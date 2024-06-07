May Payrolls Surge, Hot Wages, Unemployment Hits 4%, Rate Cuts Pushed Back

courtneyk

The May 2024 NFP report revealed that 272,000 jobs were created last month, sharply above the consensus forecast of just 180,000. It was the 41st consecutive month of job increases. The unemployment rate actually ticked up a tenth of a percentage point to 4.0% from 3.9% last month - the jobless rate had remained under 4% going back to early 2022. Non-farm private payrolls increased by 229,000, significantly above the 165,000 expectation, while revisions to the previous two months were -15,000.

Average hourly earnings were hot – up 0.4% on sequentially, resulting in a 4.1% wage-growth increase on a year-on-year basis. The monthly wage gain was the biggest since January. The 4.1% YOY rate is the highest since February.

Average weekly hours were in-line with estimates at 34.3 while the 62.5% labor force participation rate was down 0.2 percentage points compared to April and under economists’ forecasts. The U-6 underemployment rate was unchanged at 7.4%. Additionally, the prime-age labor force participation rate rose last month to the highest since May 2002.

Digging into the data, the number of full-time workers decreased by 625,000 while the count of part-time employees jumped by 286,000. The household survey, used to determine the unemployment rate, showed a large 408,000 employment decline compared with a 25,000 increase in April, resulting in the unemployment rate rise.

May Employment Report Shows a Continued Healthy Labor Market, Weak Household Survey Results In A U-R Uptick

Unemployment Rate Rises To 4%, Strong Payroll Gains In May

Employment Growth By Sector

Wage Growth Remains Strong, Near 4% YoY

Equity futures took a hit after the strong May NFP report. The S&P 500 (SP500) was indicated up by a few points ahead of the 8:30 a.m. ET release, but then fell by about half a percentage point ahead of the opening bell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note (US10Y) jumped from near 4.3% to above 4.4%, but was still down on the week as there had been a solid string of up-days for bonds, pressing rates lower Monday through Thursday.

Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose, resulting in some weakness in the gold market and crypto. Gold had dipped $50 on news that China would stop purchasing gold reserves, and bitcoin (BTC-USD) had approached $72,000 before the hawkish labor market report.

Equity Futures Turned Red Post-NFP

Yields Jump Following The Hot Jobs Report

The chance of a July cut, which had been above 20% before the jobs report, fell to just 9%. Just 28 basis points of easing is now priced into 2024, down from 37 basis points before the May NFP release.

September Cut Now Seen Close To 50/50

Looking ahead, it’s another busy week on the macro front, though Monday is quiet. Tuesday features the monthly NFIB Small Business Optimism survey, which includes key data on how firm owners see inflation playing out, as well as reads on confidence in the economy. Be sure to keep a close watch on Markets Wednesday next week – May CPI hits the tape at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the FOMC Rates Decision comes out at 2:00 p.m.

The two-day Fed meeting features updates to the dot plots and the quarterly Summary of Economic Projections. Initial Claims, which ticked up in the latest report, is released on Thursday along with May PPI. Finally, Import Prices on Friday could move the bond markets in the pre-market before the preliminary June University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report.

Upcoming Macro Data

The Bottom Line

It was a hot May employment report. Job growth was above estimates, while wage increases last month were also above what economists were expecting. Odds of a cut were pushed out, but it remains to be seen if traders will see it as a “good news is good news” report by the end of the session. With CPI and the Fed on tap next week, expect more volatility.