Halozyme Therapeutics: The Story Brightens

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. raised both its full year 2024 financial guidance and 5-year financial outlook on Thursday, sending the stock 12% higher.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics continues to execute well, is buying back a significant amount of its own stock, and the shares are still reasonably valued.
  • An updated analysis around this mid-cap biopharma name follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Abstract creative financial graph with upward arrow and hands typing on laptop on background, forex and investment concept. Multiexposure

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are following up on mid-cap biopharma concern Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) as the company issued an important FY2024 guidance update on Thursday. The company also provided updated 5-Year guidance that

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
49.29K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HALO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HALO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HALO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HALO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News