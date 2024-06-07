Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCPK:EKTAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 5, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Nyquist - Head of Investor Relations
Gustaf Salford - President and Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Hagglov - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Cassel - Danske Bank
Kristofer Liljeberg - Carnegie
Mattias Vadsten - SEB
Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken
Veronika Dubajova - Citi
Patrik Ling - DNB
David Adlington - JPMorgan
Sten Gustafsson - ABG
Lisa Clive - Bernstein

Peter Nyquist

Hi, and good morning, everyone. My name is Peter Nyquist, and I'm the Head, Investor Relations here at Elekta, and I've just completed my first quarter here at Elekta. And with me here in the studio in Stockholm, I have Gustaf Salford, Elekta's President and CEO; and our CFO, Tobias Hagglov, who will today present the results.

Today's agenda starts with Gustaf presenting some highlights in the development during the quarter as well as some of the strategic achievements we have done throughout the year as well as the quarter. Then, Tobias will give you more details on the financials, and Gustaf will end the presentation with Elekta's view on the outlook. After the presentation, there will be, as usual, time for questions as well as answers.

But before we start, I want to remind you that some of the information discussed on this call contains forward-looking statements. These can include predictions regarding revenues, operating result, cash flow, as well as products and product development. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements.

With that said, I would like to hand over the word to you, Gustaf.

Gustaf Salford

Thank you, Peter; and good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our call. I will now focus on the key takeaways for

