and deteriorated compared to the past year due to adverse timing of project milestones, rise in inventory, and customer payments. As a result, its free cash flow (or FCF) also deteriorated during this period. The company, however, based on an adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $330 million to $380 million, expects to yield a positive FCF of $110 million-$150 million.

Analyst Recommendation

Seeking Alpha

Three sell-side analysts recommended a "Buy" (including “Strong Buy”) on the stock, while two recommended "Hold” and one recommended a “Sell.” The consensus target price is $26.7, which, at the current stock price, yields a 22.5% upside.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

Author Created And Seeking Alpha

OII's current EV/EBITDA multiple (9.2x) is lower than its five-year average (16.4x). So, it appears to be undervalued versus its past. If the stock trades at its five-year average, it would provide a 116% upside. The stock price has remained nearly unchanged since my last publication on August 1, 2023.

OII's forward EV/EBITDA multiple contractions versus the current EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers. So, its adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise more sharply than its peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple. Its current EV/EBITDA multiple (9.2x) is higher than its peers (NINE, OIS, and PTEN). So, the stock is reasonably valued compared to its peers at this level.

As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 8%—12% adjusted EBITDA growth in the next four quarters. Feeding these values in the EV calculation and assuming the forward EV/EBITDA multiple holds, the stock can trade between $22.9 and $23.8, implying a ~9% upside in the near term. I also think sell-side analysts are overly optimistic about its upsides, given the lack of topline momentum and cost-reduction possibilities in the medium term.

Risk Factors

I see uncertainty over the long-term outlook for the US Gulf of Mexico, especially after a prior temporary ban on the leasing of U.S. federal lands imposed by the administration. While the temporary ban has been lifted, some restrictions remain on the number of acres offered, and royalties companies must pay to drill. In August 2023, the Department of the Interior proposed a scaled-back offshore lease sale for certain areas in the Gulf of Mexico.

While a lawsuit favored the original lease sale, an adverse court ruling on a similar matter can prolong the reduction in offshore oil and gas exploration and development activities. Similarly, offshore energy production is particularly prone to rulings related to climate change and climate-related business trends. Climate change can directly or indirectly affect the OII’s operations and increase costs.

What's The Take On OII?

Seeking Alpha

OII’s outlook is solid, as the 2024 offshore rig count trend shows. Higher activity levels in ROV survey and tooling businesses will lead to higher ROV days on hire, benefiting the SSR segment. The past year witnessed the commencement of new contracts, ROV pricing improvement, and increased activity in the survey and positioning services. Bidding activity in the Manufactured segment has been steady, too. So, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, I see some downside through a seasonal uptick in intervention, maintenance, and repair activities in the Gulf of Mexico and a few international operations. A few challenges await in the operating margins of the entertainment systems and OMR businesses. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. I expect a gradual recovery throughout the year. For now, investors would want to “hold” the stock.