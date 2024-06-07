Saputo Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Jun. 07, 2024 9:49 AM ETSaputo Inc. (SAPIF) Stock, SAP:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.23K Followers

The following slide deck was published by Saputo Inc. in conjunction with their 2024 Q4 earnings call.

View as PDF
Fiscal Year 2024
113

This article was written by

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.23K Followers
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team

Recommended For You

About SAPIF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAPIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News