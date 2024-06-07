Showcasing Seeking Alpha's May 2024 New Analysts

Plume Creative/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We have 24 new analysts to highlight who published their first-ever article on Seeking Alpha in May.

A couple of editor's picks, a number of M&A-related ideas, and even some undercovereds are included among the group. Read on to find a brief introduction of each new analyst and a summary of their first idea on the site.

To the new analysts: Welcome to the Community! And please don't hesitate to share more about yourself in the comments below.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Deep Value, Special Situations

The International Investor has been investing for a while and when they see a potentially undervalued company, they like to "do my homework and take long positions mostly for the long term." Their areas of interest include "infrastructure companies like pipelines, utilities, renewables, container leasing, various forms of shipping and REITS rather than consumer products." Their only article so far received an Editor's Pick for their nuanced Buy coverage on "why I think Sony-Apollo will offer more than most investors expect and why the Paramount Global (PARA) (class B) shares are far undervalued compared to the Paramount Global (PARAA), or the Class A, shares."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Growth, Healthcare, Tech

Rex Investing specializes in equities and options in the technology and healthcare sectors. They also hold a master's degree in Economics. Offering up three buy cases in May, they reserved their sole Strong Buy rating for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) as they saw the earnings report last month as a catalyst to drive the price above $20/share. Ultimately, "The reason is that Robinhood has completed a perfect turnaround after two years of stagnation and has a lot of catalysts from macro-environment (Crypto bull market), product innovation (Gold Card, Retirement product) market expansion (in the UK) and technical analysis."

Areas of Interest: Long-Term Horizon, REITs, Dividend Investing

Cash Flow Venue is "an M&A Advisory with extensive experience in business valuation and IPOs" who will be discussing dividend investing opportunities, particularly REITs. They hit the ground running with 10 articles already, with their first being one of only two Strong Buys offered so far. That article focused on diversified experiential net lease REIT EPR Properties (EPR) and why multiple appreciations, AFFO growth from acquisitions and annual rent escalations, and a growing, well-covered dividend supports the case for "a clear path to double-digit total returns."

Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Contrarian

Kevin is "a value investor concentrating on companies with long-term growth potential at a reasonable price." They look for companies undergoing strategic shifts, given "these changes can activate corrective forces that often return the company to a more appropriate valuation." This approach is on display with their Strong Buy article covering Intel Corporation's (INTC)(INTC:CA) evolution. Despite significant competitive pressures, Mr. Arroyo notes, "recent developments from its upcoming product launches, semiconductor recovery, management outlook from earnings & analyst interviews, and the rise of AI have convinced me that Intel is righting the ship."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity

FR Research worked for "nearly 8 years at a generalist L/S global equity-focused hedge fund" and now trades on their own account looking for asymmetric opportunities. With a potential upcoming rescheduling of cannabis in the US, FR Research sees a Strong Buy opportunity for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:VRNOF)(VRNO:CA). They expect "A Schedule III designation would have material cash flow implications for the entire sector and would additionally likely unlock institutional investment in the space, something that is significantly lacking at present."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Growth, Value

Nicholas is a Boston University graduate with six years of equity research experience across the consumer goods, technology, software, and healthcare sectors. To supplement their learning journey, they are also pursuing a CFA designation, having passed their Level I exam. Their first of two articles so far presented a Strong Buy for medical-device company DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) citing manufacturing consolidation, the expected Stelo launch, and increased patient coverage as reasons.

Areas of Interest: Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Momentum, Contrarian

Wavelength Research is "devoted to uncovering controversial and simply problematic stories...focused on analyzing potential bankruptcies, market bubbles, value traps, fundamentally undervalued assets, and macroeconomic shocks." They are looking to focus on the pharmaceutical industry and software and AI-related names. Pfizer Inc. (PFE)(PFE:CA) received their first Buy rating, which they summed up: "Given a complete patent expiration offset, rapid growth of the non-COVID portfolio, 6% yielding dividend, and low valuations, PFE is a steal at current levels."

Associated with SA analyst Vera Glebova.

Areas of Interest: Portfolio Strategy, Macro, Long/Short Equity, Long Only

Vestmo Global Research has advised hedge funds and mutual funds for over 30 years, utilizing their "top down model with our systematic stock selection process to BUY exceptional companies with improving fundamentals that fit the current phase of the market cycle." Their system led them to a review of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and a Strong Buy rating noting, "We believe Booking is a structurally great company that offers high growth and profitability, attractive valuation, with strong price momentum and is aligned with the current phase of the market cycle."

Areas of Interest: Growth, Value, Long Only, Foreign Companies

MMMT Wealth is an outfit run by 4-year CPA Oliver, who has five years of investing experience. Oliver "spends so much time researching the best businesses in the world" as "even 1 or 2 investments can in some cases be completely life-changing." UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)(UNH:CA) received their first Strong Buy noting that "If they can get through this period unfazed, then the next 5-10 years will be an incredible period of compounding for this healthcare giant."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity

Twenty Alpha joins as "an equity and banking investment veteran" with a focus on consumer discretionary and technology firms. In their analysis, they look for companies "well-positioned to withstand disruption or those driving innovative changes that could reshape their industries." With all the changes going on in electric vehicles ("EVs"), they take a look at Chinese-based Li Auto Inc. (LI) and their recent strategic shifts and conclude a Buy rating: "With growth potential and favorable risk assessment, current price levels present an attractive opportunity for investors, supported by both DCF and comparable analysis."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Contrarian, Long-Term Horizon

Eric Huang is a full-time individual investor with 20 years of experience in the US, Chinese, and Japanese stock markets. They "specialize in uncovering undervalued small and mid-cap stocks using my own "magic formula" and a deep understanding of business fundamentals." Writing about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), a cloud-based B2B data and intelligence software business, Eric offered a Strong Buy contrarian take: "Although ZoomInfo has been suffering from some fundamental difficulties in growing its business, the management successfully maintains a powerful free cash flow and chooses wisely to distribute the FCF to its shareholders by buybacks."

Areas of Interest: Value, Deep Value, Special Situations, Growth At A Reasonable Price

DuckPond Value Research has been in the markets since 2016, working as a financial analyst for two global companies, as a CFO, and now as an equity and fixed income portfolio manager for a family office. They are attracted by turnaround opportunities, special situations, and small caps, with influence from Peter Lynch. In writing up Spanish plasma therapeutic company, Grifols, S.A. (GRFS), they gave a Hold rating as ultimately "A closer examination reveals that Grifols is facing several challenges compared to its competitors, compounded by debt."

Areas of Interest: Bonds, Banks, Macro, Portfolio Strategy

Conversational Convexity has been building their skills in valuation with DCF models and ratio analysis and now looks to offer their writing to potentially invoke the inspiration they receive from reading on the site. In reflecting on a place to park cash, they wrote up WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund ETF (USFR) as a Buy as they expect even if rates start getting cut, "As long as the Target Rates are high, USFR would still deliver good dividends" with an expense ratio of 0.15%.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Deep Value, Growth, Macro

Rather than focusing on a particular company, Vik Malhotra published a macro-focused piece reviewing the Fed's current decision-making and monetary policies amidst a possible stagflation environment. This is in line with Vik's stated focus on "providing commentary and research on current monetary and economic outlook" which is informed by their CPA designation and experience in corporate and strategic finance. Vik reflects that "What will move the needle here is being tactful, having a long-term time horizon, and identifying companies with high-quality management and a resilient business model that generates meaningful operating cash flows."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Long-Term Horizon, Medium-Term Horizon

Ali Rayyan is building on their two years of investing experience as a value and long-term focused investor. Their belief in "the power of patience and persistence" helps them to look where others might not. Ali wrote up Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGLT) as a Buy in these uncertain times as it "offers exposure to long-term Treasury bonds that provide an ongoing, reliable stream of income with minimal credit risk," and a low expense ratio of 0.04%.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Growth, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price

Studying economics and finance, Adam Rosander is a private investor of the Peter Lynch stripe. He's mostly interested in "finding growth companies in early stages with a big focus on strong moats" particularly in technology and healthcare. So far, Adam's only write-up is a Strong Buy on rarely covered Truecaller AB (publ) (OTCPK:TRUBF), a Swedish tech small-cap that provides mobile caller ID applications for individuals and businesses. His view: "Multiple expansion combined with high-growth rates moving forward, could result in impressive returns from the current valuation."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity

Value investor and undergrad economics student Ling Ya Luo has a long-term time horizon and prefers a focus on the fundamentals. Target Corporation (TGT) didn't quite meet their bar as they offered a Hold rating due to the uncertainty of success in their growth model ahead, while also noting the company "has made significant operating improvements since the supply chain disruptions seen in 2022."

Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Value, Special Situations, Long Only

Walnut Investing holds a PhD in Engineering and currently works as a staff data scientist in the tech industry. Their five years of experience focused on value investing and long-term time horizons have led them to prefer "finding opportunities where there is less efficiency for many different reasons." In taking a look at the turnaround efforts of toy company JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK), they see a Hold case, observing that "The last 2-3 years have been a mix of successes and challenges for Jakks Pacific."

Areas of Interest: Commodities, Gold, Gold & Precious Metals, Base Metals

Mr. James Cooper joins us as a trained geologist turned commodities analyst at a research outfit in Melbourne. Previously, James has worked with Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), Equinox Minerals, and Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF). They took a look at Australian-based Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCPK:KRNGF)(OTCPK:KRNGY) and saw a Buy opportunity due to "growth potential in the oil and gas sector through its pipeline of development projects."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Deep Value, Value, Contrarian

As a follower of Benjamin Graham and Walter Schloss, Austin's preferred way to get a margin of safety is "buying a dollar for 50 cents or less." In Qudian Inc. (QD), a Chinese-based consumer-focused technology company, Austin sees the business as "currently valued at under $500 million...with a liquidation value of $1.3 billion - providing a margin of safety of a 60% discount to liquidation value." With support from the compounding effects of share repurchases, Mr. Gaddis rated the stock a Buy.

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Long-Term Horizon, Research Analyst

Alejandro self-describes as a fundamental investor looking for "exceptional growth prospects, coupled with a solid track record of generating free cash flow and achieving higher Return on Capital." They also like to dig into and understand business models, taking on Funko, Inc. (FNKO) with their first article highlighting a Buy case, concluding: "The company has suffered a lot in the last two years, resulting in its stock being undervalued. However, as we have seen, the company is starting to recover."

Areas of Interest: Arbitrage, Event-Driven, Long/Short Equity

DF Analytics offers over ten years of experience in the investment research industry, where they also formerly worked in a special situations fund. Particularly, they like to "invest in mature industries, which may be in a period of consolidation." They took on an M&A situation with small-cap PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS), which provides betting machines and gaming-related services, signing an agreement to be taken private at $12.50 per share. With one shareholder already opposing the deal, DF Analytics sees a Buy as "I think that we may see the buyer increasing their merger contribution if more shareholders decide to block the transaction."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Long-Term Horizon

Beau Marshall is a UK-based investor who typically only goes long with companies that are GAAP profitable as he looks at "companies which can be multi-baggers over a 5-10 year time horizon." While Beau is sector-agnostic, they do focus geographically on the US. Beau provided our only article on small-cap AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) in May, a workforce and staffing solutions company serving healthcare facilities. In it, he argues a Buy case as, "The company is currently suffering from a post-pandemic correction in the travel nursing industry, but it has secular drivers behind it, including industry consolidation, platformization through its app and potential margin expansion from its growing software business."

Areas of Interest: Long-Term Horizon

Marquell Moore is an economics student who has been managing their own portfolio since 2022. They take "a fundamental approach to company research, focusing on good old-fashioned 10-K readings and industry research." Mr. Moore centered on another undercovered idea with small-cap Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) which designs and creates "UI and LED systems, power distribution/sensor applications, and data processors/transceivers for automotive, industrial, consumer appliance, and tech customers." They give a Buy rating, noting that "Methode has benefited and looks to continue benefiting from the EV transition in that same industry, setting the company up for long-term success."

That concludes this month's list. Please join me in welcoming these analysts into our community. We hope that our readers find this a useful resource for new ideas and analysts to follow.

And don't hesitate to share thoughts on any of the picks or ask questions of the new analysts in the comments.

Please follow SA's New Analyst Showcase for future updates here. Thanks for the time!

