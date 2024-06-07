Premium Municipal Bonds: Myth Vs. Fact

Jun. 07, 2024 9:40 AM ETNTC, NNC1 Comment
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.68K Followers

Summary

  • Higher coupons and interest payments can make premium municipal bonds worth the extra upfront cost.
  • Contrary to some common myths and misperceptions, premium bonds have several advantages that may make them attractive candidates in a municipal bond portfolio.
  • In our view, by sidestepping premium bonds, investors may be taking on three unintended but avoidable risks that primarily affect discount and par bonds.

Fact Fake Crossword

porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

By Matthew Norton & Daryl Clements

Higher coupons and interest payments can make premium municipal bonds worth the extra upfront cost. Imagine two bonds: one priced at $100 and the other at $105. Which would you choose? At first glance, most investors

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.68K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTC--
Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund
NNC--
Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News