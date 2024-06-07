deepblue4you

GSLC strategy

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) started investing operations on 9/17/2015 and tracks the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity Index. It has 446 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 1.31% and a cheap expense ratio of 0.09%.

As described in the prospectus by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the underlying index follows a rules-based methodology seeking exposure to four factors:

Value (based on book value-to-price, sales-to-price and free cash flow-to-price).

Momentum (share price trend).

Quality (measured by profitability metrics).

Low volatility (relatively low degree of share price fluctuation).

Factor scores are calculated for securities in the Solactive US Large Cap Index (parent index), and a subindex is created for each factor, by overweighting or underweighting securities based on their scores and a factor threshold. Then, the four subindexes are combined to form the underlying index. The index is rebalanced quarterly, with rules aiming at reducing turnover. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 11%. As the fund invests in a U.S. large cap universe, this article will use as a benchmark the S&P 500 Index (SP500), represented by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

The GSLC portfolio

As of writing, the fund’s website reports that 37.5% of asset value is invested in one stock: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA).

Top 10 holdings (GSAM website screenshot on 6/7/2024)

At the same time, financial websites, where data are delayed, report much lower weights of NVDA in GSLC: 5.67% at Seeking Alpha, 5.73% at Morningstar, 4.05% at Fidelity. Unless it is a data glitch, this may be a consequence of the most recent rebalancing and a lack of risk management rules in the methodology (for instance weight capping rules). A 37.5% exposure to a company seems an unreasonable risk. As stated in GSAM disclaimer:

"Fund holdings and allocations shown are unaudited, and may not be representative of current or future investments. Fund holdings and allocations may not include the Fund’s entire investment portfolio, which may change at any time. Fund holdings should not be relied on in making investment decisions."

Due to its position in NVDA, GSLC is heavily overweight in information technology, with 55% of assets in this sector (as reported by GSAM). Other sectors are below 8%.

GSLC sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: Goldman Sachs, SSGA)

Valuation

Obviously, aggregate fundamental metrics available on financial websites have been calculated with weights of NVDA between 4% and 6% and are inconsistent with the data provided by the fund. The price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios displayed by Fidelity for GSLC are 23.01 and 3.98 respectively, whereas they are 31.55 and 6.55 on Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s website. These ratios are 25.7 and 4.46 for the S&P 500. Although GSLC was slightly cheaper than the benchmark based on delayed data, it is much more expensive based on the fund's current data.

Performance

Since 10/1/2015, GSLC has underperformed SPY by 73 bps in annualized return, as reported below. Risk measured in maximum drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns (“volatility”) is close to the benchmark.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility GSLC 205.94% 13.74% -33.69% 0.74 15.61% SPY 223.33% 14.47% -33.72% 0.77 15.82% Click to enlarge

GSLC has followed SPY very closely over the last 12 months:

GSLC vs SPY, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

GSLC vs single style ETFs

The next chart compares the total return of GSLC since 1/1/2016 with large cap ETFs tracking single style indexes based on the four factors involved:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO)

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV).

GSLC has lagged the Momentum and Quality indexes, but beats the Value and Low Volatility indexes. As this time frame was characterized by a strong bull market with a few deep corrections, this may not be representative of future performance.

GSLC vs single-style ETFs, since 9/21/2015 (Seeking Alpha)

The ranking is the same over the last 12 months:

GSLC vs single-style ETFs, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

The next table compares return and risk metrics since 1/1/2016 of GSLC and a portfolio of the 4 ETFs listed above, rebalanced annually. GSLC is ahead by 47 bps in annualized return, but slightly lagging in risk-adjusted return (Sharpe ratio) due to higher volatility. This is not conclusive about the superiority of GSLC strategy mixing factors compared to investing separately in single factor ETFs.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility GSLC 192.39% 13.57% -33.69% 0.81 15.67% 4 ETFs 182.36% 13.10% -33.83% 0.83 14.19% Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF implements a multifactor strategy involving value, momentum, quality and low volatility. Information currently available on the fund’s website points to a 37% weight in a single stock. If it’s not a data glitch, it’s a serious red flag about risk-management rules (or the lack of). Anyway, the historical performance of GSLC is unconvincing compared to a large cap benchmark and to investing separately in single factor ETFs.