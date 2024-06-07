Abstract Aerial Art

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) delivered another shock to investors when it reported fiscal Q1 2025 results this week. The company did beat revenue and EPS estimates, but it reduced the full-year guidance range by $25 million at the mid-point due to the higher customer churn and increasing macro headwinds. This guidance cut comes on top of the December 2023 warning about the lower growth rate in fiscal 2025 compared to Street expectations.

The stock is down approximately 17% since my previous article was published and where I covered the December growth warning and said we could see the stock in the penalty box until the situation improves and that the recovery may take time.

However, I was wrong about the company setting the stage for a beat-and-raise fiscal 2025. While this week's update may be difficult to stomach after the December guidance cut, I believe it is more the result of unfortunate circumstances as the company's go-to-market strategy adjustments came right around the time of increasing macro headwinds, and I anticipate Sprinklr will weather the storm and return to its growth path in fiscal 2026.

What drove the guidance cut and withdrawal of the fiscal 2027 revenue guidance

In December 2023, Sprinklr warned about a tougher macro environment and acknowledged it made slower-than-expected progress on some of its go-to-market initiatives. At the time, it provided preliminary revenue growth guidance of 10% compared to the analyst consensus of 16%, but it appears the initial guidance was not conservative enough. Management seems to have underestimated the headwinds the business was facing, and they said on the fiscal Q1 earnings call that they are seeing higher than expected customer churn and elongated sales cycles along with the tightening of customer budgets.

The $25 million reduction in the subscription revenue guidance suggests we will only see modest sequential growth, at best, through the rest of fiscal 2025. Sprinklr also withdrew its fiscal 2027 guidance of reaching $1 billion in subscription revenue.

These headwinds seem to be the same as before, just worse than expected. There is continued pressure on renewals, and it is coupled with downward changes to customer spending which is also partially driven by reduced customer headcounts, that are resulting in reduced seat numbers at Sprinklr.

On the internal side, the company said its go-to-market strategy changes will take time to implement and that it will take time for the results to become visible. To this end, it has been bringing experienced people from successful companies such as ServiceNow and Adobe, and this week's earnings announcement also came with the promotion of Trac Pham to co-CEO along with now co-CEO Ragy Thomas.

Pham joined Sprinklr last year from Synopsys (SNPS) as Chief Operating Officer, and it seems Sprinklr has high regard and appreciation of Pham's work since he joined, even though the situation at the company deteriorated shortly after he joined. I am not suggesting Pham is to blame - quite the opposite, I think he did not have an opportunity to show what he can do. According to Pham, at Synopsis, he led the company as CFO through two transformations - total addressable market, or TAM, expansion and growth investment phase and value creation and operating margin expansion phase from 2014 to 2022. He seems like the right person to help co-CEO Thomas to get Sprinklr back on the right track.

Overall, we knew since December 2023 that fiscal 2025 will be a transition year, but it appears to be more painful than the company had anticipated. Even so, I expect Sprinklr to come out of this transition better aligned and better prepared for the next expansion cycle.

Strong balance sheet, positive cash flow, share buyback program and undemanding valuation should help Sprinklr weather the storm

Sprinklr ended fiscal Q1 with $610 million in cash and equivalents and no debt. The company also generated $36.2 million in free cash flow in the quarter and repurchased 8.3 million shares for a total cost of $101.2 million. The board added an incremental $100 million to the buyback program, and there is now $128 million left under the total $300 million authorization. The remaining amount would be sufficient to buy back nearly 5% of outstanding shares.

The strong balance sheet and positive cash flow along with the buyback program should help Sprinklr weather this bad period, and the reduced share count should help improve long-term shareholder gains.

The P/S ratio is now near all-time lows, but we could still see the stock trade down to 3x sales or lower if there are additional cuts to this year's outlook.

I previously expected significant long-term upside for the stock, with it potentially reaching low to mid-20s per share based on renewed multiple expansion driven by the continued growth and subscription revenues reaching $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2027. And while this scenario is still possible, it will, at the very least, take longer. Some analysts have taken drastic measures - D.A. Davidson downgraded Sprinklr from buy to neutral and cut the price target from $16 to $9, and so did Cantor Fitzgerald, downgrading from overweight to neutral and reducing the price target from $16 to $10 per share.

I would not go that far, as I am maintaining a positive long-term outlook, but I no longer anticipate my scenario of renewed multiple expansion will happen until we see signs of improving execution and a return to stronger growth. As such, I would expect the stock to stay range-bound in the following months and quarters, followed by a return to the multiple expansion scenario when macro conditions improve and as the company's adjusted go-to-market strategy starts bearing fruit.

Based on the current situation, the earliest that would happen is fiscal 2026 (which nearly aligns with calendar 2025), but we could see the stock start to recover faster if the markets start to anticipate the recovery based on the results in the next two quarters.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, the risks I outlined in my previous article have materialized in the last six months and put Sprinklr in a difficult position in the near- and possibly medium-term. The good news is that the difficulties are only partially company-specific and more macro driven and when macro headwinds subside, the realigned go-to-market strategy should lead to an improved long-term outlook.

The strong balance sheet, positive cash flow, and the share buyback program should help the company and its share price through this tough period. I acknowledge the difficulties and believe that near-term upside potential is limited, but remain positive on Sprinklr's long-term prospects.