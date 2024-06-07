May Payrolls Surge, Hot Wages, Unemployment Hits 4%, Rate Cuts Pushed Back

Summary

  • 272,000 jobs were created in May, exceeding expectations of 180,000.
  • The Unemployment rate rose to 4% from 3.9% - the highest since early 2022.
  • Wage growth increased by 0.4% sequentially, reaching a 4.1% year-on-year increase, both above estimates.
  • Odds of a September rate cut were pushed back following the hawkish labor market report.
  • More key data is on tap next week, including May CPI and a Fed Rate Decision.

Businessman looking at recruitment website on a laptop computer.

courtneyk

The May 2024 NFP report revealed that 272,000 jobs were created last month, sharply above the consensus forecast of just 180,000. It was the 41st consecutive month of job increases. The unemployment rate actually ticked up a tenth of a percentage

