Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has reported strong growth in both user engagement and revenue, with 20% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q1 2024. The company also recorded a 23% YoY surge in monthly active users (MAU) to bring the total to 615 million, and a 14% rise in subscribers to 239 million​​. This large user base is sustained through the platform's evolving offerings, which now include music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Spotify's financial growth has also been supported by a series of strategic price adjustments that have pushed revenue without deterring new subscriptions​​. The recent price hikes include a $1 per month increase for individual plans and $2 for duo and family plans to demonstrate their tiered pricing approach across different user demographics and consumption patterns​​.

I believe that Spotify has demonstrated strong pricing power for their service and resilient user engagement based on how they leverage social features that make it difficult for users to switch to competing services. The platform's social connections and playlists that users build over time are unique to Spotify's ecosystem.

These price hikes, as announced, are expected to promote the company's broader strategy to sustain their growth and improve profitability amid persistent inflation and rising business costs related to investments in improving product features and the overall user experience.

Financially, these strategies have proven effective. Their price hikes, while maintaining subscriber satisfaction and loyalty, will allow them to sustain their customer retention ratio of 98% over the next few years. While shares appear expensive from a traditional P/E perspective, I believe this resilience makes Spotify a strong buy opportunity for those looking to invest in a growth-oriented digital media company.

Background

Spotify has continued their trend of raising subscription prices, implementing a nearly 10% hike this year, which follows a previous increase from last year. The company's response to the ongoing challenges and escalating costs within the streaming media industry will see adjustments for U.S.-based subscribers facing a $1 increase for the ad-free premium plan, which now costs $11.99 per month. This change represents a cumulative 20% price rise over the past two years. The Duo plan, which allows two people to share a premium subscription, will see a $2 increase, bringing the monthly cost to $16.99. Similarly, the Family plan will increase by $3, now priced at $19.99 per month.

Internationally, Spotify has also adjusted their pricing structures. The company announced that the financial implications of innovating on content libraries, including music, podcasts, and more recently, audiobooks​​​​ has influenced the hikes. It should also be noted that Netflix and Paramount have likewise adjusted their pricing to adjust to economic pressures.

Historically, Spotify has struggled in maintaining profitability due to high royalty payments to music labels and artists, extensive investments in content acquisition (especially in podcasts), and their aggressive expansion strategies. The financial results for Q4 2023 showed that Spotify narrowed their losses significantly, from €270 million a year earlier to €70 million, through stringent cost controls, which included a reduction of their workforce by 17%, or around 1,500 employees​.

Despite the growth in subscription numbers, the company's average revenue per user (ARPU) has been under pressure due to promotional discounts and lower-priced plans in emerging markets. By the end of last year, Spotify managed to slightly increase their ARPU by 1% (or 5% on a constant-currency basis), which reflected a partial success of previous price adjustments.

Operational costs have also escalated, which involve royalty payments and investments in technology and content diversity to improve user experience and engagement. This includes expanding the library to over 100 million music tracks and enhancing features across their music, video, and podcasting platforms​. Price hikes not only make the business better, but they also make it more resilient.

To investigate the impact of their price hikes, I computed the elasticity of demand using the MAU in Q1 2024 (615 million) versus Q1 2023 (515 million) (Note: The average percentage price change across the plans was computed by averaging the percentage changes for each plan using new and old prices, which do not yet reflect the adjustments implemented in the middle of this year since the effect can be identified only in future earnings reports).

I found out that Spotify's demand is relatively elastic, with the percentage increase in MAUs (19.42%) greater than the percentage increase in price (12.91%). This implies that the total revenue from subscriptions would increase with a price hike, which the company can leverage when optimizing their pricing strategies further and subscription growth continuing to be robust.

Why Spotify has Pricing Power

I think that Spotify's sticky consumer base helps it implement price hikes, given that their users will continue to pay for the service due to brand value. Based on demand elasticity, these users are less likely to churn even when the company just recently imposed price increases. In particular, the company has continued to report high engagement levels, with users integrating the service into their daily routines, which creates higher switching costs for consumers and offers Spotify more leeway in adjusting pricing without the risk of significant subscriber loss.

Spotify is also not alone in adjusting their subscription rates; other major players like Max and Twitch have also announced similar increases. This trend across the industry, I believe, suggests a broader acceptance of higher costs among consumers due to consistent investments in platform enhancement and content diversity behind the factors behind the acceptance of price hikes by Spotify users.

In spite of higher prices, Spotify has actually increased their market share in the U.S., particularly pulling ahead of competitors like Apple Music. This is evident in the company's low churn rate, compared to their competitors. By also continuously expanding their content library and improving user experience with features that cross the audio-video divide, the company boosts user stickiness.

Spotify Market Share (Bloomberg/Antenna)

Valuation

Spotify's forward YoY revenue growth stands at 15.25%, higher than the sector median of 2.87%. This translates to a 431.08% differential​​. This robust growth rate is also notably higher than their five-year average of 18.92%.

Spotify's forward P/E ratio, on the other hand, stands at 64.44, which is 287.97% higher than the sector median of 16.61​​. Investors are paying a premium for Spotify's shares relative to their earnings potential compared to the broader sector.

Growth at a Reasonable Price Analysis (GARP)

Investors are currently paying a 287.97% premium on Spotify's forward P/E relative to the sector median. This substantial premium is contrasted against an assumed revenue growth rate that is 417.43% above the sector median. I believe this comparison suggests that while the P/E premium is high, it is more than justified by the company's exceptional growth rate compared to their peers.

If Spotify's forward P/E were to adjust to more closely match the premium of their revenue growth relative to the sector, I think this could result in a strong upside.

Assuming that the forward P/E ratio could be adjusted to perfectly align with the growth rate where both premiums are set at a matched rate of around 417.43%-the stock could have a strong upside.

If the P/E ratio were to develop a premium over its sector median that directly matched the growth rate's premium over the sector median, the upside potential could be significant. Given this, I believe the upside could be around 45% per share.

Risks

While Joe Rogan's massive following and notable deal with Spotify has further pushed the company into the podcast market, the agreement has not been without controversy. Rogan has been involved in several public debates over content and misinformation, which sparked a lot of protests that led to Spotify's stock taking a big hit after artists announced they were leaving the platform.

The blurred lines between being a tech platform and a media entity bring regulatory scrutiny and public relations challenges. I agree that this shift has sparked debates about whether the company should be considered merely a platform hosting content, or a publisher responsible for the content it distributes.

Some analysts also dispute the financial future of the company. A large portion of Spotify's revenue is allocated to licensing fees to pay music rights holders, which historically have consumed about 70% of their revenue. This high cost structure limits profits, especially when a substantial amount of revenue is continually funneled back to record labels and artists​. In many cases, they do not control the rates they pay to the record labels or artists. And if they do not have popular artists on their platform, this risks the company facing pushback from customers and some even canceling.

However, while both of these risks are legitimate, I'm not overly concerned. Platform issues with Joe Rogan (and other content creators) have been an issue now for a few years, and Spotify seems to have found a solid way to manage.

And while some analysts are concerned about Spotify's leverage in negotiating pricing for music royalties, I believe they have a strong hold on this. It's their core business after all, I think they have been largely managing it well since inception.

Takeaway

I believe that Spotify, with their strong pricing power despite the competition in the market, is a strong buy. The company's recent decision to implement nearly a 10% hike in subscription fees this year, following an increase last year, indicates their confidence in the stickiness of their user base. Despite the competitive nature of the music streaming industry, the company's unique social features, including shared playlists and community engagement tools like Spotify Wrapped, allow user retention and increase the switching costs for users.

High-profile agreements, such as the deal with Joe Rogan, though controversial, have allowed the company to broaden their audio entertainment industry. I believe this strategy will continue to attract new subscribers and deepen engagement with existing users.

Investors should, however, remain aware of the challenges Spotify faces, including the high costs associated with content licensing, and regulatory scrutiny regarding the company's dual role as a platform and content provider.