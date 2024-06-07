JHVEPhoto

Investment overview

I give a buy rating for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) as I expect the business to continue benefiting from the current macro environment, where consumers spending ability continues to get pressured. The basis for my outlook is that I am negative on the macro outlook as inflation remains persistent, and on a 3-month rolling basis, inflation is now trending higher than last year. This may push the Fed to raise interest rates instead of cutting them.

Business description

JWN is in the business of manufacturing and retailing consumer products such as apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories. JWN operates under the following banners across retail stores and e-commerce: Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, HauteLook, and Trunk Club. As of 1Q24, JWN has 365 stores, of which 264 are Nordstrom Rack. The primary business units (segments) are Nordstrom Full-Line (~63% of sales) and Nordstrom Rack (37% of sales).

1Q24 earnings (announced on 30th May 2024)

JWN reported 1Q24 adjusted EPS of -$0.24, below the consensus estimate of -$0.07, with the miss largely driven by the weak expected gross margin. That said, I was encouraged by the top-line retail performance, which grew 5.1%, which is better on a like-for-like basis when adjusted for the 75 bps of negative impact from the wind-down of Canadian operations. Adjusting for that, retail sales should grow closer to ~6%. By segments, full-price sales grew 0.6% y/y, while off-price sales growth was the highlight, growing 13.9% y/y. Gross margin contraction was the main drag on the EPS miss. Gross margins were 31.6%, which was below the consensus estimate of 33.2%.

Benefiting from the weak consumer spending environment

JWN is a clear beneficiary of this uncertain macroeconomic environment, where consumer spending power is being pressured by persistent inflation and high interest rates. Net sales were positive for all quarters in 1Q24, despite the bad weather in February (Burlington Stores (BURL) called out this impact in their recent earnings call). Notably, the growth was entirely driven by JWN’s discount store business (Rack), which reported growth of 14% and was 1300 bps higher than Full-Line. Moreover, this was much better than the other three big off-price retailers in the US. In the latest quarter, BURL reported 10.5% growth, TJX Companies reported 6% growth, and Ross Stores reported 8% growth. An important aspect to note is that growth was driven by increased store visit frequency, the total number of customers, and better sell-through. I say these are important because they paint a very positive picture of underlying organic growth (i.e.., volume growth is more important than pricing growth).

US BLS May Investing Ideas

I hold a negative view on the macroeconomic situation, and as such, I believe the consumer spending environment will remain weak for the foreseeable future. While it is true that inflation has come down a lot since the 7+% in 2022 and the 6+% in 2023, the available data so far shows that the current high interest rates are not as effective anymore. In fact, if we take a step back, the 3-month average (from February to April) has exceeded the levels seen in November and August. This led me to believe that the Fed may increase rates further to combat inflation (note that some of the Fed personnel already showed willingness to favor a rate hike). If they do raise rates, the pressure on consumers will only get bigger, forcing them to look for more value purchases (benefit JWN's Rack banner).

Hence, I continue to think that JWN is well positioned to benefit from this macro environment. According to management’s comment, demand momentum has persisted into 2Q24, and I think this really supports my view. Specifically, they noted comp sales were positive on a quarter-to-date basis.

Not worried about gross margin weakness

JWN EPS miss was a disappointment given the strong top-line performance, but I am not too worried about this repeating. To be specific, I believe the gross margin contraction (the main culprit for the EPS miss) should not happen again. To reiterate, gross margin contracted by 225 bps to 31.6%, and of that 225 bps, I believe the majority of them are non-structural:

To start, 25 bps of that 225 bps was due to the shift in cost accounting. Which means it has nothing to do with fundamentals. Next, 100 bps of the remaining 200 bps were due to the timing of loyalty sales and inventory reserves. To be exact, JWN saw a stronger than expected performance with its Nordy Club members (loyalty sales reached 70% of total sales). This basically resulted in more loyalty-related deferred revenue that is going to be recognized in the future. On a fundamental basis, nothing has really changed, as it is just a matter of timing. On the contrary, I think this shows how powerful JWN’s loyalty program is, and it is garnering a lot of traction. Lastly, the remaining 100bps is due to operational headwinds around theft and cleanup of the supply chain. Of these two factors (assuming 100 bps is split evenly between the two), the problematic one is theft (shrink), since the cleanup of the supply chain is expected to yield positive benefits. I would continue to monitor how management is managing this, but if we adjust for all of the above, gross margin is closer to 33.4% (31.6% + 175 bps), which is flat vs. 1Q23 and better than 1Q22 by 60 bps.

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for JWN is ~$25.

Revenue should grow positively for the next 2 years as JWN benefits from the macro environment. I modeled JWN to grow at the high end of management FY24 guidance (1%), followed by 3% in 2025 (past 10-year average).

Earnings margin will see a dip in FY24, mainly because of the gross margin impact I mentioned above, but should recover to 2.2% in FY25, as I believe the causes of the gross margin contraction in FY24 are non-structural.

Stock should trade at a 12 forward PE multiple, in line with where peers (Dillard's, Inc., Kohl's Corp., and Macy’s) are trading (average of 12x). The entire industry has traded up (from ~7x in 4Q23 to the current 12x) as it benefits from the macro environment, and I think this is reflective of the market willingness to recognize how industry players will continue to benefit in this macro environment.

Risk

A downturn in the macroeconomy benefits JWN, but a major recession will not. In a major recession, consumers might cut spending altogether rather than trading down. In this scenario, JWN does not only face the loss of customers but also faces promotional threats from peers that are looking to clear their inventory. Which means the gross margin will face major headwinds as well. This would be a double whammy for EPS growth.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for JWN. The weak consumer spending environment, driven by inflation and interest rates, should continue to benefit JWN. JWN’s discount stores, particularly Rack, are going to see the most benefits. Regarding gross margin contraction, I believe the headwinds are temporary and not reflective of the underlying business. Adjusting for non-structural headwinds, gross margin is actually flattish vs last year and better than 1Q22.