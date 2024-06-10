Unlocking The 'Holy Grail' Of Investing With Return Stacking ETFs

RgStudio

Asset allocation and portfolio construction are my passions, and there's a deeply personal reason behind it.

Ray Dalio calls diversification the "Holy Grail" of investing, and it can potentially transform your thinking about financial planning, investing, and achieving your dreams.

In this interview, I share my personal story about my commitment to non-correlated diversifiers that thrive in a down market.

My family faced a financial crisis when my grandmother needed a nearly $1 million surgery. The potential for bankruptcy was real. No emergency fund could handle such a massive expense. That’s why having assets in your portfolio that can be relied upon to go up when the market declines are crucial.

Imagine needing to come up with several hundred thousand dollars for whatever reason in October 2022 when a traditional 60-40 portfolio was down 21%. However, alternative assets such as managed futures were up as much as 47% then. That’s the potential salvation we needed if those huge expenses had arrived at the worst possible moment.

This experience taught me the importance of asset allocation, especially for someone with a 50+ year time horizon. Because unpredictable events will happen—black swan events that could bankrupt you if you're not prepared. Sleeping Well At Night in all markets and economic conditions requires knowing you’re covered in case something terrible happens that you can't yet imagine.

That’s why it’s my privilege to present this interview with Rodrigo Gordillo, who helps run the Return Stacked family of ETFs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas:

Today, we have the privilege of speaking with Rodrigo Gordillo, President of Resolve Asset Management Global, who co-founded and is a joint venture with Newfound Research for the Return Stacks ETFs I've written about for the last few weeks and months. Thank you so much for joining us, Mr. Gordillo.

Rodrigo Gordillo: Thank you for having me. It's a pleasure. I can't wait to get into it.

Adam Galas: Thank you. I want to start by explaining why this is so passionate for me. Asset allocation truly has changed my life and my family's life. You know, we've been struggling with some medical issues with, uh, you know, unfortunately, you know, some of our, uh, family members have had cancer, and you know, uh, last year, last year, one of my family members came down with brain cancer. And you can imagine how terrible that was. And this wasn't just something that happened, you know, over time. This was, you know, they, they suddenly, we thought they had a stroke and they, it turns out, needed emergency surgery. And thank goodness they are, you know, they're okay now. And we were, our insurance was, you know, relatively good by American standards.

Rodrigo Gordillo: Right.

Adam Galas: The actual cost of this surgery was $880,000. Now, you know, our family is okay. And, and, you know, but, you know, along with some business setbacks, we had to come up with A lot of money quickly. And so this is where you can have an emergency fund of six months, 12 months. Sometimes, some people have two or three years, but when talking about potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs just out of the blue, you can't have a million dollars in an emergency fund. That's just not tenable. We're not Bill Gates. This is where, fortunately, we could tap our assets because it was 2023, the market was roaring, and everything was okay. But this is when I realized what will happen to people like us in 2022.

Imagine you had a six-month emergency fund, a million dollars in a 60 40, and it's October 2022; the 60 40 is down 21%. And it would be best if you had hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now, you are screwed. Stocks and bonds were the worst bond bear market in history. Stocks and bonds usually don't do that. But they did. This is where I learned about these alternative asset classes and how trends, bonds, and stocks have stayed the same, at least since 1988, in the same year, all three. And when you add a fourth class called carry, they've in] recorded history, as far my research has found, they've never all gone down simultaneously, which means that you would have something you can sell at a profit. To raise cash quickly if God forbid some terrible calamity befalls your family. Thank you so much for allowing me to share this and discuss the importance of diversification with our subscribers and readers, and how return stacking can help us have our cake and eat it.

Rodrigo Gordillo: Well, Adam, I think. Thank you for sharing that, by the way, and I'm sorry to hear about all the trouble. Uh, we're going through a health crisis right now, as well as in the family. We found. There was mold on the second floor of our house, and we've been all sick for about a year, thinking that was post-COVID nonsense, but my wife ended up having an acute issue heading to the hospital, and luckily, she's fine now, and we're all recovering. We're getting the mold issue fixed. But diversification has been a significant threat to my life. And I can tell a personal story about why I invested the way I did because it'll resonate with you and what you just went through. Because look, when you invest and start on Wall Street, you're told to focus 99.99 percent of your cognitive brainpower on trying to pick better stocks. Be Warren Buffett. And it's rare to find when I started the business in my early 20s, people were like, why are you investing like an 80-year-old?

And the reason I cared more about diversification than picking stocks like Warren Buffett was because, you know, my background is that I'm Peruvian, born and raised in Latin America. Um, I was, uh, eight years old when 8, 9 years old, uh, at a time when my dad was a reasonably successful professional. He was a software developer. He was a math professor at the]University of Lima. And he was one of the first engineers to bring the first computer back to Peru, you know, in the early days when he was also in the Navy with the Naval officer. But in 1989, inflation in Peru went from around 20%, which was ordinary people, you know, the bank was paying you a bit more. You could always make a spread to 7,200 percent in six months. Okay. Now you can imagine anybody who had any savings, whatever your Peruvian-denominated currency purchasing power went to zero. My neighbor on the opposite side had a big mortgage and was about to be evicted because he couldn't pay. His money was deposited in Peruvian soles then; after that 6-month inflationary period, he could pay that off with a couple of hundred dollar bills under his mattress. So, debtors lost, debtors won, and savers lost. After losing everything, we immigrated to Canada to build a new life. My father put, he bought a house for nearly zero money down.

Right before, like, everything we had, right? He put 5 percent of the money down right before, which is everything we had. And we had a 50 percent housing crisis crash in Toronto. Between 1989 and 1994, when we emigrated. And then, you know, he was an excellent professional and built himself back up. My brother went to university. We put money to work again in the stock market, particularly in tech stocks because that's what we knew right before the tech crisis. So, by the time I graduated with my commerce degree, I studied commerce finance and statistics at the University of Toronto. I realized what I didn't want and wouldn't say I liked that. All of these things had in common were highly concentrated bets. Right. They're highly concentrated bets on a currency, highly concentrated bets in real estate, and highly concentrated bets in tech stocks. As you get because my father gave me the necessary skills, I could go back in history and understand the different moving parts and what I could put together to create more resilient portfolios. Those are those who are more resilient than, Hey, I need the economy always to do well to survive. And what you described yourself in 2022 was a period where, you know, 20 20, 20 22, a period where not only are you not seeing equities go up that they're taking a hit, but you're seeing bonds go down.

And when you study history, you realize that that is perfectly normal. In a rising-rate environment, the problem has been in the last 40 years, and we have yet to see that. I was able to think about portfolio construction by looking at 100-plus years of history, understanding the moving parts, and then starting to put together things to create all-weather portfolios for myself and my family and then my clients eventually, and then now trying to make it as accessible as possible for the public as well. It's crucial—the next is the last 40 years. Experience for investors, their intuition that they built up over four decades will betray them over the next 10 to 15. I speak from experience in Latin America, and you can look at the data yourself in the 1990s, 1970s, 1940s, and 1920s. It's a natural cycle, but we must look at the data now. In theory, we should prepare for the future rather than look at our lived experience and say, hey, it was great to invest in the S&P 500 all the time. Anyway, that's my personal story. Um, I hope that was okay to share.

Adam Galas: Well, thank you so much, Rodrigo, for sharing that story. That is incredible. We had the worst inflation in the United States in 42 years, at a 9 percent peak. And to hear about 20 percent was considered normal, and it went to 72, it just goes to show that, you know, people worldwide have these same problems that you and I and our families do. And this is, like you said, the last 40 years, it's been generally falling rates, you know, great time for stocks, you know, 6040. I remember you mentioning in another podcast how the 2010s were the best volatility-adjusted returns for the 60 40 in history. That, you know, people just used to it.

Stocks and bonds. What else do you need? You can make double digits, and it's just like, ah, it's guaranteed, or so they thought! And then, of course, we saw, you know, what happens in 2022. And even now, we are still determining if there's a risk of inflation reaccelerating. And, and this is where, you know, my research is into a trend, and now, this new opportunity is in carry. And so, now, many of my members still need clarification. They're truly interested in the idea of being able to protect themselves from things like inflation or, just overall, bear markets. You know, higher returns, lower volatility. It is the holy grail. I mean, who doesn't want that? But could you explain how your products, like returns tracking and diversification, work? Like for me, the example of a 60 40 for someone interested in trying some of these alternatives, how exactly does this work?

Rodrigo Gordillo: Sure. Let me take a step back as to why you have not heard much of this. Most retail investors have yet to understand or listen to things like managed future trends or carry strategies, and why haven't they been part of their portfolio? And it's because, uh, it, it is a complex set of asset classes to hold on to. If you've been brainwashed in the equity selection of equity markets, if you only care about the S&P 500 benchmark And your diversity, meaning S&P is up and my alternative, SLEEV, is down. That doesn't feel good, even though, over time, they both make money. These are familiar things, by the way. Institutions have used this for decades. I used it for my private wealth clients when I was a private wealth advisor in my 20s. I structured funds to add these diversifiers, so I stayed within returns.

But broadly speaking, in an ETF format, a mutual fund format, what the alternative category was asking investors to do by asking them to put these in their portfolios was an implicit request, Not just to add but to subtract their favorite asset class, to take away from their S&P 500, to take away from their bonds, right? And add these diversifiers.

Sadly, like anything, just like the S&P annualized at 0 percent for a decade from 2010 to 20, from 2000 to 2010, sometimes these diversifiers can have low single-digit returns for a decade. And if the S&P from 2010 on is annualizing at double digits and your diversifiers are annualizing at low single digits, it's a stiff hold. It's just tough to make that case. And so I'll explain what these diversifiers do in a second, but from the perspective of this example, the diversifiers are ready to zig when equities and bonds zag. They're upward-sloping. They're making money overtime but at different times. The idea is that in Canada, we need a ski company store. We don't have a bike company store. We have a company called Skis and Bikes. If you open a ski company, you'll make money at the end of the year, but you'll make a lot for half the year. You'll lose some money in the other half of the year, but overall, you should be profitable.

The same thing applies to bikes. Putting them together, you get the benefit of both. They both make money, but your cash flows are more consistent, correct? So, adding diversifiers is a good thing; it just feels terrible. And so in 2020, and my co-author of the paper called Return Stacking Strategies for Overcoming a Low Return Environment, this is the thing that kicked us off, we said, you know, is there a way for us to give investors what they want and then stack on top what they need. Instead of saying this or that, why don't we say this and that? So yes, and the solution. And so we started coming up with concepts. There were already funds out there that did this, but we crystallized the idea and launched these ETFs that provide you with a prepackaged solution where you can get your cake and it, too. You want the S&P 500 return. For our ETFs, for example, one is an exchange-traded fund called RSST, which is 100 percent S&P 500. And so, for the year, you should get the returns for the S&P 500.

We aim to bring you that. Then, we also embed an overlay strategy that manages futures trends with zero correlation equities, makes historically decent returns during abrupt and prolonged bear markets, and does well during inflationary regimes. So, it fills in the gaps for the S&P 500. But instead, in this case, we're giving you two for one. You will get one of your favorite assets for every dollar you invest in this ETF. And then the dollar of this thing that you never knew you needed. Uh, and it's less intrusive because if that thing you never knew you needed has 4 or 5 years, it's only annualizing at 1%, but the & P is annualizing at 10, now you have something that 10 plus 1 is 11. That gives you 11%, and even at such a low-performing period for that diversifier, it's still at it. And so that allows investors really to grow. Add diversifiers to their portfolio while maintaining good positions in the Caribbean markets. And that is the shift.

This is nothing new. It is just that old idea: put in a unique ETF package and rebrand it so that it's more accessible and understandable. And then I can get into the individual stacks, but that's the idea of return stacking, if that makes sense.

Adam Galas: I, and so in terms of, can you explain just people, uh, a lot of our members, of course, uh, they tend to be fans of Warren Buffett and, and, you? Many of us are, but Buffett has been vocal about how terrible leverage is. It is the devil. Please don't touch it. You know, the famous, uh, saying about, uh, Charlie Munger saying that there are only three ways someone can, an intelligent man can lose money is, you know, liquor, ladies, and leverage. And it's the leverage; the other two just started with L. So, for people who are just worried about leverage, can you explain the mechanics in ways that regular people can understand? How exactly? Okay, I'll give you a dollar. How do I get the S and like RSST? So I give you a dollar. How do I get the S&P plus this trend? Like, what do you do with my

Rodrigo Gordillo: I'll answer that question. But before that, I just wanted to agree with your audience. Every major global market disaster we know about is almost always due to concentrated love. I just gave you my personal story. My personal story was that my father put 5 percent down on a mortgage, leveraged himself up 20 times, and then the house went down 50%. That is a concentrated categorical disaster from a single asset, a single security that went down aggressively on leverage. All of us use leverage. I need to find out how many of your investors have a mortgage. That is a single asset you're leveraged to. Real estate is a market-to-market daily, so it's a little, but that's how it works. And many funds, you've seen the double bull, triple bear, all of these Triple X, that same thing, that's offensive leverage that could backfire you and get you into trouble. And so that's point number one. Concentrated leverage is something not to do. It's funny that you mentioned Warren Buffett, and what he says about leverage is terrible because he uses it quite nicely, right? Warren Buffett, an analysis done by AQR came up with the view that what Warren Buffett invests in quality companies has a levered up 1. 6. So if you grab a publicly listed set of quality companies, You levered them up 1. 6; you'll get more of the feel like returns. And why is that? Because no company has zero leverage, right? If you look at the S&P 500, the companies at the balance sheet level, some of it is Equity, and some of it is borrowed from the bank so that they can grow the business. It's a normal thing to do. And, the last time I checked, the S&P 500 implicit leverage in the balance sheet level was three to one. Okay, so let's not fool ourselves. Leverage is part of our system. We all do it even more. The critical part is whether you want your leverage to be offensive. Where can you get into a lot of trouble, or do you want it to be defensive? And what we are and are stacking on top using Somboro defensive leverage. We are very thoughtful about what we're putting in so that the things we add tend to zig when the other things zag. In fact, by putting two things together on top of each other, we empirically see the maximum losses in the worst scenarios. They are mitigated and lower, having that defensive leverage on top. It should be necessary for people to understand. I agree with you. Let's focus on that diverse part. That diversification element is critical if you are going to use them. Please let me know how this is done. I'm curious if, on the dividends, your audience does many cover strategies or anything to that effect.

Adam Galas: Oh

Rodrigo Gordillo: Not; I can use another group.

Adam Galas: Yeah, we don't specifically specialize in that. We're primarily blue chip investors, recommending what companies and various portfolio strategies to achieve specific target yields.

Rodrigo Gordillo: So let's talk about how one could do this, stack something the traditional way, and forget about the ETF wrapper. Let's say you have a brokerage account and are an institutional client. You are managing billions of dollars. Okay. And your billions of dollars are invested in the S&P 500. A traditional way of going about this is to say, listen, I want to, I want to start trading managed futures trends. So what is managed futures trend following? This is the diversifier that was stacked on top. It's just a very diversified series of markets: globalization indices, global bond indices, commodity indices, and currencies. So, it is a very well-diversified portfolio. And I want to be able to hold these when there's an uptrend. And I want to be able to short them when they're in the downtrend. So, they make money when they're in a downtrend. But I'm a man; right now, all my money is in the S&P 500, and I don't want to take it away.

Do you know what I can do? Well, I can go to the bank and say, Hey, bank, I have all this money here. Okay. Can I borrow some money from you? Can you please lend me? One hundred billion dollars so that I can use this other strategy. And the bank will lend that money and take a little bit off the top. They will charge me for it, but they'll charge me a razor-thin rate, or they'll charge me something to the effect of, uh, you know, that the three-year T bill plus an extra 0.4 percent or something like that, right? So you're getting a razor-thin. And with that, now I all of a sudden have, I can use an extra billion dollars of cash in my portfolio to buy these markets directly, go long and short, and do my thing. Now, trading is good enough to do better than the work cost. It is an additive to the portfolio. That's the way an institution would do it, right? Now, is that the way that we exchange-traded funds?

No. The beautiful thing is that you know you have to go through this process. I went to a bank, talked to a bunch of banks, asked, and tried to like, fight against each other to give me the best rate, get the money deposited in my account, then go and have to trade these markets in cash. It's a big problem for institutions and has been for decades. And so, over the years, very innovative parts of the bank said, hey, is there a way we could simplify this? Can we create? Like a derivative contract, an agreement says Rodrigo wants to borrow money to buy gold. Can we give them the security that gives them gold, minus the cost of leverage embedded into it? These are called futures contracts, right? So instead of me doing this whole thing that I just described, I can go to the market where all the market players come in and compete against each other so that I can specifically request, Hey, I want.

The return of gold, the return of treasuries, the return of coffee, or the return of the S&P 500 Minus the cost of borrowing is already embedded into a market, and can I trade these? So that's what futures are, and with this ETF, we can give us a hundred dollars. We buy the S&P 500 ETF. Okay, about 80 percent of the money you gave us will be in an ETF, and 20 is left in cash. And then with that 20 is what we can put, what we need to set aside to engage in this market and say, Hey, I need to buy an extra 20, 20 percent of it, uh, S&P 500 futures contract, so I can top up to 100 percent and with the rest, I'm going to trade these 25 different markets. Okay. And so.

Long story short, what we're doing is the equivalent of the old-fashioned way of borrowing. Still, there's a market that already takes out all the intermediaries and removes all the friction. I can directly borrow through these securities called futures, which give me the same excess returns for the security cycle. Okay, that allows us to be very efficient and, with all the liquidity in the world, have exposure to these other markets. And guess what? Now, investors that buy a hundred dollars' worth of these stacked ETFs can borrow at an institutional level to get the lowest borrowing costs. Just like institutions do, right? Because we're doing it for them. We're managing all the money in the ETF, but they can buy a hundred dollars' worth, and in essence, they're borrowing money to get that diverse defensive stack stacked on top. So it is super exciting and an innovation that has taken many people by surprise and in a positive way.

Adam Galas: All right. Oh, thank you so much, Rodrigo. That's, uh, that's a fascinating, uh, simple, uh, friendly and easy to understand idea. And, could you explain, Corey Hoffstein, uh, your, your partner Newfound, he mentioned that this return stacking could be used almost to borrow cash alone at these institutions, 0.4%? So, I wonder if you remember, like, what that example was to give people an idea, for people like me who sometimes, you know, are like the idea of being able to set aside, you know, cash, borrow it at an institutional level, like, 0.4 percent interest. That sounds amazing. How would that work?

Rodrigo Gordillo: And this is a fantastic use case. One of our ETFs, RSSB, returns stack stocks and bonds. This one is a simple two-stack. It's a global equities stack. The second stack is laddered treasury bonds. Okay. So you're getting a hundred percent bonds and a hundred percent global equities stacked on each other. Okay. Now, how is that useful to somebody who needs to borrow money?

You're an advisor, and you have a client that, you know, you would go into 2022. Or 2020, it's COVID, we're down 30%. Okay. All of a sudden, the client needs to borrow money. Okay. They want to sell their portfolio to do it because they want to participate in the recovery. And is going to the bank and saying, hey, I need 100 000. Can you please lend me? And they're going to lend them money at outrageous rates, right? Or even if it's 10,000, it's costly. Now, What they can do instead of that is they can go to their advisor and say, listen, uh, my, as in my global equity portfolio that you pulled, that is down 30%, I want you to sell 10 percent of that. And I was hoping you could buy this. Sorry, let me start.

They have a 50-50-stock bond portfolio to simplify the math. Okay. 50, 50-stock bond portfolio. Could you please sell? Ten percent of your equities of equities and sell 10 percent of my bonds. So now I've raised 20 percent of the money in cash in my portfolio, but I was hoping you could buy our SSB immediately. I want you to buy 10 percent of our SSB. So, I'm grabbing half the money I raised to purchase this two-for-one ETF. And when you do that, in essence, what you've done is you've re-upped your exposure to your equity bond portfolio, which was the moment that you sold it. You're doing that because when you ask for the portfolio, you will see that this two-for-one prepackaged ETF gives you that in the background, but your portfolio now has 10 percent available for you to use.

Okay. That money is the money you can take out and use while your portfolio is still fully exposed to the market you care about. Now I am, say, fully exposed, but remember, there's a borrowing cost, right? So, in that ETF. You're getting 100 percent of the return of the S&P, and then you get on that bond stack, you're getting 100 percent of the return of the bond stack minus the cost of financing, which, again, is at the razor-thin rates that you can get in the futures markets.

You are getting that total exposure minus the borrowing of that last 10 percent in contrast to borrowing from the bank, which will cost you more. That's an interesting use case where you can use your portfolio to get a momentary loan while maintaining exposure to those markets at the cheapest rates possible.

Adam Galas: Well, that sounds amazing. Thank you so much, Rodrigo, just for walking us through this case that most people, you know, they, they know that rich people borrow against their portfolios, they don't understand how to do it, and this is a potentially straightforward way to do it. But please explain essentially, so we've heard this, you know, the credible upsides of this now. Members, you know, want to know, like, what are the things to remember? What are the downsides to keep in mind? Because of course, you know, we're you know, you and I, we, we think in terms of like, you know, the long historical trends, as you mentioned, you know, all of these strategies, the trends, the carry, the bonds, you know, they all make excess returns that can be stacked over the long term. But what are some of the nuances that we have to remember? Because. I remember, uh, you and Corey were talking about in your, uh, annual retrospective about how RSBT, the bond and trend stack, launched at the worst possible time, right before SPB, and the worst week for managed futures in the history of the Soc Gen CTA index.

Rodrigo Gordillo: It's. We want to do that. We've decided to make a career out of launching at the worst possible time for 20 years straight. So it's nothing new. Of course, when we discuss defensive leverage, it's not; it doesn't mean there's no risk, just a different risk. You're diversifying from concentrated risk in. equities that depend on a positive global growth environment to using diversified leverage to get a unique exposure that tends to, over periods of aggressive draw-downs, offset losses for the S&P, right? But that tends to carry a lot away. You know, leverage is still a risk that we must understand and consider when we say something is non-correlated. We're not saying something is negatively correlated, right? Negatively correlated means if S&P is up, we are down one. That is a 100 percent negative correlation. A zero correlation is more like S&P, which is up one.

The other thing could be up, flat, or down. It has no relationship to that other thing. What we need to be aware of if we're looking at these things day over day is that the stack can be down that day at the same time as the S & P 500. Or we just talked about our SSPs, equities, and bonds. We saw in 2022 what could happen when both stacks lose money simultaneously. And so it's; there are risks in everything that you do. Right? In everything that we do. And there is the risk of two things moving together in tandem for a bit. But because it's zero correlation if we have just a little patience, zero correlation results in a much better outcome. So, people need to understand that. It's about transforming risk, not eliminating risk. And, uh, and I think. We've written much at Home - Return Stacked ETF about leverage and the risks you can consider.

Adam Galas: I'm glad you point that out, like RSBT; you know, there were times when these ETFs can have twice the daily return of the S&P, and that's, of course, because it's you know, it's the S&P and, SocGen trend index that you're replicating, you know, S&P exposure. So, you're stacking gains on top of gains, and people have to understand that when the wage trend works, it's momentum. So, if something continues for a while, you increase exposure and power. That's why in 2022, the trend following managed futures did so well because bonds, you know, the stocks falling, bonds falling, dollars strong. Everything was trending higher and higher, and you could stack on top of those gains. But, this is where if there's a rapid pivot, you can suddenly see a sharp reversal. And this is I. Could you explain how your replication strategy works for the following trend? As you've said in your slide, I've mentioned 70 percent bottom up 30 percent top down. Please explain, like, in a way that, you know, what exactly that means. How are you following this trend index?

Rodrigo Gordillo: Yeah, let's define trend following. Like the factor trend, trend following has been described in many ways, but let's keep it simple. Like, uh, a, one of the factors that is often in academia is the 100, the 100-day moving averages. Or look, or 100-day look back. This means you're looking at the price of something, say the S&P 500, And you are averaging.

Out the daily returns and create a smooth one like that, following the curvature of the price move, right? So, that moving average will define whether you will be holding or shorting the asset, having the asset long or short. And if your listeners need to learn what shorting is, it takes the opposite side. If the S&P goes up 2%, if you're short, you will go down 2 percent in that position. And so trend following is precisely what it sounds like. Things that tend to go up, that have recently gone up, tend to go up for one period. So you're constantly measuring the price movement. And if it's above trend, you want to go long. And if it's below its long-term trend, you want to go low. We talked about a 100-day moving average. As a thing, some people love the 200 days, and they follow it. They call it the golden cross, which traders have used forever. Still, there is nothing magical when finding Herding behavior about the 200 days. Ultimately, we are moving our longs and shorts based on human nature and herding rights. Is the 200-day moving average the all and end signal that tells us that humans are hurting downward for the next few days? Probably not.

The 20-day moving average is as good over time as the 36-day moving average. Or a crossover, like a 2-month moving average with an 8-month moving average. So, there's a wide variety of signals that trend followers have used to decide when to go long and when to go short, as well as equities, bonds, commodities, and currencies. So that is a trend following in a nutshell. And managers have been doing this for 40 years, if not more. An index is a series of indices that capture the significant market cap-weighted managers, the most prominent managers in the world, and follow their performance.

And what we've done is we've said, look, we could use our unique way of looking at the trend, or we can say much like the S&P 500, I want to capture the S&P 500 of trend following, which is, You know, these indices that put together all these managers and how do, how can we do that? There are two ways of following that. You can only invest in it indirectly, but you can observe those managers and then try to replicate what they do or observe the day-to-day movement.

Of the index and use a regression analysis to say, hey, given how it's moved in the last 20 to 60 days, they're allocated to this many equities, commodities, and bonds. Alright, that's a statistical approach. These are two ways of replicating. And so we're using both. We're using the look, so let's look back and peek. To see the price movement, let's extrapolate how I can combine all these assets to replicate that return. Let's look at the whole history of the index, and let's use all the different triggers that I've talked about at the beginning of this discussion and see, okay, which ones do they like most?

Are they using more than 200 a day? Are they using more than 120 a day? Because we are trend-following managers for our careers, we already have all the parameter sets in our system. We can match them and discover that, on average, they use a 250-day moving average and this and that, and here are the handful of trend signals they use. And we're going to use those in the future. You create a generic trend-following system for one part of the trend replication. And the other part is, Hey, let's look at the data and see if we can put it together. Both of them have merits. Both of them have a high correlation. You put them together. You're, you know, you have a correlation of 8 plus overtime to the trend index, and you get to catch the significant muscle movements and be as close to the index as you can in this space.

Adam Galas: Thank you so much, Rodrigo. So, the 70 percent bottom up, essentially the bottom up, means that you're using essentially like the as you described it, the generic trend following like algorithms.

Rodrigo Gordillo: The machinery. We're building the machinery from the bottom up. Yeah.

Adam Galas: So, from the bottom up, there are tried and accurate systems that everybody uses. Then, the 30% regression analysis is based on the last month or two. This is what. Our algos think that they're allocated, and then you blend them, and that's how you get the goal of around 80 percent long-term correlations. So, why has the trend following this become rather popular since 2022's big blow-up? Can you explain what this new carry strategy is? Your CIO, Adam Butler, says you're the most excited about this. This is even better than a trend. Can you explain why you're so happy, what carry is, and how exactly you like your carry strategy for these portfolios?

Rodrigo Gordillo: Yeah, there's a lot there. We're excited about Carry. Number one is because this has been another strategy in the institutional space for decades. It's nothing new. It is just new to the average investor. Yeah. The reason it's exciting is that when you look at all the different alternative approaches to managing money, I always said, you know, you want to have diversified global equities. You want to have diversified global bonds. It would be best if you also had some commodities and gold in there, but we'll leave that aside now. And then you, from the alternatives, the reason the trend is so appealing to match your equities is that it does tend to fill in those worst-case scenario gaps for equities. Because trend following needs juicy and meaty trends to make a lot of money in those periods, when do you see juicy and meaty trends?

Everything's making money when we're in vitality, like the 1999 tech bubble. Or in complete collapse, everything is either going, equities and bonds and commodities are going down or up, and currencies are just aggressively getting moved. You will make the most of your money using a trend-following strategy in those events. So, the third thing you should have in your portfolio is trend following. Because of the complementary nature of equities. Does that make sense to you? Any trend? Yeah. Now, I'm excited about Carry because, in the institutional world, Carry is the next thing that everybody allocates to. As I got over the years, I've always used carry as part of our multi-strat, but I never got a chance to zero in on why I liked it so much. And over the last few months, I've come to realize that, you know, it is a very well diversified solution where. that fills in the gaps of also that trend has

So when does trend do poorly? The trend tends to do poorly when there are many confusing bets, meaning trends could be smoother. There may be a few markets with good trends; the rest have, but you're getting in and out of productive trades. So, when there's not much action happening, when the volatility of the markets is low, the trend tends to underperform. And the trend tends to be a thing that says, Hey, I see a couple of big juicy bets. Let's go all in on those two bets. So, in 2022, let's put a bunch of money in commodities, long, short bonds, and equities; I need to find out where we're going, but they were big, juicy bets. And so often, that's why you get the value of the worst-case scenario. But carry tends to say, look, it's the same markets. I will be super diversified but won't make big, juicy bets. I will only decide when to go long or short on these things. Depending on the relative yield I'm getting on all these assets, that tends to be very different across the board. Even if all equity markets are trending positively, when looking at relative yield performance on the carry side, you know the trend will go long on everything.

Carry will be going long on a few and short on others. So it's more diversified. It shows more stability in its return stream. And so if I like to think of it, this new stack is less of a, you know, we're going to be there to fill in the gaps of S&P and more of an if I want to stack something that is more consistently going to perform well. To try to outperform the S & P in any environment, C does well in inflationary growth, inflationary busts, deflationary growth, and deflationary busts. So it tends to chug along because of this relative, uh, diversity that, that in any given sector, equities, commodities, bonds, and currencies, it'll have a bunch of loans and a bunch of shorts, almost always, and just a more diversified, intent intensive place. Its bets. In a bunch of different things. Okay. So, um, that is why I like here. It's more of a diversified sleeve. It is also lowly correlated to trends. So it fits in well as the next best thing to trend. Uh, when trends are doing poorly, carry tends to do well. Um, and, uh, and again, from the dividend King's perspective, we are now making decisions, not on human hurting behavior, But we're making decisions on value.

Do I want to invest in things that will pay me more than other things? That's intuitive economic reasoning that provides fruitful outcomes once applied to these markets.

Adam Galas: Well, thank you so much. So the trend is momentum, and care is more, as you describe it, like a value strategy. I know something called the Bloomberg GSAM cross-carry index exists, but can you explain it? Why are you not trying to track this? You must keep your secret sauce on your proprietary, uh, or carry trade strategy. Can you explain how that generally works? And I've seen the daily data where 8. Seven percent annually over the last, uh,30 years. That is slightly better than the trend index at 7. 6. So that is very impressive. That is about twice the 4 percent of the Bloomberg GSAM index. Can you explain what your company does with its carry strategy? Essentially, is this why you're so excited about this? As you say, something that chugs along at a more consistent rate

Rodrigo Gordillo: You're referring to the white paper we wrote on Carry. If anybody wants to read the white paper, we also have a shortened version on the site. And we recently did a webinar that walks through all of this. We did give a lot away in that webinar. If you want to look at it, go to ReSolve Asset Management and then go to research, and you can access all of that. Let's compare what traditional Carry has been designed with what we think about using Carry. So traditional Carry, especially on the institutional side, wants to eliminate. Any market movement wants to isolate what we call traditional carry. And, and the GSAM, uh, the GSAM index, I think is, from our perspective, an old-fashioned way of doing things and not one that's, that is as useful as it could be because what they're in essence doing, and I don’t remember the exact mechanics. Still, roughly speaking, they are going long. They're doing market neutral, meaning they're going to each sector. They're going long, and the exact amount that they're going short is So even if, let's say

Every bond market has a positive yield, right, a positive carry. They will short the bottom half of that and weigh them so they're always equal. And so you're just trying to grab that juice, that, that excess return. It would be the equivalent of doing a market-neutral equity strategy where you're going long the same number of equities at the same weight. And short in the same way, so you're trying to capture, let's say, the value premium.

Adam Galas: So just so my subscribers and dividend-focused investors can understand what, what, Rodrigo is explaining is that, like, imagine if you had a, uh, high-yielding stock, such as British American yields, 10%, if you were to go long British American, say a million dollars and then go short That same million dollars, essentially using say options. Now, you're guaranteed that the price will stay the same if you're borrowing and getting a 10 percent yield. And let's say that the borrowing cost is ten a year; it is like T bills plus 0. 4%, as you explained that, that's about 5.7 percent right now. You're earning 4.3 percent net profit, risk-free because That price is guaranteed to stay flat. And so this is how the traditional carry works?

Rodrigo Gordillo: Yeah.

Adam Galas: They want the yield.

Rodrigo Gordillo: You're the way to tweak that a little bit. You go long your high dividend-paying stock and short the S&P 500 for the same amount. So, the S&P has a lower yield and reacts similarly to growth shocks. But you're because you're getting a higher dividend yielding you what you want, and you hope is that over time. You're just getting that foam, right? And so you're getting zero market movement, and you don't. There's no desire to surf or participate in that market growth. You are just trying to find the difference between one thing and another. So, this sector-neutral approach to carrying is a way of doing it. We delineated in our white paper that a portion of what we do is because of value and merit.

Now, is there lower-hanging fruit that we could use to make carry more attractive? And. One of the decisions that we take away in a couple of steps is we say, look, we don't necessarily want, if every, if every, uh, bond market is currently paying a dividend above cash, maybe I go long when it's positive carry, and I only short the things that are, have a negative carry. For example, the ten and 30-year bonds are paying less in cash now. Right. So that's why I want to avoid going along with those things. I want to short those things. And so sometimes, what this, our, our view of this is to say, why don't, why am I sector neutral? I'll take the things that have positive carry that are paying a dividend, and I'll short the things that are paying me a negative dividend versus cash, right? So why, I don't, and what does that mean? This means I'm now exposed more to the vagaries of the bond market. However, over time, the sector-neutral approach is a good combination that still tries to find high-yielding assets and allows us to surf the markets slightly. And then, as those treasuries' yields go lower, like in 2022, we can quickly sort them and profit from them losing money. That's how trend following can be net long and net short. It's not trying to equalize the market. It's what we're allowing to serve, our carry approach. We're enabling you to serve. Um, our approach is to serve those markets more and participate in

Adam Galas: All right. Thank you, Rodrigo. And, for anyone who noticed the new ETF, RSSY, and S&P plus carries, it mentions that you're using a relative value strategy in your carry. So, do you know how this works?

Rodrigo Gordillo: Let's return to the bond example, right? For decades, we've seen a positive term premium, meaning longer-dated bonds pay more than cash over time, right? And so, what type of strategy is there to squeeze some more juice out of that carry strategy? Even if these bond markets will be positive carry all the time. Yeah, there's the relative value approach. What is the long-term carry of gold? Okay. What is the long-term average carry of gold? And then decide, okay, let's say the long-term average carry is negative. So, Gold has a negative carry and a negative yield. You have to short it to make money. So historically. It has this at long-term average, and that's going down. And, but I want to, I can trade around. When I want to say, okay, the long-term average of carry is opposing four. I'm just going to give a number, negative four. I want to shoot more of it when it goes to negative five. I want to shorten it. And when it goes to negative three below its long-term average, I will go long because it's almost like a mean or hurting thing. Right? Can we extract some added value if we grab all the averages and trade around those long-term carry averages when they're out of whack? And we, that we are right. So now we're not restricted to the zero line to tell us positive or negative carry. Another approach also says it is out of whack versus the historical average. And if it is, can we trade it? Yes, we can. Do you think it adds value? Absolutely. So, that third portion is us trading around the value metric. Does that make sense?

Adam Galas: Absolutely. That is precisely how we look at the 10 to 20-year historical average. We say this is market-determined, objective, and fair value. And if a stock is undervalued, it's likely to revert at some point, as long as the fundamentals don't break. And so you have a diversified portfolio. Now, are you, what specific, uh, like, like, for example, in the trend index, you mentioned the commodities, the currencies, the stocks, the bonds. There are 26 indices that, for example, the SOC gen uses. Is that also your investing universe for what you use for this carry?

Rodrigo Gordillo: Yeah. It's about 25 contracts. We do not trade in a few short-term bond markets; we trade in around 25 markets. So, it is very well diversified again. Another reason we love this is that it is the most diversified thing that most investors will own: currencies, commodities, equities, and bonds. Um, and in liquid markets and in a tactical way, it's super exciting.

Adam Galas: Oh, right. Well, can you say, explain, um, so just like with the trend, of course, there's sometimes, you know, in some markets, as you said, uh, if it's a very choppy market or a sharper version as we saw in March 2023, then things can go, you know, can go painfully wrong in the short term? What is the downside, like, you know, Just so members can understand, like, if you own something like RSSY or the upcoming RSBY, what, what are the like, the macro regimes where, like, you know, if some news, headline news breaks that, oh, oh darn, it's going to be a lousy day for Carry. Be a bad day for Carry?

Rodrigo Gordillo: So this is, again, one of the reasons why I'm excited about Carry. Because we did a sensitivity analysis, you can do a sensitivity analysis for a trend and get a sense of it. We discussed how trades can do poorly when things are choppy, have low volatility, and are unproductive. When there are prolonged, big, juicy, aggressive moves in the market, you will likely expect returns. We did an analysis to identify when Carry loses money and what regime is susceptible to it. So, what are we looking at? Periods of high inflation and aggressive growth, low inflation, low growth, and whatever combination. And we found no regime, and we're talking about a regime, right? There was no regime in which Carry over that entire regime, and we found that there was no regime in which Carry over regime as that whole had adverse outcomes. It seems robust, meaning it has an equal chance of doing well in any environment.

Okay. But that also means, for example, 2022, sorry, 2020 during COVID, we can count on eventual trends providing a solid offset. When we look at carry, there's an equal chance of doing well and an equal chance of doing poorly. There is no relation to a bad outcome in the markets. And carry, which is both a good and a bad thing. It means it's an independent source of return, but it also means that you will need help to point out when it will do well and when it will do poorly.

When there are abrupt immediate changes in rates, there's a slight adjustment, a bit, a couple of days of discomfort. But if you use carry strategies across all these markets, there is a reasonably consistent return stream.

Right, so it's just different use cases. For example, the trend strategy tends to be protective. The carry strategy tends to make more money most of the time and may or may not make money during bear markets, such as abrupt bear markets. But we wrote a piece called How to Beat the Benchmark or, uh, let me get the exact name. If you go to returnstacketfs.com on the insights page, you will find a correlation chart. Yeah, return stacks a different way to outperform our benchmarks. You'll see that we highlight the worst bear markets and equities.

Then, we highlight what happens with trends, obviously great returns most of the time. Then, we will highlight what happened with the GSAM carry index during those periods. And it's not aggressively bad. It's either up 5 percent or down 5 percent or zero. And over the 2000-2003 period, when you have three years' worth of bear market, you'll be able to capture a lot of carry. It's not abrupt. It's up 63%. So, it takes work to answer that question uniquely. The takeaway is it's independent. It is, it is, and this is.

Adam Galas: So it sounds like for something like RSSY versus RSST, so S&P plus carry versus S&P plus trend in a prolonged bear market, RSST, for example, like the historical back test data shows, it was down about 5 percent in 2022. Versus around a 20 percent or so decline for RSSY. So RSSY was protective, but as you said, it's not designed to be, you know, basically zigging while zagging. It just does its own thing. RSST, when there's a strong trend, can be highly protective. And so this is where the benefits are, like if you own both.

Then, you have a 50-50 portfolio of both. Now you're a hundred percent S&P, 50 percent trend, 50 percent carry. The idea is that, and this is like an exciting thing you pointed out, uh, in, in your, uh, webinar, where if you combine all the upcoming ETFs, so RSST, RSSY, RSBY, RSBT, that is 50 percent stocks, 50 percent bonds, 50 percent trend, 50 percent carry. So, it's a hundred-percent leveraged portfolio. Diversified across four asset classes, you achieved 17 percent returns over 30 years, [00:59:00]beating the market by 7%, but with 30 percent less annual volatility, and the peak decline in the Great Recession was half as bad, just 28 percent versus the market's 56%. This is what is just like leverage, but you have half the volatility., And, you know, just for some context, as you point out in one of your papers, your white chart data show that over the last 21 years, just 41 mutual funds out of 3,042 have beaten the market. And by an average of 0. 3 percent per year, the best one beat by 1.8%. Here, you have a portfolio that beats by seven. And as you pointed out, it was beating the market for 18 years versus the best, you know, acting just long, only as a fund manager, 13 years.

Rodrigo Gordillo: Yeah, that's it. This is the different way to add performance benchmarks and blog posts you're referring to. So, this plays it all out. Let's be honest. Talk to 9 out of 10 Investors, and what they want to do deep down inside is wish to be the benchmark. I decided to write a podcast about a blog post about that, even though I prefer a different way. I like diversity and not necessarily being 100 percent, but if you are so inclined, There are two ways of doing it. The old-fashioned way, the hard way, right? The, you know, you're going to do your work, you're going to identify the right stocks, you're going to do the Warren Buffett, you know, get a team going, go feet on the ground to the companies and make decisions whether to invest with them or not. And then what you end up getting is, you know, Warren Buffett had an 81 percent drawdown at his force. It's gone through many five-year periods where it's been brutal to hold. Berkshire Hathaway. And so it could be a more consistent way of outperforming the S&P, right?

Most people want to talk to their friends and say, Hey, I outperformed the S&P again this year and the following year. When we look at this analysis of 3200 funds, we find that only 41 of them outperformed. And, on average, they outperformed 50 percent of the time. Of the 41, 50 percent of the time, they did outperform that year. And 50 percent of the time, they underperformed in the calendar year. The worst one was six out of 21 observations. This means that almost all excess returns came in six of the many years they invested. So consistency is a problem. It's a problem. And so, is there a different way if you care, if the only thing you care about is outperforming the S&P?

Is there a structural advantage to stacking diversified strategies on top of it? And this is what we show in this article. It's 25 percent of the Stocks and Trend Index and 25 percent of the GSAM Carry Index. And what you end up getting is, You know, first of all, they're lowly correlated to each other. As we discussed, when you're stacking these things on top, you want to know the worst-case scenarios. Here, we outline the tech crisis, the credit crisis, the COVID crash, and the Ukraine war for the S&P. Those are the worst periods. And then the Stockton Trend Index, what it did, obviously, in three out of the four years, it did Over 30 percent returns of those, um, big bear markets because that's what it's designed to do. Whereas this carries index, intended to continue to chug along, you know, was up during those three years during 2007-2003, up 5 percent during the credit crisis, down 6 percent during the COVID crash, down 2 percent during the war. So, nothing crazy, right? The outcome was that the outperformance was not 0.3%. But 3. 2 percent during that observation period, it outperformed, 21and it did it with lower draw-downs. Right? So the point here is I get many people who are diehard value guys or Warren Buffett guys that are like, well, that's not fair, right? That's not; you're not doing the hard work.

You're not going to the gym, exercising hard, and watching your weight. You're taking Ozempic, right? And, right. And to that, I say, yeah, you're right. It's cheating because I'm not picking stocks to outperform. I'm smart about stacking returns to uncorrelated things. And it feels like cheating. Yeah, it could be a little bit like Ozempic. And many people are choosing, you know, the Ozempic path over going to the gym and eating well. That is the outcome and the conclusion of this blog post. Of course, you know, people should read it and read the disclaimers and note that, you know, history isn't necessarily indicative of the future, and we got to take all of these, you know, back-tests with a grain of salt. But if we take it back from a first principles perspective, the pieces still fit together. Right. You are putting the S&P 500; you're adding something that has historically done well and has an economic reason to continue to do well. People are going to continue to herd. You know, if we all believe that people are herding beings, and then we're likely to seek continued excess returns from the trend-following strategy. And people are going to, you know, we're going to extract favorable rents from buying higher-yielding assets over lower-yielding assets because that's the way the economy works. These things will likely continue to work, and if I can stack them on top, then it makes sense that this is the future. S&P 500 plus some excess returns will continue to work that way. It makes sense. And mechanically, you will have a low correlation because you're investing in different things. So that also makes sense. That's all you need to do to start wrapping your head around this concept and seeing, you know, that something is exciting about it.

Adam Galas: So, Rodrigo, that is a perfect point. Uh, like these back-tests valuable data, but we have to remember that it's like when you optimize a portfolio, you can look at the last 25 years and say, Hey, look, I, I can combine these five assets and get, you know, 10 percent returns with 5percent volatility and a peak decline of, you know, 6 percent in the great recession. It's like incredible. Right, but there's no way you could have known ahead of time that right before the Great Recession, you need to be precise, you know, like 50 percent long bonds and 40 percent trend and 10%, you know, short the S&P. So you can't know that ahead of time. And so this is where the idea of diversifying across stocks, bonds, carry, trend, you got four different asset classes. So, I want to respect your time. I know. Thank you so much for giving us your time. Please tell us about this, uh, this new upcoming ETF, this RSBY that's coming. And if possible, can you, like, just let us know, are there any other things that, like, you know, besides carry and trend, are there any other kinds of future strategies that might, that your company might at some point consider like rolling out in terms of ETF form, like a fifth, a sixth, a seventh, I mean, Ray Dalio says there's 20? And so, how many of these kinds of return stacked strategies could you create?

Rodrigo Gordillo: Yeah. RSSY is 100 percent S&P 500 and then 100 percent diversified, uh, carry. We call it the futures yield. Because you're looking at the yield in futures to make your decisions, go long or short. So it's everything that we discussed. It allows you to get exposure to a brand-new, unique asset class.

And this is one, while there are many trends following managers in the markets, only sometimes stack. Still, there is availability, and people know it. There have been many attempts to launch carry with a lot of success. We launched the CTF last week, and we're at 105 million dollars. We're doing an excellent job at educating the market, identifying people, and identifying why it's essential, which is a crucial diversifier. And it's time for this strategy to go viral because it's something that the investment world needs.

As you know, we've said numerous times in this conversation I'm excited about its future. So I do hope that people do take it seriously. They see it as an option to diversify their portfolios. In terms of future launches, this is an evolving landscape. We are talking to partners left, right, and center who want to seed specific stacks. Indeed, we are actively looking at a handful of low-hanging fruit. The goal here would be to launch three new stacks per year. And so you will see more and more of this in the future.

I want to wait to show my hand because, number one, I am still determining what order we will launch these in. I also want to ensure I don't get people too excited about something.

Adam Galas: Can you say three ETFs or three new strategies?

Rodrigo Gordillo: The current goal is to conduct three exchanges of three new ETFs per year. That might get faster depending on how much demand we get, but we're likely pushing out more unique stacks on top of things.

Adam Galas: Well, thank you so much, Rodrigo. That that is, uh, you know, exciting. And, and can you, uh, just like, you know, uh, in, in terms of like, Is there a way of like mechanically because I know, for example, Adam Butler, your CIO has been studying the carry extensively? So, you know, from, from the webinar, I know he's been, he's been chopping at the bit to get this, and it's just like, Hey, the trend is excellent, but this, we got to get this, this is like, this is better. So is there like anybody, for example, like, you know, like, you know, things like, uh, you know, volatility and spreads and, uh, systematic, uh, you know, quantitative strategies, like these things that you can use features, ones like, is there anyone at, at your company like, you know, tinkering with this about like, Hey, this could be like the fifth, sixth and seventh asset-class that we could do.

Rodrigo Gordillo: Yeah. We have a few, we have a few, we have a few, like an interesting one that we use internally, which is seasonality on that same set of markets. It's incredible that when I first heard about Seasonality in 2005, I remembered a well-known Canadian manager who wrote a book. He'd give the almanac every year. It was an outline of every commodity market, every equity market, and bond market when they did well during the calendar year. When they did poorly during the calendar year, he was going to make bets based on the reality that things tend to cluster, and they tend to flow in specific periods in the explanation. I looked at him like he was reading tea leaves. What are you talking about? Oh man, that doesn't work. How do you think it's that easy? Well, it's an incredibly robust and correlated approach to managing money because Think about what we just discussed. The trend is about looking backward and adjusting.

So you're, you're seeing assets moving, and you're adjusting your positions. Carry is similar. You're looking at yields and yield spreads and saying, hmm, big yields go more, and negative yields go short. You're observing and adjusting. Seasonality is the only one that looks at the future and adjusts before the events. Right. You are the trend following me saying, listen, we have a massive upward trend to go long gold right now. It's a great thing to do. Then you go to the carry manager, and the manager saying, uh, actually, yeah, we have a positive carry here right now. Let's double down on that approach. And then you go to managers, yeah, you could do that. But we're about to enter the worst seasonal period for gold.

When central banks worldwide are selling out to raise money for XYZ, whatever the explanation, you can do that, but I would be shorting five units of gold right now. And so you start adding these bets, these opinions like you're almost, you know, what's the trend manager's opinion, what's the carry manager's opinion, and you tally up the votes. You get a more nuanced vote on how much to go long or short, and you're getting a pretty, much more robust signal over time. But I favor seasonality because it is the only one looking into the future to make some decisions. It's sometimes wrong, but over time, it does make money. And I need to determine whether the world is ready for that. For that concept, I wasn't prepared 20-plus years ago.

Adam Galas: Like using futures contracts, you could come up with a strategy, and you would thoroughly test it before you launch it, too.

Rodrigo Gordillo: We've been running it live. We've been running its lives for almost a decade now.

Adam Galas: Oh, so you have some, you have

Rodrigo Gordillo: Oh, yeah. No, these are all things we do internally— mixed, but again, as a sleeve, as]being able to do it in an exchange-traded fund, making it approachable. No, we know it is robust and non-correlated with everything else it does. Well, we have to, like anything, we're running a business. We must be careful about what we launch so that people will understand and accept it. Right? So it is yet to be seen whether that's the next one.

Adam Galas: All right. Well, absolutely. I mean, that, that's the thing. There are so many incredible combinations, you know, with the global stocks and the S&P, and I'm sure you've thought about something like the NASDAQ stacked with some stuff that would be very popular. And, of course, there's just you; you could become like the vanguard of return stacking there—the four strategies you have now. You could generate dozens of potential ETFs. And, of course, you know, you have to grow it organically. Like you said, it is a business.

Most people have yet to learn about each of these ETFs, but there are roughly 250,000 annual SEC, like licensing and registration fees for each ETF. And so, for a new ETF or company, if you have five ETFs or four ETFs, that's a million dollars a year. You are adjusting fees. And so, you know, that's the thing. This is why you have to roll it out step by step. It's fascinating that there's a fifth non-correlated asset strategy out there that you have been doing that works. I've, you know, you know, stay tuned and, you know, if that comes out, but, you know, thank you so much, Rodrigo, for your time. Thank you for explaining the strategy that, the, you know, allowing us to explore the importance of diversification, the benefits of diversification, you know, the higher returns, the lower volatility, the, the smaller bear markets, you know, what we like to say, sleep, you know, increase sleep well at night or SWANiness and even this kind of examples where you can use this to borrow at 0. 4%, just like the big institutions do.

You are democratizing what big institutions have been doing and helping to explain it. And, as someone who loves learning and loves teaching people about how we can harness the genius of global capitalism to live our dreams, you, sir, it's like, You know, chef's kiss, what you're doing is, you know, it's you know, just an excellent approach to thank you so much for taking the time to teach us, thank you for, for creating these ETFs, these building blocks for people to be able to mix and match and tailor their portfolios to optimize for their needs. Because ultimately, like you said, you know, Hey, even if it feels like cheating, well, you know, as I like to say, you know, to paraphrase Mark Cuban, you know, in a, in a bull market, everyone feels like a genius, but in a bear market, only the intelligent Asset allocators do. Ultimately, we're trying to teach as many people as possible.

Rodrigo Gordillo: Well, keep preaching, Adam. You and educators like yourself are a big part of this puzzle. My personal experience was so scary that I didn't want to be in this industry to make money and live in obscurity. I do have the motivation to leave a legacy and do something impactful. Because as much as we think money is not a big deal, it certainly has been in my life when you didn't have it. When you do, you make poor decisions and poorly concentrated bets. So, I appreciate the interest that you've taken in what we're doing. It is, um, it's validating, um, You know we've been at, I've been at this trying to educate for 20 years, and this is the first time we've reached such a large audience. And this is a good signal that we're doing the right thing. And hopefully, it will continue, and people will find it helpful. I'm certainly glad you're a part of this journey with us.

Adam Galas: Well, thank you so much, Rodrigo. And thank you to everybody who joined us today for this special edition of the Dividend Kings. Thank you so much. Uh, you know, I hope you join us in the future as we discuss not just, You know, trends following our, uh, as the new ETFs become available, do, uh, more deep-dive videos on our RSSB and our RSSY, but also the upcoming RSBY. But more importantly, I'll keep showing the optimizations and the new optimizations. Portfolio Optimization Tool, and how by mixing and matching these various ETFs, as well as other kinds of assets and individual stocks, we can all build the optimized portfolio perfect for our needs, both in terms of consistency of returns, sleeping well at night in all bear markets, and achieving those returns that we need so we can live our dreams. We want to reach our financial goals and leave a legacy, not just for ourselves but our children and the world, through philanthropy or anything else we want to do. So, thank you so much for joining us, and have a wonderful weekend.