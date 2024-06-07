Klaus Vedfelt

My thesis

Despite a big rally in GigaCloud (NASDAQ:GCT) since last summer, there is still attractive upside left on the table. My intrinsic value calculations use extremely conservative assumptions, especially the discount rate. Nevertheless, there is still a 25% potential upside.

The discount looks attractive to me because key business metrics are soaring, and the near-term outlook is quite positive as well. The company continues expanding its fulfillment network aggressively and is adding new services to its set of offerings. Overall, there are more reasons to be bullish than bearish. My recommendation for GCT is 'Buy'.

GCT stock analysis

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a technology-driven business-to-business (B2B) platform helping large parcel retailers and ecommerce businesses with a complete storage and fulfillment solution. GCT operates globally by connecting Asian (mostly) manufacturers with resellers in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan. The company handles the entire supply chain, which is cost-efficient for both manufacturers and resellers.

The company does not only offer services as a marketplace provider (3P), but also sells its own inventory (1P) through its marketplace. There is also off-platform e-commerce, which generates product revenues through the sale of GCT's inventory to and through third-party ecommerce websites.

According to the company's website, GigaCloud operates 21 warehouses across North America, Europe, and Asia. On April 30, the company surpassed 10 million square feet in fulfillment operations after signing of a new lease in Ontario, California.

GCT stock is soaring as the rally is supported by bullish stance from SA Quant, SA analysts and Wall Street. The company has high factor grades across all Quant's metrics and I need to figure out reasons for such optimism.

I will discuss valuation in the separate section where I calculate intrinsic value. Strong momentum is also apparent since the stock soared by 370% since June 2023. Therefore, let me focus on growth and profitability to assess GCT's prospects.

Revenue soared in 2023 and EBITDA growth accelerated as well. Strong momentum continued in 2024 Q1, with revenue almost doubling YoY. The growth was fueled by an increased number of active sellers and buyers. Involving more players in its marketplace ensured a 64% gross merchandise value (GMV) growth.

According to Digital Commerce, 360 is a thriving industry, which is expected to grow by 16% in 2024. I did not find the management's guidance in the latest transcript, but consensus expects GCT's revenue to grow by 61% in FY 2024. Outpacing industry growth by several times suggests the high appeal of GCT's value proposition, an important factor to drive sustainable revenue growth.

The long-term prospects of the global e-commerce industry are also bright. According to Inkwood Research, global B2B ecommerce market will show a 22.5% CAGR between 2023-2030. To double-check this positive outlook, I have researched other sources as well.

According to Statista, the share of B2B organizations' revenue share which comes from digital channels has increased from 34 percent in 2021 to 45 percent in 2023. The trend is expected to remain upward, with the share of revenue from digital channels in 2025 projected to achieve 56 percent. This is a solid favorable factor because as more businesses shift their purchasing activities to digital channels, there is a bigger potential merchants and customer base for B2B ecommerce platforms like GCT.

To summarize my thoughts about revenue growth prospects, the blend of catalysts looks reliable to expect further strong revenue growth: GCT is well ahead of the thriving industry growth. Moreover, the industry is expected to continue growing at double digits over the next eight-nine years.

From a profitability profile perspective, I believe that previous correlation trends between revenue growth and profitability provide high confidence for future success. All key profitability metrics show strong correlation with revenue growth, which is a compelling reason to be optimistic about the potential for increased profits more with future revenue growth. As we anticipate robust revenue growth over the next several years, profitability is also expected to improve rapidly.

The company recently launched a new feature called 'Branding-as-a-Service'. Through this service, GCT will provide sellers access to the leading American furniture brand Christopher Knight Home. This will allow the brand to introduce third-party products under its own label. Introducing additional features is typically favorable for the company's profitability as it creates the opportunity to sell a new service to existing partners, resulting in zero customer acquisition cost in this case. As GCT's ecosystem of users expand, we can expect the introduction of new cross-selling opportunities, typically favorable for profitability.

Wrapping up this section, there are several strong catalysts to expect continued strong revenue and profitability growth for GCT. The company demonstrates much faster revenue growth than the thriving industry it represents. The industry itself has a bright future according to two reputable sources. There is a strong correlation between revenue growth and key profitability metrics, indicating a high probability of further profitability growth alongside increased revenue. Additionally, introducing new services and features to the marketplace will help in expanding profitability. I expect the 'Branding-as-a-Service' initiative to be just the beginning of expanding the company's cross-selling potential.

Intrinsic value calculation

I take cost of equity as a discount rate for GCT's discounted cash flow (DCF) model because almost all debt recorded in its balance sheet is operating lease. The cost of equity calculation is outlined in the below, working with input data sources mentioned.

DT Invest

A 17.24% discount rate is massive. On the other hand, GCT is a young company with a short earnings history. Moreover, there is high uncertainty regarding the ability to sustain an aggressive growth trajectory. Therefore, to be on a safe side, I am okay with such a discount rate.

Consensus estimates expect revenue growth to decelerate notably in 2025-2026. Therefore, I expand this trend into the years 2027-2028, with decreasing revenue growth by two percentage points every year. The perpetual growth rate is 3%, which aligns with current inflation levels in the USA. Levered FCF margin is 4%, expanding of the metric reflects projected revenue growth, in my opinion. I expect the metric to expand slowly because the nature of the ecommerce business is not about vast FCF margins.

DT Invest

Potential upside is 25%, meaning that the target price is $37.5. This means that there is still good upside left after the rally.

What can go wrong with my thesis?

There were two 'attacks' on GCT from short sellers over the last twelve months. The recent report from Grizzly Research was published recently, on May 22. The first one from Culper was published in September 2023. In summary, both reports allege that GCT's growth dynamics are 'too good to be true'. I am very skeptical about these short reports because they lack evidence and the sincere motivations of such authors' is questionable. However, the market becomes nervous when such short reports appear, and the stock reacted with significant selloffs on the days when reports were published. Since short interest in GCT is high, new short reports might appear and this will be bad for my bullish thesis. Please note that there was an official company's response to the recent short report from Grizzly.

According to the company's FY2023 10-K report, 70% of its employees are located in China. The company sources merchants and inventories from China. That said, the exposure to China-USA geopolitical risks is significant. The company's operations might be disrupted with new phases of the 'Trade War' between two countries.

Summary

GCT is an interesting business demonstrating robust growth and momentum is expected to sustain for a while. There is still attractive upside left on the table, according to my intrinsic value calculations.