Luke Lloyd On Debt, Spending, AI, Energy And The 2024 Election

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Luke Lloyd, Wealth Advisor and Investment Strategist at Strategic Wealth Partners, discusses one of the biggest contributing factors keeping this whole economy afloat - the debt cycle.

Transcript

Larson - Hello and welcome to our latest MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow. And today, I'm pleased to welcome Luke Lloyd, Wealth Advisor and Investment Strategist at Strategic Wealth Partners, to the show. Luke, how are you?

Lloyd - I'm good, Mike. Looking forward to seeing you in Vegas soon. I know we always have fun in Vegas. This virtual stuff's cool and all, but looking forward to actually seeing everybody in person.

Larson - Let's talk about the market here, big picture. Where do you think we are kind of in this economic growth/inflation/Fed policy, all these big picture things people are looking at?

Lloyd - That's a loaded question, Mike. I could go so many different directions with that. Let's start with overall, kind of where we're at in this cycle. You know, I talk about it all the time; one of the biggest contributing factors that’s keeping this whole economy afloat. Everyone kind of knows it, right? We talk about it a lot, but we don't get into necessarily the specifics of it. It’s this debt cycle. I mean, the government's printing $1 trillion every 100 days of new debt. That's very concerning, the path we're on there.

Corporations are financing old debt with new debt at higher interest rates. Consumers are using “Buy Now, Pay Later” options to fuel their spending habits, their addiction to spending habits. I mean, there's $700 billion plus of phantom debt out there that's not reported as credit. There's like $1.1 trillion of credit card debt out there. Then there's another $700 billion of “Buy Now, Pay Later” debt. So at the end of the day, all this started -- I don't want to go too historical on you, Mike, but in 1913, the Federal Reserve was created.

When they were created in 1913, there were no cars. Cars didn't exist. People didn't go out to restaurants four days a week. They didn't take ten vacations a year. They didn't work from home. One person went to work. They made that income, came home, bought groceries for the family, ate dinner at home, and then went back to work the next day. That's all there was to do, right?

So, the Federal Reserve was created during a time where the only time you got interest rates, or you used interest rates to buy a home, to buy a mortgage, to buy a house, right? And then in 1971, we got off the gold standard, which allowed the government to start borrowing money, printing trillions of dollars, flooding the system with tons of liquidity.

And that's really what has fueled our spending addiction. So right now, the access to credit is really holding up the economy. And it's going to, for the foreseeable future, keep the stock market kind of at all-time highs, most likely funnel money in the top. The rich get richer, the middle class divides, and then in the end, eventually the bubble, that bubble, will burst. The question is when.

Larson - Yeah. I hear you. I mean, it's amazing that you have this big picture of the trillion dollars in debt. And then you look at -- for example, more recently some of these debt auctions have kind of bombed. The Treasury is trying to sell so much debt and not really seeing a lot of buyers in the market. And obviously, it has implications for interest rates. So, do you think that's going to be a continuing problem as we move into the back half of this year?

Lloyd - Yes. That goes exactly back to my point. With interest rates, the economy -- the Federal Reserve doesn't work the way it was designed. Historically, when you raise interest rates or rates were higher because you couldn't sell bonds to China, Japan, because they didn't want to buy them from you and rates were higher, that would disincentivize spending habits. That would disincentivize consumers from spending money. That would disincentivize corporations from taking on new debt. That would disincentivize governments from spending habits, right?

But what we've seen is, it's actually the opposite. It has not disincentivized any kind of spending habits. It's just made it more expensive. There's like -- there's no constraints or barriers for people to stop borrowing money or the government to stop borrowing money. That kind of access to credit has changed the game for a long time.

So, the interest rates remaining high is hitting the consumer hard, but they're still spending money. And that's all investors really need to know. That's why earnings reports have frankly been pretty good.

Larson - Yeah. Your good friend Mike Lee, obviously you guys are speaking together at a couple of our events, including in Las Vegas. One of the points he had when we talked was about that split. You know, the rich not really having an issue with spending, whereas at the same time, you got used car loan delinquencies spiking, you got credit card delinquencies spiking and so on for lower income borrowers and debtors. So, how do you see that playing out? Is strength at the top going to be able to hold the economy up? Or are we ultimately going to get dragged down by what's happening at the bottom?

Lloyd - Well, my opinion is until something major breaks like the job market, all levels of consumers will continue to spend money whether they're tapped out or not. The stat I always go back to is the $1.1 trillion of credit card debt out there. I think there's $5 trillion of accessible revolving credit. So, there's another $4 trillion available of revolving credit.

So, the question becomes, when do they continue to take up to that $5 trillion mark? Or when will that $5 trillion mark come down to maybe $2 or $3 trillion because credit card companies and banks are concerned about getting paid back? And the answer to that issue is, when people lose their jobs. As long as people have jobs, they can borrow against their incomes, whether it's credit cards, personal loans, things like that, to finance a lifestyle. It's when you lose your job, you don't have an income, the banks stop giving you money, and credit card companies stop giving you money.

Larson - Sure. Okay. So we've talked about the big picture here so far. Let's talk about kind of where we are in 2024, right? I mean, we're five months into the year. We're reaching that midpoint for the year. What do you think is going to happen in the back half of this year? What are some sectors, some things that are good places to put your money, given where we are in the cycle?

Lloyd - A lot of that's dictated by the election, Mike. I think me and Mike are talking about that specific topic at the MoneyShow in Las Vegas, right? November obviously is a big, important time. And I think a lot of the market's going to be eyeing what's going to happen. And let me throw out this stat right here. It's very interesting.

The market's a great indicator and predictor of what's going to -- what the outcome of the election is going to be. There are a lot of mixed opinions, whether you're looking at the polls, betting odds, actually where the money is flowing or the stock market. And right now, the stock market's dropped, I think, intra-year about 7%. Any time the stock market has dropped 7% intra-year, that usually means the incumbent wins. Anytime you have a 17% market correction, that means the incumbent loses. So, we haven't seen that so far this year.

So something we're paying close attention to is if another correction happens top-to-bottom of a 17%, 18% correction, that means we can price in probably a Trump victory. Now the reason that drops is not necessarily because of the president's policies or what they're going to do, it's because of the uncertainty in the markets, right? So, depending on the outcome of the election, you want to look at allocating to new, different areas. I mean, if Trump wins, you can allocate to places like oil, coal mines. You can allocate to places like the banking sector, financials, right, because deregulation is going to incentivize more loans, more spending habits, more growth in the economy, small business. There's going to be pro-small business, which is great for the financial sector.

If it's more of a Biden victory, you can look at maybe some more renewable resources, health care. You can look at some other spots that you want to pay attention to. So, I think a lot of it, really positioning towards the end of this year, is going to be dictated by the election. Because at the end of the day, Mike, reality doesn't actually matter. What actually matters is the perception of reality, and that's where you got to price and position around.

Larson - 100%. One of the other things I've seen you talk about recently in a few of your appearances are some of these things that are, hopefully, at least if not immune to politics, at least less impacted by that. And that includes some of these non-mainstream, under-the-radar AI plays. You really like that sector and what's going on in tech, right?

Lloyd - Exactly. Yeah. I'm glad you brought that up. Everyone talks about Nvidia (NVDA). We talk about AMD (AMD). We talk about Microsoft (MSFT). It's crowded for a reason. It's because these are the biggest players. They're the arms dealers of AI. That's where all the demand is right now. And they can't even meet the demand with their supply and production. So we're looking underneath the hood, right?

We're looking underneath the radar at a lot of the stocks that are going to benefit from AI implementation as these corporations and small business owners implement artificial intelligence. The data I always go back to is 30%. AI is going to add 30% to corporate profits over the next decade.

If you look at just the S&P 500, it’s $40 trillion plus market cap. That's tens of trillions of dollars of new market cap probably added over the next ten years. That's going to go to a lot of other places outside of those names. So, we're looking at stocks like UiPath (PATH), a stock we just picked up. They essentially help coders with the back end and front end to develop processes within the business, like Excel sheets, PDFs.

You can get rid of employees and essentially automate all of these processes within the business to drive more dollars to the bottom line. So UiPath is a stock that a lot of corporations are going to continue to use. We just picked that up. You want to look at other areas as well? You know, Accenture (ACN), one of the biggest consulting firms in the world, they're going to help companies start implementing artificial intelligence as every business is looking to, and they just don't really know how to start, right? So, you got to think kind of outside the box. That's where we're looking. I think that's where the money is going to be made over the next year.

Larson - I also found the interesting thing you talked about was that people are addicted to lifestyles and what that means for investors. What was your point there?

Lloyd - So, we saw it. We've seen it for decades. Really since the economy's been firing on all cylinders, the government started giving out stimulus. I talk about the 1970s, how that kind of started fueling, a lot of these lifestyle addictions. But really, over the past four years, even since 2020 Covid, with unemployment benefits, more stimulus in the system, more money flowing into the system, people kind of got addicted to upping their lifestyle.

You know, they got addicted to driving a nicer car. They got addicted to going out to eat and experiencing new things. I know the younger generations, which let’s just use us as an example, the Millennials and Gen Zs, they aren't getting married. They aren't having kids. And when you aren't getting married and aren't having kids, that means you're spending money on yourself, which is kind of more of a selfish kind of attitude. But that's a behavior we have to analyze, right?

So, this addiction to the spending habits, going to Starbucks, getting the coffee, the addiction to sugar; it's not just a black coffee you're ordering, you're ordering sugary Frappuccino at Starbucks. Going there every morning to get a coffee. Dunkin’ Donuts. Going to Target instead of Walmart even because you want to portray yourself in a certain way and take a picture that you're at Target because it means something more than going to Walmart. Whatever it be, this addiction to lifestyle, people will not pull back unless they absolutely have to. And that goes back to my point. Until the job market cracks, until people lose their jobs, people will do anything and everything to keep spending money and keep their lifestyle.

Larson - Thanks. I'd hate to miss out on a news-based item that came up and not talk about that. I mean, we have this big oil, big M&A trend. Here's another deal, Conoco (COP) wants to buy Marathon (MRO) for $17 billion. Exxon (XOM) and the other big names have all been active in that patch. What do you think that means for energy industry? What is your outlook on that sector in particular?

Lloyd - Yeah. So I think energy's actually a really good spot, specifically in nuclear. We're not even looking at the oil plays of the world. Democrats, Republicans, you know, not to get too political here, but they both are starting to agree that nuclear energy is one of the cleanest and it is one of the most efficient energies out there.

Especially with this artificial intelligence out there, I mean, there's so much energy use with this AI implementation, all these chips that need energy. Because of that, I think nuclear energy is going to be a spot. Cameco (CCJ) is a stock we've owned.

Uranium, you know, the ETF, URA I believe, is a spot we've allocated money to. I think it's been one of our best performers. Uranium is up like I think 50% the past year. That's where we're looking from an energy side of things. But when it comes to M&A, Mike, real quick, we are looking outside of just energy for M&A opportunities. We think M&A is going to continue to pick up. The big got bigger, the small got smaller. The bigger is looking to acquire some of the smaller companies. Because a lot of the big, like, Apples of the world aren’t innovating anymore. They need some innovative players.

So, we're looking at investment banks like even the Lazard (LAZ) of the world to help facilitate that M&A transaction, so you can look all kinds of different areas to make money.

Larson - Okay. One last question, I guess since you touched on uranium, I mean, the commodity sector in general, gold -- silver obviously have been real hot here. We've had some nice breakouts. Any thoughts on that? Do you think that's going to continue? Is that going to be an issue from an inflation perspective? Just wondering where you're at.

Lloyd - It's less of an inflation. I think, issue, it's more of a geopolitical uncertainty issue and just overall concern in the world. This isn't an economic take. A lot of the things we do in this industry are analyzing human behaviors. It's understanding people, right, the psychology of people. And there's just this innate feeling. People I've been talking to, and even myself sometimes, there's something around the corner that's not too good, right?

There's either a recession coming or there's the increased geopolitical pressure, whether that's China, Taiwan, or what's happening in the Middle East, Russia, Ukraine. I think gold and silver are going to continue to be a good safety hedge. Not necessarily even a hedge against inflation, just a place that people are going to park their money, given overall concerns in the world.

So, we like both gold and silver. We own GLD in our portfolio as a play. So do continue to like that. I've even been having clients ask me about how to get some physical gold, and I don't think there's anything wrong with having some physical gold as long as you know how to not lose it. So, I'm not saying go buy a lot of it, but having a little bit on the side doesn't hurt.

Larson - Got it. Well, listen, Luke, it's been great speaking with you. Thanks again for your time.

Lloyd - Take care.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com