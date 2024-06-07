Sprinklr Q1 Earnings: Painful Transition Continues As Macro Headwinds Increase

Jun. 07, 2024 10:45 AM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Stock
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sprinklr, Inc. beat fiscal Q1 2025 expectations, but the company reduced its full-year guidance due to higher customer churn and increasing macro headwinds.
  • The company withdrew its fiscal 2027 revenue subscription revenue guidance as well, and it promoted Trac Pham to the co-CEO role.
  • Sprinklr's go-to-market strategy adjustments and the tightening of customer budgets are contributing to the challenges, but the internal realignments should improve the company's position for the next expansion phase.
  • The strong balance sheet, positive cash flow, and the share buyback program should help the company and its share price through this tough period.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Moody skies await

Abstract Aerial Art

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) delivered another shock to investors when it reported fiscal Q1 2025 results this week. The company did beat revenue and EPS estimates, but it reduced the full-year guidance range by $25 million at

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
8.31K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CXM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CXM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CXM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News