Is It Time To Go Shopping For Shopify Shares?

Jun. 07, 2024 9:58 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock, SHOP:CA Stock3 Comments
Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
22.23K Followers

Summary

  • Shopify shares have experienced significant volatility, with a recent implosion in share price following a disappointing earnings report.
  • Despite this, Shopify has consistently adapted to changing ecommerce environments and has become the largest competitor in its space.
  • The company's ability to add new merchants at an accelerated pace and its focus on providing a wide variety of software tools for optimization have contributed to its above-average growth.
  • The company's margins are showing strong positive trends.
  • The company has many growth initiatives from Shop Pay, to B to B, to POS and international expansion that should enable the company to grow faster than the overall ecommerce space.

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

The quarter reported and the share price implosion: some context and background

It seems like another eon. In preparing to write this article, I looked at my history of Shopify articles that I have published on Seeking Alpha over the

This article was written by

Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
22.23K Followers
Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SHOP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHOP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHOP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHOP
--
SHOP:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News