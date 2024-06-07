Igor Alecsander/E+ via Getty Images

Equity markets were quiet as traders paired back positioning ahead of the May jobs report. Today's jobs report may have the effect of putting a damper on recent market enthusiasm.

The Labor Department reported on Friday that employers added 272,000 jobs in May, over 80,000 more than expected. Prior month data was revised lower by a combined 15,000 jobs, but this data point is unlikely to quell the surprising strength reported in May.

The S&P 500 (SP500) and the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) ended the day on a calmer note on Thursday after closing at their 25th and 13th records for 2024 on Wednesday following Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings report.

Indexes pulled back in the pre-market trading hours shortly after the release of the report. Losses were most pronounced in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), which gave up about 150 points. The S&P and Nasdaq, on the other hand, were more flat with losses of below 100 points. The recent rally has been supported in part by falling bond yields. But on Friday, yields on the 10-year ticked higher to 4.426% after closing at 4.280% on Thursday.

In my view, the labor market is not yet consistently staying in a sweet spot, which would be reflective of gains tracking at levels that are neither too hot nor too cold, and with the unemployment staying steady in a tight band. Here's what else to take away from the May jobs report.

What Sectors Added Jobs In May?

Payroll gains during the month were broad-based, with several sectors reporting gains well above their monthly average over the last twelve months. Health care added 68,000 jobs in May, an uptick from the gains reported in April and higher than the average monthly gains over the last twelve months.

BLS - Employment Change By Industry For May 2024

The government sector also bounced back from a lull in April with 43,000 jobs added. Though below the monthly average of 52,000 jobs, the gains represent a notable boost from the 8,000 jobs added in April.

The leisure and hospitality and professional sectors also gained during the month, with a combined total of 74,000 jobs added. Both sectors gained steam from their monthly average, particularly in professional services.

Elsewhere, job gains were seen in industries such as retail and social assistance, both of which built atop gains seen in prior months. Interestingly, gains were more muted in key industrial sectors, such as in the transportation and warehousing sectors, construction sectors, and manufacturing sectors. This could be reflective of weakening business activity in key sectors of the economy.

The Unemployment Rate

Forecasters had predicted a 3.9% unemployment rate in May. The actual dataset came in just a tick higher at 4.0%. This is notable since this was the first time unemployment hit the 4% mark in 27 months. Had the rate come in as expected, it would have marked the longest streak in 70 years of staying below 4%.

While the uptick in unemployment may reflect a softening labor market, this is contradicted by both the surging payroll figures and resulting wage growth.

Average hourly earnings grew 0.4% in May, more than the 0.3% expected and higher than in the prior month. Similarly, annual growth came in above expectations at 4.1% compared to the 3.9% forecasted.

Fed Policy Implications

The May Jobs report may dampen the Federal Reserve's ("Fed") appetite for cutting rates this year, even once. If the Fed holds back on loosening policy, however, it would be at odds with other developed central banks.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank ("ECB") lowered its interest rate by a quarter point. In doing so, it leaves the Fed behind other developed markets in pivoting to a looser policy environment. Aside from the ECB, the Swedish and Canadian central banks have also lowered their policy rates. From a global monetary perspective, this could put the dollar at an advantage relative to other global currencies, supporting imports, which in turn could support the Fed's battle with inflation.

Before the data release, observers saw a better than 50% chance that rates would be lowered to a range of 5% to 5.25%. The report today dropped those odds to below 50%.

CME FedWatch Tool - Target Rate Probabilities For September FOMC Meeting

Main Takeaway From May Jobs Report

The monthly job gains in May reflected a stronger-than-expected labor market that may be growing faster than desired for policymakers considering a looser rate environment. In my view, payroll gains in the 150,000 to 200,000 range should be a sweet spot scenario for a labor market that is neither too hot nor too cold. Today's data is likely to temper expectations surrounding policy moves from the Federal Reserve later this year.

I continue to believe that the FOMC will enact at least one rate cut this year. Yesterday's loosening by the ECB, combined with continued easing elsewhere globally, could compel the Fed to move in footsteps. Additionally, fewer job openings and a lower quit rate could also support the notion that job growth will slow in the months ahead. But the timing of any action likely has become more uncertain after today's data release.

As the final payroll report before the June FOMC meeting, investors may not necessarily find reassurance in the surging payroll data. With the data fresh in policymakers' minds, it may be prudent to temper back rate expectations, at least in the near term.