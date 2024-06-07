Boom Or Bust? The Surprising Truth About Today's Commercial Real Estate Market

tadamichi

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

I just returned from a road trip across the U.S., visiting South Florida, Las Vegas, and New York City.

It was interesting to see the disparity of commercial real estate trends across the towns that I visited.

At Wide Moat Research, we believe that one of the most important things in investing is to keep an eye on “the big picture,” which includes macroeconomic trends that impact the stocks in our portfolios.

On February 27, we wrote an article titled “Beyond The Headlines: Dissecting Key Trends Influencing Real Estate Investment.”

As the title suggests, the article discussed major commercial real estate (“CRE”) trends impacting sectors such as retail real estate, hospitality, offices, and others.

In this article, we’ll do the same, using updated numbers and important industry trends we’ll need for future research.

So, let’s get to it!

Headwinds Are Mounting

Last time, this sub-header was: “Between Headwinds And Tailwinds.”

Unfortunately, things haven’t improved since then, which requires a more bearish sub-header.

As reported by Wells Fargo, the commercial real estate market continues to face challenges from elevated interest rates.

In this case, it’s not helping that the Fed is delaying rate cuts due to sticky inflation above its 2% goal.

The good news is that economic growth and consumer spending remain strong, which supports CRE demand.

Unfortunately, the overall picture did not improve.

Nonetheless, headwinds mainly came from supply, as Wells Fargo wrote:

“Most property types have registered an increase in vacancy rate so far in 2024, but the increase appears mostly due to rising supply. Industrial and multifamily development has expanded rapidly in recent years, resulting in a wave of new deliveries within those markets.”

(Wells Fargo)

Moreover, property transactions and valuations remain subdued, though some stabilization in price declines is emerging.

According to the bank, if economic growth remains strong, the CRE market could see a recovery as supply and demand start to balance again.

(Wells Fargo)

With that said, let’s dive into the details!

Looking at the color changes of the heatmap below, we see things are deteriorating a bit. As the vacancy graph above already showed, many CRE sectors are seeing vacancy rates above pre-pandemic levels.

Multifamily vacancy rates are now closing in at 8%.

The office vacancy rate continues to climb, now at 13.7%.

Even industrial vacancy rates are now north of 6%.

The big outlier is retail, which continues to enjoy very subdued vacancy rates at just 4.1%, which bodes very well for companies like Realty Income (O), NNN REIT (NNN), Agree Realty (ADC), Essential Properties (EPRT) and others.

(Wells Fargo)

Speaking of retail, while the net absorption rate hit the lowest level since the pandemic, historically low vacancy rates are supported by minimal new supply growth.

Construction starts are the weakest since at least 2007!

Especially if economic demand returns, retail could emerge as the big winner.

Unfortunately, office landlords aren’t so lucky, as the availability rate reached 16.7%.

That’s the highest number since 2005.

It gets worse, as rising supply is expected to push that number even higher.

The good news is that the market has priced in a lot of weakness, as the relative performance of office giants like Boston Properties (BXP) compared to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) below shows.

Despite further deterioration in fundamentals, BXP has not underperformed VNQ since mid-2023.

(TradingView: BXP/VNQ Ratio – Including Dividends)

Industrial is another fascinating area.

As most readers will know, we monitor companies like Prologis (PLD) and Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), which have significant advantages, including a focus on next-gen warehouses and supply benefits in markets like Southern California.

Unfortunately, industrial real estate is a huge market, which means secular tailwinds can easily be offset when cyclical headwinds strike.

Currently, that’s the case, as net absorption in the first quarter fell to less than 16 million square feet. That’s the lowest number since 2012 – mainly due to moderating goods consumption and inventory management.

Hence, the vacancy rate rose to 6.2% - the highest number since 2015.

Even worse, according to Wells Fargo, construction continues to be strong, with more than 100 million SF of net completions for the seventh straight quarter.

(Wells Fargo)

The good news is that Prologis, which is also the world’s largest industrial REIT, is expecting a recovery going into next year, with vacancy rates dropping again without reaching the 2006-2023 average this year.

While these expectations are subject to change, it does indicate the overall health of the industry, which is expected to see strong rent growth as long as vacancy rates are below 7%.

(Prologis)

In general, we continue to prioritize both REXR and PLD in this sector. While both are facing challenges, they also have supply advantages in key markets and strong tenants that should help them emerge stronger once demand improves.

Another area we frequently cover is multifamily real estate – especially in the Sunbelt, which has benefitted from a strong post-pandemic migration from “blue” to “red” states.

This comes with both tailwinds and headwinds that investors need to be aware of.

Demand is strong, which benefits major landlords like Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) and Camden Property Trust (CPT).

(MAA) and (CPT). However, supply growth is also strong, as major operators are expanding in high-demand markets.

As we can see below, net absorption remained strong. In 1Q24, it reached 109 thousand units, the highest since 3Q21.

However, vacancy rates also increased.

(Wells Fargo)

The good news is that supply growth is imploding, as elevated rates and pressure from new entrants have caused developers to throw in the towel.

As we can see below, high-growth markets like the South are seeing a massive decline in new multifamily building permits, which bodes well for existing players like MAA and CPT.

(Wells Fargo)

Also bear in mind that MAA’s rents are roughly $300 per month below the average rents of new entrants, which protects this operator on top of allowing it to benefit from strong demand for multifamily housing.

(MAA)

If ongoing pressure on supply growth balances this market, we could see substantial gains in MAA’s share price – the same goes for many of its competitors.

Moreover, note that even in the early stages of the supply/demand rebalancing, we are witnessing recovering rent growth in key markets like Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, and others that continue to benefit from strong job, income, and population growth.

(Wells Fargo)

Meanwhile, markets like Austin and San Antonio, which were red-hot in prior years, are cooling.

With that said, hotels are showing cyclical weakness as well.

The last major REIT sector on our list saw an occupancy rate decline to 58.2% in the first quarter. This came with a moderate increase in room rates, with an average daily rate growth rate of 2.3%.

(Wells Fargo)

In general, one major problem in this sector is low entry barriers.

Even in this environment, more than 150 thousand rooms were under construction in March. When adding pressure on the consumer, it is very difficult to like this competitive market.

Hence, we prefer VICI Properties (VICI).

Technically speaking, it is not a hotel REIT, but an entertainment/leisure REIT that owns some of Las Vegas’s biggest hotels and diversified entertainment properties.

This is one of the few REITs with a competitive edge and non-commoditized assets.

(VICI)

All things considered; the situation could be worse.

In general, there’s cautious optimism for a turnaround in the CRE market. Economic growth remains robust, supporting CRE demand, while a pullback in new construction should help balance supply and demand.

The main question is what the Fed will do. Until there’s a clear path to lower rates on the horizon, we prefer to opt for the safest and strongest REITs on the market, which includes the sector winners we highlighted in this article.

We also want readers to be aware of the major CRE trends in various sectors, including cyclical headwinds in industrial real estate, supply headwinds in multifamily, and the unusual tailwinds in retail real estate, which is dominated by a few fantastic net lease players enjoying ultra-high occupancy rates.

Takeaway

In this evolving commercial real estate landscape, keeping an eye on macroeconomic trends is key.

Elevated interest rates and delayed Fed rate cuts are creating headwinds, but supportive economic growth and consumer spending offer some support.

Retail real estate stands out with low vacancy rates, benefiting companies like Realty Income and Agree Realty.

Meanwhile, industrial and multifamily sectors face rising vacancies due to increased supply, yet leaders like Prologis and Mid-America Apartment Communities show resilience.

Moreover, despite the challenges in the office and hotel sectors, strategic investments in robust REITs can provide stability and outperformance once investors return to an underappreciated REIT sector.

Needless to say, going forward, we’ll continue to monitor these trends, as headwinds always come with opportunities.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.